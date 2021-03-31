Youth Day attracts 14,000 in Vietnam

The Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Daidong Parish welcomed 14,000 young people. (Photo: Bui Chu Diocese)

More than 14,000 young people attended a Youth Day held by Bui Chu Diocese in northern Vietnam on Palm Sunday.

The Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Daidong Parish happily welcomed young people to the event with the theme "Light up the family love".

Despite rain and windy weather, groups of young people from all parishes in the diocese arrived at Daidong Shrine with joy and excitement.

Together with diocesan cheerleaders, the youngsters warmed up the atmosphere with dancing and activities.

Father Micae Pham Van Tuong, the chaplain of diocesan youth, opened the program at 8am and explained the meaning of Youth Day.

Father Martino Nguyen Dai Loc explained the event’s theme of helping young people to be more aware of the family: their cradle, school and place to return to the loving arms of their parents.

The young people also received the Sacrament of Reconciliation to prepare their hearts and minds to attend Mass.

After Bishop Thomas Vu Dinh Hieu presided over the liturgy of the palms, a procession proceeded to the main stage in the courtyard of the square to begin Mass.

The Mass was held solemnly and earnestly. In his homily, the bishop invited young people to let themselves be immersed and feel God's love for each person.

Jesus Christ descended into mankind and redeemed humanity with his own death on the cross. Young people are called to imitate the people of Jerusalem to welcome the Lord, to put their trust in God, and to build up their family with love and care, he said.

