News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Young Koreans divorce over domestic disputes, living costs

Couples in their mid-30s to early 40s have fallen out in the first few years of their marriage, researchers say

Young Koreans divorce over domestic disputes, living costs

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and actress Song Hye-kyo pose for a photo call on the red carpet of the 52nd annual BaekSang Art Awards in Seoul on June 3, 2016. The couple married in 2017 and divorced last year. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 01, 2023 10:21 AM GMT

Updated: May 01, 2023 10:30 AM GMT

Domestic disputes stemming from the unequal division of household labor and high cost of living are among the major causes of rising divorces among young married couples in South Korea, says a report.

Social researchers and lawyers specializing in family dispute cases say that most of the couples seeking a divorce in the rapidly aging country are in their mid-30s to early 40s and have fallen out in the first few years of their marriage, The Chosun Ilbo reported on May 1.

Suh Yi-jong a professor at Seoul National University pointed out that despite having equality and independence in marriages, there is a lack of understanding among couples which prompts them to split.

"Young people in their 30s and 40s are the generation who put importance on defending their rights and being independent when they grow up. The positive is that we are seeing more equality in marriage,” Suh was quoted as saying in the report.

“But the downside is that couples are becoming less understanding, more insistent on their own rights, and increasingly jump to divorce when anything goes wrong," he further added.

In 2017, Korea Statistical Information Service reported that divorce due to “difference in character” occupied the top spot with 45,676 cases.

This was followed by 21,195 cases where “other reasons” were cited, and 10,742 cases where “economic problems” was cited.

Roh Jung-tae at the Research Institute for Economy and Society pointed out that rapid industrialization had influenced marriages and many married individuals are unwilling to compromise even a tiny bit of their rights.

"The concept of marriage and gender roles is anchored weakly in Korea due to its rapid industrialization, and now it's crumbling quickly, and couples are reluctant to give up even a little of their rights,” Roh said.

An unnamed divorce attorney pointed out that married couples feel that there is a need among them to share the burdens equally, while the other side failing to do so is regarded as a failure of the marriage itself.

“Younger couples these days feel there is no reason to continue their relationship if the other side fails to take on an equal burden," the attorney said.

The attorney also pointed out the example of cases wherein wives would bring in statements showing the share of housework with their husbands and the breakup of childrearing responsibilities and living costs.

A second unnamed divorce attorney pointed out that financial segregation was more pronounced in today’s marriages wherein couples had a common pool of money for investments, yet they managed their finances separately.

"The concept that a married couple is an economic collective no longer applies," the attorney said.

The attorney further added that “some people even accuse their spouse of using money from their joint bank account for personal use.”

“Mainly arguments occur over how many hours each spouse dedicated a week to housework or who drove on the way to visit the in-laws and who paid for the fuel,” the attorney pointed out.

A third unnamed lawyer pointed out that most young couples see the division of housework and expenses as a rational decision.

“Marriage is not seen as being about sacrificing yourself for the happiness of your family but as a path to your own happiness,” the lawyer said.

"Sometimes I think my clients approach the division of housework too rigidly, and even couples with children seem to be opting for divorce too easily," the lawyer further added.

Government data show 4.1 husbands and 4.2 wives out of 1,000 people sought divorce in 2022. The rate has dropped significantly from 8.7 and 8.5 respectively from 2003.

Yet, the rate raises concerns as South Korea faces a demographic decline due to a rising aging population and low birth rates, a trend similar to already aging societies in Japan and Italy.

The government estimates that with the current rate of declining birth rates South Korea will have 46.4 percent elderly people from 17.5 percent in 2022.

This poses significant social and economic challenges to Asia’s fourth-largest economy, analysts warned.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

HK academics bemoan the end of Liberal Studies HK academics bemoan the end of Liberal Studies
Speaking for the Dalai Lama and Tibet's repressed Speaking for the Dalai Lama and Tibet's repressed
Philippines won't be military 'staging post': Marcos Philippines won't be military 'staging post': Marcos
Chinese Christian arrested for Bible verses on Covid masks Chinese Christian arrested for Bible verses on Covid masks
Vietnam Catholic nuns support people with mental illness Vietnam Catholic nuns support people with mental illness
Southern state rejects move for law against conversion in India Southern state rejects move for law against conversion in India
roundtable
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Eluru

Diocese of Eluru

The diocese of Eluru was bifurcated from the diocese of Vijayawada on Feb. 26, 1977. It comprises civil district of

Read more
Diocese of Sibolga

Diocese of Sibolga

Diocese of Sibolga is located in North Sumatera province, western Indonesia. However, it is not the only diocese in

Read more
Diocese of Baucau

Diocese of Baucau

Baucau is the second-largest city in East Timor, after Dili, the capital, which lies 122 km east of

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Luang Prabang

Apostolic Vicariate of Luang Prabang

The diocesan area of 83,700 square kilometers covers Bokeo, Luang Namtha, Luang Prabang, Oudomxay, Phongsaly and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.