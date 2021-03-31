X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Youth Day attracts 14,000 in Vietnam

Event hosted by Bui Chu Diocese celebrates the importance of family love

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Updated: March 31, 2021 06:50 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross

Mar 28, 2021
2

Suicide bomb attack rocks Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday

Mar 29, 2021
3

Vietnamese priest's crusade against slavery and trafficking in Taiwan

Mar 30, 2021
4

Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor

Mar 29, 2021
5

Pakistani Christians practice Islamic traditions during Lent

Mar 30, 2021
6

Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook

Mar 29, 2021
7

Thousands of Karen flee to Thailand after Myanmar airstrikes

Mar 29, 2021
8

Number of Catholics worldwide continues to grow

Mar 29, 2021
9

Suicide bombers attack Indonesian cathedral

Mar 29, 2021
10

Nuns help victims of deadly blasts in Equatorial Guinea

Mar 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Youth Day attracts 14,000 in Vietnam

The Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Daidong Parish welcomed 14,000 young people. (Photo: Bui Chu Diocese)

More than 14,000 young people attended a Youth Day held by Bui Chu Diocese in northern Vietnam on Palm Sunday.

The Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Daidong Parish happily welcomed young people to the event with the theme "Light up the family love".

Despite rain and windy weather, groups of young people from all parishes in the diocese arrived at Daidong Shrine with joy and excitement.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Together with diocesan cheerleaders, the youngsters warmed up the atmosphere with dancing and activities.

Father Micae Pham Van Tuong, the chaplain of diocesan youth, opened the program at 8am and explained the meaning of Youth Day.

Father Martino Nguyen Dai Loc explained the event’s theme of helping young people to be more aware of the family: their cradle, school and place to return to the loving arms of their parents.

The young people also received the Sacrament of Reconciliation to prepare their hearts and minds to attend Mass.

After Bishop Thomas Vu Dinh Hieu presided over the liturgy of the palms, a procession proceeded to the main stage in the courtyard of the square to begin Mass.

The Mass was held solemnly and earnestly. In his homily, the bishop invited young people to let themselves be immersed and feel God's love for each person.

Jesus Christ descended into mankind and redeemed humanity with his own death on the cross. Young people are called to imitate the people of Jerusalem to welcome the Lord, to put their trust in God, and to build up their family with love and care, he said.

Related News

PHOTO GALLERY: Youth Day celebrates family love

Also Read

Repression more dangerous than Covid-19 in military-ruled Myanmar
Repression more dangerous than Covid-19 in military-ruled Myanmar
Filipino 'crucified' for deliverance from Covid-19, social ills
Filipino 'crucified' for deliverance from Covid-19, social ills
Security stepped up at Indonesian churches for Easter
Security stepped up at Indonesian churches for Easter
Musical deacon strikes note of charity in Vietnam
Musical deacon strikes note of charity in Vietnam
72 Cambodian journalists threatened with violence in 2020
72 Cambodian journalists threatened with violence in 2020
Indonesian minister meets archbishop over suicide bombing
Indonesian minister meets archbishop over suicide bombing

Latest News

Holy Week a nightmare for Christians in Asia and Africa
Mar 31, 2021
Repression more dangerous than Covid-19 in military-ruled Myanmar
Mar 31, 2021
Easter aid for displaced Christians in Pakistan
Mar 31, 2021
Covid surge casts shadow over Holy Week in Bangladesh
Mar 31, 2021
Only 'patriots' can stand in Hong Kong elections
Mar 31, 2021
Indian PM's Bible reference surprises many
Mar 31, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Holy Week a nightmare for Christians in Asia and Africa
Mar 31, 2021
Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross
Mar 28, 2021
Holy Week speaks of unplanned losses
Mar 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope's 'attitude adjustment program'
Mar 27, 2021

Features

Repression more dangerous than Covid-19 in military-ruled Myanmar
Mar 31, 2021
Sumo as a religious rite in Japan
Mar 31, 2021
Pakistani Christians practice Islamic traditions during Lent
Mar 30, 2021
Musical deacon strikes note of charity in Vietnam
Mar 30, 2021
Vietnamese priest's crusade against slavery and trafficking in Taiwan
Mar 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Why is New Zealand bishop accused of sexual misconduct still a bishop

Why is New Zealand bishop accused of sexual misconduct still a bishop?
Vatican sanctions two Polish bishops for mishandling abuse cases

Vatican sanctions two Polish bishops for mishandling abuse cases
Pope spearheads new effort to help environmental refugees

Pope spearheads new effort to help environmental refugees
Catholic financial groups threaten Brazil over Amazon policy

Catholic financial groups threaten Brazil over Amazon policy
Good Friday the victory over sin and death

Good Friday: the victory over sin and death
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 31 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 31 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Holy Thursday – Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper

Readings of the Day: Holy Thursday – Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper
Lord, may I be freed of my egoistic and self-seeking attitudes

Lord, may I be freed of my egoistic and self-seeking attitudes
Let your example intensely inscribe in our hearts

Let your example intensely inscribe in our hearts

Saint Hugh of Grenoble | Saint of the Day

Saint Hugh of Grenoble | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.