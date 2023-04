April 24, 2023

An Arab backed truce upsets rebel held Idlib residents in Syria

Residents of Syria's rebel-held Idlib express their deception as Arab leaders are set to meet in Saudi Arabia to end the isolation of President Bashar al-Assad's regime. "How come after 12 years of struggle and revolution, they come today and tell him: here is your seat back at the Arab League," regrets Rama Sifu.