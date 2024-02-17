News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Youth exodus in Myanmar to evade conscription

The military said last weekend it would enforce a law to call up all young men and women to serve for at least two years
Youth exodus in Myanmar to evade conscription

People stand in line to get visas at the embassy of Thailand in Yangon on Feb. 16 after Myanmar's military government said it would impose military service. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Yangon
Published: February 17, 2024 05:26 AM GMT

More than 1,000 people lined up at the Thai embassy in Yangon on Friday as young people sought to leave Myanmar after the junta said it would impose military service.

The military said last weekend it would enforce a law allowing it to call up all men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 to serve for at least two years as it struggles to quell opposition to its 2021 coup.

The junta faces widespread armed resistance to its rule after seizing power from an elected civilian government, and recently suffered a series of stunning losses to an armed alliance of ethnic minority groups.

The Thai embassy in Yangon has been swamped with young men and women seeking visas to get out of Myanmar since the announcement last Saturday that the "People's Military Service Law" would be brought into force.

On Friday, an AFP journalist saw a queue of between 1,000 and 2,000 people snaking through the streets near the mission in downtown Yangon -- compared with less than 100 before Saturday's announcement.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The embassy said it was issuing 400 numbered tickets a day in order to manage the queue.

Student Aung Phyo, 20, told AFP he arrived at the embassy at 8 pm on Thursday and slept in his car before starting to queue around midnight.

"We had to wait for three hours and police opened the security gate around 3 am and we had to run to the front of the embassy to try to get places for a token," said Aung Phyo, who, like others AFP spoke to, used a pseudonym because of fears for his safety.

The law was authored by a previous junta in 2010 but was never used, and it is not clear how it will now be enforced.

No details have been given about how those called up would be expected to serve, but many young people are not keen to wait and find out.

"I will go to Bangkok with a tourist visa and hope to stay there for a while," Aung Phyo said.

"I haven't decided yet to work or study. I just wanted to escape from this country."

Kaung Kaung, 22, said all the hotels near the Thai embassy were fully booked with people trying to get visas, and he started queuing at 2 am.

"When the security gate opened, we ran like in a marathon. All I could think of was getting a place in front of the embassy and running as fast as I can," Kaung Kaung told AFP.

'Lost our dreams ' 

The lack of information about the new military service scheme has only fuelled anxiety among those who could be affected.

"When I heard this military service law, I was shocked," student War War, 20, told AFP.

"I asked around whether it is true or just a rumour, and when we confirmed it was true, most of us were scared."

She said many of her friends were now asking about joining anti-coup People's Defence Force (PDF) groups rather than risk being drawn in to fight for the junta.

"Young people in Myanmar have lost their dreams, and this law hurts them and makes them even more afraid," she said.

Zaw Myo, 25, agreed that the announcement made the future only look bleaker in a country where the economy is already on the rocks because of the civil war.

"This military service law is another hitting point to destroy the country," he told AFP.

"Most of the companies, restaurants, businesses are run with young people -- if there are no young people in the country, most businesses will shut down."

'Crisis of confidence' 

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said on Saturday that the military service system was needed "because of the situation happening in our country", as it battles both PDFs and more long-standing armed groups belonging to ethnic minorities.

Around 13 million people will be eligible to be called up, he said, though the military only has capacity to train 50,000 a year.

"It's difficult for us to give training for even 0.5 percent of people who are of qualifying age," Zaw Min Tun said in his statement.

Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group said the military's call-up announcement was "a measure of the dire state of the army -- facing high casualties, weak recruitment and a crisis of confidence throughout the ranks".

More than 4,500 people have been killed in the military's crackdown on dissent since its February 2021 coup and over 26,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Alex Tharamangalam of Mananthavady , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Kuriakose Bharanikulangara of Faridabad , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Dang Duc Ngan of Da Nang, Vietnam
Read More...
Archbishop
Apostolic Administrator Elias Joseph Gonsalves of Amravati , India
Read More...
Latest News
Youth exodus in Myanmar to evade conscription
Youth exodus in Myanmar to evade conscription
French journalist leaving India after expulsion threat
French journalist leaving India after expulsion threat
Timor-Leste ‘preparing well’ for papal visit: Vatican envoy
Timor-Leste ‘preparing well’ for papal visit: Vatican envoy
Tragedy strikes Ash Wednesday Mass in the Philippines
Tragedy strikes Ash Wednesday Mass in the Philippines
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.