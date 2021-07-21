X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

You are not alone, pope tells cartel-afflicted Mexican diocese

Pope Francis has sent a letter of encouragement to residents as they confront battling drug gangs

David Agren, Catholic News Service

David Agren, Catholic News Service

Published: July 21, 2021 06:10 AM GMT

Updated: July 21, 2021 06:24 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Drop your guns, Myanmar cardinal pleads

Jul 18, 2021
2

Bid launched for Timor-Leste's first Catholic university

Jul 19, 2021
3

Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame

Jul 19, 2021
4

Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?

Jul 19, 2021
5

Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church

Jul 19, 2021
6

Filipino lawyer shoots down Duterte's immunity bid

Jul 19, 2021
7

Covid-19 kills more than 500 Indonesian doctors

Jul 19, 2021
8

Rights groups concerned over renewal of Papua autonomy law

Jul 19, 2021
9

Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar

Jul 19, 2021
10

Indonesia becomes Asia's Covid epicenter

Jul 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
You are not alone, pope tells cartel-afflicted Mexican diocese

Bullet holes are seen in a building at El Aguaje community after a confrontation between the Los Viagras Cartel and the Jalisco Nueva Generacion Cartel in Aguililla in Mexico' s Michoacan state on April 23. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis has sent a letter of encouragement to residents of a Mexican diocese afflicted by battling drug cartels, a conflict that has cast attention on the lawlessness covering wide swaths of Mexico and the government's inability to pacify the country.

In the letter sent to Bishop Cristóbal Ascensio García of Apatzingán and read at Mass on July 18, the pope spoke of violence in the Tierra Caliente region of western Michoacán state. He also offered prayers for the population, along with the message "You are not alone."

"The climate of terror and insecurity that afflicts the population is against God's will ... Remember that you are not alone, the Lord is strength and mercy, that he never abandons his children, that the church is attentive and close to those that suffer," the letter said.

"My prayer to the Lord Jesus is that you can move forward in life and that he helps you to carry the crosses and sufferings with meekness, strength and patience."

The pope's letter again brought attention to Mexico's difficult security situation, which failed to improve -- and often worsened -- during the last 15 years as drug cartels and criminal groups dispute crime territories.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador campaigned in 2018 on a promise to calm the country, coining the catching phrase "hugs, not bullets" to signal a change in approach.

No to violence. Yes to peace, to dialogue. And don't allow yourselves to be manipulated by criminal groups

Violence has continued claiming lives, however, and the president has turned to the military for public security functions.

López Obrador July 7 called on the residents of the hard-hit town of Aguililla in the diocese "to help bring peace, that they don't take the path of violence and confrontation, that we leave aside hatred and rancor, that we practice the principle of loving the other."

"No to violence. Yes to peace, to dialogue. And don't allow yourselves to be manipulated by criminal groups ... We are very willing to help them, all of them, but they should not choose violence for the sake of finding a solution," he said.

Church leaders have highlighted the plight of Aguililla, where two drug cartels have waged a conflict so severe that people have fled and highways have been blocked, provoking shortages of basic goods.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Archbishop Franco Coppola, papal nuncio to Mexico, traveled to Aguililla in late April to celebrate Mass, where he told the population, "It's very important that what's happening here is known. The bad guys take advantage of silence."

A July 14 statement from the Diocese of Apatzingán called for prayer and described the local population as "suffering the consequences of this war."

"Regrettably, we do not feel the presence of the government to help resolve these social problems. But we Christians feel the closeness of the Lord, who does not leave us on our own," the statement added.

Pope Francis ended his letter by calling for conversion. But he also urged, "those responsible for the common good to commit themselves to the eradication of crime and impunity," and for creation of "dignified work" so people could "escape poverty ... and not fall into the temptation of entering narcotics trafficking and violence."

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Indian Jesuits brace for fallout of US pullout in Afghanistan
Jul 21, 2021
Catholic nun attacked over man's death in India
Jul 21, 2021
'No deaths due to oxygen shortage' claim stuns India
Jul 21, 2021
Philippine lawmakers join Covid lockdown calls
Jul 21, 2021
Bangladesh takes Eid break from Covid lockdown
Jul 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges
Jul 21, 2021
Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021
Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?
Jul 19, 2021
Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame
Jul 19, 2021

Features

Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development
Jul 21, 2021
Solidarity takes over amid Indonesia's Covid-19 crisis
Jul 20, 2021
Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Jul 20, 2021
Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar
Jul 19, 2021
Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church
Jul 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Inhumanity

Inhumanity
Every 12 seconds a child loses their caregiver to Covid says researcher

Every 12 seconds a child loses their caregiver to Covid, says researcher
Uganda hit hard by second COVID19 wave

Uganda hit hard by second COVID-19 wave
Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents

Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents
Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace

Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 21 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 21 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul

Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul
May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold

May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold
St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day

St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.