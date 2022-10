October 24, 2022

Afghan women students rally and back to class after bomb attacks

Afghan students are demanding their right to education after an attacker burst into an education center in Kabul, detonating himself in a segregated study hall killing 53 students, including 46 women and girls in the latest bombing in Afghanistan. Most of the dead were from the historically oppressed Shi'ite Muslim Hazara community. A collapsed economy has made university unaffordable to many, and parents have pulled children from class over safety fears.