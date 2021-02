February 03, 2021

Bangladesh security forces 'colluding with criminal network'

Al Jazeera’s investigative unit has uncovered a criminal network colluding with the security forces of Bangladesh which is profiting from powerful links with the country’s prime minister. Its investigation found evidence that General Aziz Ahmed, head of the Bangladesh Army, helped criminals to evade justice and make money from state corruption. Al Jazeera reports in this YouTube video.