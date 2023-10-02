News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Youth leave conflict-torn Myanmar to work in Japan

Japan had 47,498 workers from Myanmar in 2022 compared to 27,798 workers in 2019

Youth leave conflict-torn Myanmar to work in Japan

A student-led anti-coup demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar in 2021. An increasing number of youth from Myanmar are departing to find work in Japan amid ongoing conflict and economic difficulties. (Photo: AFP-JIJI)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 02, 2023 12:05 PM GMT

Updated: October 02, 2023 01:06 PM GMT

An increasing number of young people from Myanmar are departing their war-torn homeland to find work in Japan, says a report.

The youth exodus started after the military coup in February 2021 fueled by deteriorating safety and economic uncertainty as international companies have left the country, the Mainichi reported on Oct. 1.

On the other hand, the employment of a rising number of youths in Japan has become a major source of foreign currency income for the sanctions-hit military junta regime.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Japan had 47,498 workers from Myanmar in 2022 compared to 27,798 workers before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, the report stated.

More are expected to arrive as the Southeast Asian nation’s economic outlook remains gloomy amid the extended state of emergency and delayed general election.

The dream of becoming a teacher

A 23-year-old youth from Myanmar’s Sagaing region, which witnessed deadly fighting between the military and rebel forces, is now studying the Japanese language at a facility in Myanmar.

The man said he plans to become a farming technical intern trainee in Japan’s Gunma and Shizuoka prefectures. He has been studying math at a graduate university with a dream of becoming a teacher one day.

He was born into a peasant family that grew vegetables including tomatoes, beans and other crops on their farm.

However, he dropped out as the university shut down due to the fighting and a series of labor strikes. He was forced to return to his village but fled with his family after the military started raiding the area for food.

He decided to take up a Japanese language course to move to Japan after hearing from friends who had already migrated. Initially, he wanted to stay in Japan for five years and send money to his parents and elder sister back home.

"Someday I'd like to become a Japanese teacher," he said with a smile.

Unending stream of applicants

Like the young man, some 300 people aged 18 to 37 are studying the Japanese language and customs through the Asian Unity Myanmar organization in Yangon, the largest city and former capital of Myanmar.

The trainees are seeking to acquire technical intern trainee visas and work in industries such as farming, nursing and automotive maintenance in Japan.

Despite a 4,800-kyat (around US$2.30) minimum daily wage, 300,000-kyat ($140) entrance fees, and the hefty cost of the Myanmar government's required departure procedures, which can be as high as $2,800, the organization sees no end to applicants.

Driven by the prospect of saving up or sending about 1 million yen (around $6,730) back home annually, the young applicants are backed by close relatives.

"Business opportunities and jobs have both disappeared with the exit of foreign businesses. More people have come to think their only option is to leave the country," Asian Unity's head Yukinori Nomura explained.

A report by the International Labour Organization estimates that around 1.6 million in Myanmar have become unemployed in 2021, the year of the military's coup, the Mainichi reported. Among the hardest hit sectors are the construction, textile and tourism industries.

Besides, there has been a price hike as the International Monetary Fund estimates the country's inflation rose to 16.2 percent in 2022 and will remain high at 14.2 percent through 2023.

The trying circumstances at home have forced the country’s youth to move to Japan and other nations such as neighboring Thailand.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Youth leave conflict-torn Myanmar to work in Japan Youth leave conflict-torn Myanmar to work in Japan
Indian church urges speedy trials, justice for tribal women Indian church urges speedy trials, justice for tribal women
Part II: Catholic studies in Asia, a Way of the Cross? Part II: Catholic studies in Asia, a Way of the Cross?
India’s Manipur state told to protect religious buildings India’s Manipur state told to protect religious buildings
HK’s oldest church displays Chinese flag ignoring criticism HK’s oldest church displays Chinese flag ignoring criticism
'Police pressure' forced Pakistan pastor shooting confession 'Police pressure' forced Pakistan pastor shooting confession
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
roundtable
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Dibrugarh

Diocese of Dibrugarh

In a land area of 16, 192 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh,

Read more
Diocese of Indore

Diocese of Indore

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 19,073 square kilometers. It comprises the districts of Indore, Khargone,

Read more
Diocese of Pyay

Diocese of Pyay

Pyay Diocese covers 50,292 square kilometers and the whole Rakhine State, in the extreme west of Myanmar. One township

Read more
Diocese of Jagdalpur

Diocese of Jagdalpur

With a land area of 39,171 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers southern region of the Chhattisgarh state

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.