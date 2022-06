June 15, 2022

Another industrial fire hits Bangladesh

Industrial fires are common in Bangladesh due to lax enforcement of safety rules. Last week a huge chemical explosion killed 50 people and injured many more. The fire started in a huge depot in Sitakunda with more than 4,000 containers, many of them filled with garments destined for Western retailers, about 40 kilometers from the major southern port of Chittagong.

Story and video: AFP