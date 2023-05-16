News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Singapore

Young Asians to spread papal document on human fraternity

School students from Singapore, Indonesia, Japan and Thailand are part of the Asian Young Leaders for Human Fraternity

Students at Assumption English School (AES) of Singapore and their newly-minted foreign friends making human fraternity real at Asian Young Leaders for Human Fraternity

Students at Assumption English School (AES) of Singapore and their newly-minted foreign friends making human fraternity real at Asian Young Leaders for Human Fraternity. (Photo: AES)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 16, 2023 10:52 AM GMT

Updated: May 16, 2023 10:56 AM GMT

School students from several Asian nations came together in Singapore to launch an international fraternity to propagate the ideals of the human fraternity document signed by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in 2019.

The Asian Young Leaders for Human Fraternity (AYLHF) was launched during the 70th founding anniversary of the Catholic-run Assumption English School (AES), Singapore archdiocese-run news website Catholic News reported early May.

The fort meeting of the ecumenical initiative brought together 84 students and 12 teachers from Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand. It aims to promote peace among people of various faiths, religions, and cultures in Asia.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

It was inspired by the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together signed by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed el-Tayeb in Feb 2019.

The document was signed in Abu Dhabi during the pope’s visit to the United Arab Emirates. Hence, the document is also known as the Abu Dhabi Declaration.

This celebrated document is considered a Christian-Muslim manifesto for peace among all people in the world.

Benjamin Kwok, principal of AES school pointed out that the region’s first-ever initiative was aimed to help students promote peace.

“Through the AYLHF platform, we hope to provide our students with the opportunity to reach out to our Asian neighbors to promote peace and respect for everyone regardless of race, language, and religion,” Kwok said.

The official launch of the AYLHF was on March 30 at the AES school hall which included cultural performances by each of the participating schools.

Lawrence Chong, consultor on the Vatican’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, and Janet Ang, Singapore’s non-resident ambassador to the Holy See also attended the event.

Ang lauded the initiative stating that young people and their teachers got a platform to “engage in connecting across cultures to build human fraternity of hope, love, and peace.”

Jullie Anne De La Cruz Tupaz, a student who hosted the event, pointed out that the initiative helped her to make new friends.

“At first, we didn’t really understand each other due to language differences. However, when we finally struck up conversations together, I realized how similar our interests were, such as anime, sushi, and soba,” Tupaz said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Probe against Sri Lankan pastor for hurtful remarks Probe against Sri Lankan pastor for hurtful remarks
Church in strife-torn Indian state appeals for peace, help Church in strife-torn Indian state appeals for peace, help
Young Asians to spread papal document on human fraternity Young Asians to spread papal document on human fraternity
5 Chinese Christians held for ‘illegal gatherings’ get bail 5 Chinese Christians held for ‘illegal gatherings’ get bail
Cambodia's main opposition party banned from election Cambodia's main opposition party banned from election
Church gives aid to Mocha-hit areas in Myanmar Church gives aid to Mocha-hit areas in Myanmar
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Nongstoin

Diocese of Nongstoin

In a land area of 5, 247 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers entire West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya

Read more
Diocese of Kabankalan

Diocese of Kabankalan

The Diocese of Kabankalan is a suffragan of the Archdiocese of Jaro. Kabankalan diocese extends from Cabacungan in La

Read more
Diocese of Cheongju

Diocese of Cheongju

Cheongju diocese covers a land area of 5,767 square kilometers, the whole Chungcheongbuk-do province, except Jecheon

Read more
Diocese of Jeonju

Diocese of Jeonju

The Jeonju diocesan territory covers 8,053 square kilometers and includes Jeollabuk-do province. Jeonju diocese was

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.