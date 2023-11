November 18, 2023

Activist Rabbi shields West Bank’s Palestinian farmers from Israeli violence

Palestinian olive farmers in the occupied West Bank are harvesting their crops but they are on edge amid an uptick in assaults by Israeli settlers. Uncowed by the threat, Rabbi Arik Ascherman, a veteran activist, is trying to protect the farmers from what he calls "rampant settler violence.” We look at the tough situation that they are facing while attempting to survive tumultuous times.