Vatican City

'Your prayer gives me strength,' pope says

Pope Francis releases his prayer intention for the month of November, asking the faithful to pray that the Lord will bless him

Pope Francis waves from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the weekly Angelus prayer on Oct. 29 in The Vatican.

Pope Francis waves from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the weekly Angelus prayer on Oct. 29 in The Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Cindy Wooden, OSV News

By Cindy Wooden, OSV News

Published: November 01, 2023 05:26 AM GMT

Updated: November 01, 2023 05:27 AM GMT

Pope Francis regularly asks people to pray for him, and in October he jokingly told a group of nuns why: "This job is not easy; in fact, it's a bit bothersome."

But since the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network, formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer, has asked Catholics across the globe to pray for the pope during the month of November, he gave a more serious response in the network's monthly pope video.

"Your prayer gives me strength and helps me to discern and to accompany the church, listening to the Holy Spirit," he said in Spanish in the video released Oct. 31.

"The fact that someone is pope doesn't mean they lose their humanity," he said. "On the contrary, my humanity grows each day with God's holy and faithful people."

Pope Francis also explained that while being elected by cardinals in a conclave makes a cardinal the pope, actually being the pope "is also a process."

"The person becomes aware of what it means to be a pastor," he said. "And in this process, he learns how to be more charitable, more merciful and, above all, more patient, like God our Father, who is so patient."

"I can imagine that at the beginning of their pontificate, all the popes had this feeling of trepidation, apprehension, knowing that he will be judged harshly," the pope said, because God will ask every bishop for a serious accounting of his ministry.

Pope Francis asked people to judge him "benevolently," and to "pray that the pope, whoever he might be -- today it is my turn -- may receive the help of the Holy Spirit, that he may be docile to that help."

DR.CAJETAN COELHO
His Holiness Pope Francis is an inspiration to the young and to the young at heart worldwide. People from the Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Jew, Buddhist, Sikh, Sufi, Parsi, and Jain backgrounds love to pray for the wellbeing and health of their good friend Pope Francis Ji.
Reply

