Youth leave conflict-torn Myanmar to work in Japan

Japan had 47,498 workers from Myanmar in 2022 compared to 27,798 workers in 2019

A student-led anti-coup demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar in 2021. An increasing number of youth from Myanmar are departing to find work in Japan amid ongoing conflict and economic difficulties. (Photo: AFP-JIJI)

An increasing number of young people from Myanmar are departing their war-torn homeland to find work in Japan, says a report.

The youth exodus started after the military coup in February 2021 fueled by deteriorating safety and economic uncertainty as international companies have left the country, the Mainichi reported on Oct. 1.

On the other hand, the employment of a rising number of youths in Japan has become a major source of foreign currency income for the sanctions-hit military junta regime.

Japan had 47,498 workers from Myanmar in 2022 compared to 27,798 workers before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, the report stated.

More are expected to arrive as the Southeast Asian nation’s economic outlook remains gloomy amid the extended state of emergency and delayed general election.

The dream of becoming a teacher

A 23-year-old youth from Myanmar’s Sagaing region, which witnessed deadly fighting between the military and rebel forces, is now studying the Japanese language at a facility in Myanmar.

The man said he plans to become a farming technical intern trainee in Japan’s Gunma and Shizuoka prefectures. He has been studying math at a graduate university with a dream of becoming a teacher one day.

He was born into a peasant family that grew vegetables including tomatoes, beans and other crops on their farm.

However, he dropped out as the university shut down due to the fighting and a series of labor strikes. He was forced to return to his village but fled with his family after the military started raiding the area for food.

He decided to take up a Japanese language course to move to Japan after hearing from friends who had already migrated. Initially, he wanted to stay in Japan for five years and send money to his parents and elder sister back home.

"Someday I'd like to become a Japanese teacher," he said with a smile.

Unending stream of applicants

Like the young man, some 300 people aged 18 to 37 are studying the Japanese language and customs through the Asian Unity Myanmar organization in Yangon, the largest city and former capital of Myanmar.

The trainees are seeking to acquire technical intern trainee visas and work in industries such as farming, nursing and automotive maintenance in Japan.

Despite a 4,800-kyat (around US$2.30) minimum daily wage, 300,000-kyat ($140) entrance fees, and the hefty cost of the Myanmar government's required departure procedures, which can be as high as $2,800, the organization sees no end to applicants.

Driven by the prospect of saving up or sending about 1 million yen (around $6,730) back home annually, the young applicants are backed by close relatives.

"Business opportunities and jobs have both disappeared with the exit of foreign businesses. More people have come to think their only option is to leave the country," Asian Unity's head Yukinori Nomura explained.

A report by the International Labour Organization estimates that around 1.6 million in Myanmar have become unemployed in 2021, the year of the military's coup, the Mainichi reported. Among the hardest hit sectors are the construction, textile and tourism industries.

Besides, there has been a price hike as the International Monetary Fund estimates the country's inflation rose to 16.2 percent in 2022 and will remain high at 14.2 percent through 2023.

The trying circumstances at home have forced the country’s youth to move to Japan and other nations such as neighboring Thailand.

