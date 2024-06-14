Zero allocation in budget irks Pakistan's minorities

Pakistani minority leaders have criticized the government for not allocating funds in the national budget for the welfare of their communities and termed it a blow to their development.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the national budget, estimated at 18.87 trillion rupees (US$68 billion) for the fiscal year 2024-2025, on June 12.

The budget allocated 1,861 million rupees for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, which includes funding for Hajj pilgrims to Islamic holy sites in Mecca. The allocation was higher than the previous year's 1,780 million rupees.

The budget allocated 100 million rupees for the welfare of religious minority communities last year, but that allocation disappeared this year.

The government did not issue an explanation for not allocating funds for minority welfare, which are mainly used for scholarships for students and support during religious festivals.

Officials at the Federal Finance Ministry did not respond when contacted for comments.

Ejaz Alam Augustine, former minister for human rights and minority affairs of the Punjab provincial government, said that the lack of a welfare budget spells bad news for minority students and the community.

“The fund was scarce from the beginning. Now, the fund has completely vanished, just like the minorities’ ministry at the federal level. Our students will suffer. They need government support,” he told UCA News.

In November 2008, the Federal Ministry for Minorities was established for the first time in Pakistan.

Shahbaz Bhatti, a Catholic, was appointed the minister but was assassinated in March 2011. That same year, the ministry of minorities was replaced by the Ministry for National Harmony and Minorities Affairs.

On returning to power in 2013, the Pakistan Muslim League merged the Ministry for National Harmony and Minorities Affairs into a larger ministry, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

A Sikh educationist, on condition of anonymity, said the new coalition government of Pakistan of Muslim League and Pakistan People’s Party offers him "no hope."

“I have never observed any scheme specific for the Sikh community. If any fund is announced, it will benefit larger communities like Christians in Punjab and Hindus in Sindh,” he said.

Amir Mahmood, a spokesman for Pakistan's Ahmadiyya community, said they "do not consider ourselves minorities."

However, the state policies "equally affect us,” he said.

Ahmadiyya Muslim sect is considered heretics by Sunni Muslim hardliners. In 1974, under pressure from hardliners, Pakistan constitutionally declared Ahmadiyya non-Muslims.

Chaman Lal, chairman Samaj Sewa Foundation Pakistan, a Hindu welfare group, sees “a bleak future” for religious minorities in the Islamic Republic.

“Cash transfer and small development schemes for minorities have decreased while attacks on vulnerable communities have increased. They just don’t care for us. They bow to religious extremist groups, but they can at least try for the socio-economic empowerment of the minorities,” he said.

“The budget cut also poses a serious question at the performance of minority representatives" in the provincial legislative houses, he said

According to Lal, only 18 percent of marginalized Dalit people, officially known as scheduled castes, are literate.

Religious minorities--Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs--together form less than 5 percent of Pakistan's 241 million people, 96.3 percent of them Muslim.

Hindus and Christians make up 1.6 percent each.

Church sources claim only 34 percent of religious minorities, including Christians, are literate, and just about 4 percent of them go for university education.