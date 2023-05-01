Young Koreans divorce over domestic disputes, living costs

Couples in their mid-30s to early 40s have fallen out in the first few years of their marriage, researchers say

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and actress Song Hye-kyo pose for a photo call on the red carpet of the 52nd annual BaekSang Art Awards in Seoul on June 3, 2016. The couple married in 2017 and divorced last year. (Photo: AFP)

Domestic disputes stemming from the unequal division of household labor and high cost of living are among the major causes of rising divorces among young married couples in South Korea, says a report.

Social researchers and lawyers specializing in family dispute cases say that most of the couples seeking a divorce in the rapidly aging country are in their mid-30s to early 40s and have fallen out in the first few years of their marriage, The Chosun Ilbo reported on May 1.

Suh Yi-jong a professor at Seoul National University pointed out that despite having equality and independence in marriages, there is a lack of understanding among couples which prompts them to split.

"Young people in their 30s and 40s are the generation who put importance on defending their rights and being independent when they grow up. The positive is that we are seeing more equality in marriage,” Suh was quoted as saying in the report.

“But the downside is that couples are becoming less understanding, more insistent on their own rights, and increasingly jump to divorce when anything goes wrong," he further added.

In 2017, Korea Statistical Information Service reported that divorce due to “difference in character” occupied the top spot with 45,676 cases.

This was followed by 21,195 cases where “other reasons” were cited, and 10,742 cases where “economic problems” was cited.

Roh Jung-tae at the Research Institute for Economy and Society pointed out that rapid industrialization had influenced marriages and many married individuals are unwilling to compromise even a tiny bit of their rights.

"The concept of marriage and gender roles is anchored weakly in Korea due to its rapid industrialization, and now it's crumbling quickly, and couples are reluctant to give up even a little of their rights,” Roh said.

An unnamed divorce attorney pointed out that married couples feel that there is a need among them to share the burdens equally, while the other side failing to do so is regarded as a failure of the marriage itself.

“Younger couples these days feel there is no reason to continue their relationship if the other side fails to take on an equal burden," the attorney said.

The attorney also pointed out the example of cases wherein wives would bring in statements showing the share of housework with their husbands and the breakup of childrearing responsibilities and living costs.

A second unnamed divorce attorney pointed out that financial segregation was more pronounced in today’s marriages wherein couples had a common pool of money for investments, yet they managed their finances separately.

"The concept that a married couple is an economic collective no longer applies," the attorney said.

The attorney further added that “some people even accuse their spouse of using money from their joint bank account for personal use.”

“Mainly arguments occur over how many hours each spouse dedicated a week to housework or who drove on the way to visit the in-laws and who paid for the fuel,” the attorney pointed out.

A third unnamed lawyer pointed out that most young couples see the division of housework and expenses as a rational decision.

“Marriage is not seen as being about sacrificing yourself for the happiness of your family but as a path to your own happiness,” the lawyer said.

"Sometimes I think my clients approach the division of housework too rigidly, and even couples with children seem to be opting for divorce too easily," the lawyer further added.

Government data show 4.1 husbands and 4.2 wives out of 1,000 people sought divorce in 2022. The rate has dropped significantly from 8.7 and 8.5 respectively from 2003.

Yet, the rate raises concerns as South Korea faces a demographic decline due to a rising aging population and low birth rates, a trend similar to already aging societies in Japan and Italy.

The government estimates that with the current rate of declining birth rates South Korea will have 46.4 percent elderly people from 17.5 percent in 2022.

This poses significant social and economic challenges to Asia’s fourth-largest economy, analysts warned.

