X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Yoga guru's Covid-19 medicine kicks up a storm in India

Health minister under fire for endorsing Coronil as Indian Medical Association decries 'an insult to the whole nation'

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Updated: February 23, 2021 10:18 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope appoints Filipino cardinal to another key post

Feb 23, 2021
2

Cambodia locks down capital after third Covid outbreak

Feb 21, 2021
3

The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people

Feb 22, 2021
4

Concerns over Pakistani PM's visit to Sri Lanka

Feb 21, 2021
5

Cambodians urged to adopt three-finger salute

Feb 22, 2021
6

Catholics march for peace as protests intensify in Myanmar

Feb 22, 2021
7

Timor-Leste starts child abuse trial of former US priest

Feb 22, 2021
8

Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher

Feb 24, 2021
9

Pope accepts Cardinal Sarah's resignation from Vatican office

Feb 22, 2021
10

Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame

Feb 24, 2021
Support UCA News
Yoga guru's Covid-19 medicine kicks up a storm in India

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev speaks on a TV program in New Delhi in September 2018. (Photo: IANS/UCA News)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and experts have criticized the federal health minister for endorsing yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s relaunched Covid-19 medicine.

Swami Ramdev’s Coronil was relaunched on Feb. 19 amid claims that it can treat the global pandemic despite not having been clinically tested.

In a Feb. 20 statement, the IMA said that the false and fabricated projection of Coronil made in the presence of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was "an insult to the whole nation."

“India’s government is already using its clinically approved Covaxin and many people have been given the vaccination,” Father Julius Amla, secretary of the Indian bishops’ office of health, told UCA News.

“The medicine was well tested and went through trials, so there is a guarantee from the federal government that it is safe, but not in the case of Ramdev’s medicine, which has no proof.”

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Father Amla said there is no documentation that Ramdev’s medicine is fit to be used.

“There are several like Ramdev who claim to have a Covid-19 medicine,” he said.

“Ramdev even claimed to have a Covid-19 medicine last year, but what happened to that? It was later rejected by the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy [Ayush Ministry].”

Last July, long before vaccines were yet to reach final trials, Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved drug company claimed Coronil could provide strong protection against the coronavirus.

Later, the Ayush Ministry said Coronil could be sold only as an immunity booster and not as a cure.

Related News

Ramdev had claimed in July that research on his medicine was done by a joint team of the Patanjali Research Institute and the National Institute of Medical Sciences in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, the IMA questioned Vardhan’s ethics as a physician and health minister for making an appearance at the grand launch on Feb. 19 held by Ramdev’s drug firm.

The IMA mentioned a clause in the National Medical Commission’s rules that prohibits a physician from promoting a drug.

Ramdev had claimed that his ayurvedic (traditional Hindu) medicine had received certification from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which was later denied by the UN body in an official tweet.

During the relaunch of Coronil, Ramdev said his medicine had received a Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product from the Ayush section of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme.

However, WHO Southeast Asia tweeted: "WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of Covid-19."

Meanwhile, after the controversy arose, Acharya Balkrishna, co-founder of Coronil, issued a clarification on Twitter and said that "WHO does not approve or disapprove of any drugs. Instead, it works for building a better and healthier future for people all over the world."

Father Paul Parathazham, director of St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, told UCA News that “it is obvious that we should not go with anybody who claims to have a vaccination for this world pandemic because it is very risky and could have life-threatening effects.”

People should wait for medicines that have had clinical trials and have been approved by the government, he said.

Meanwhile, India is using the Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, the local name for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed in the UK, and Covaxin, made in India by pharma company Bharat Biotech and approved by the federal drug regulator.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher
Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher
Christian entrepreneurs come out of the shadows in Pakistan
Christian entrepreneurs come out of the shadows in Pakistan
Data plea over Pakistan's forced marriages, conversions
Data plea over Pakistan's forced marriages, conversions
Catholics praised for helping Indian state's pandemic fight
Catholics praised for helping Indian state's pandemic fight
Sewage station stopped at Christian school in Pakistan
Sewage station stopped at Christian school in Pakistan
Speaking up to save Bangladesh's indigenous languages from dying
Speaking up to save Bangladesh's indigenous languages from dying

Latest News

Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021
Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher
Feb 24, 2021
Papua clashes spark Catholic airlift operation
Feb 24, 2021
Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly
Feb 24, 2021
Indonesian medical workers charged with washing dead body
Feb 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021
Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame
Feb 24, 2021
What can the Indonesian Church do to ease the Papua conflict?
Feb 22, 2021
Malaysia sends Myanmar refugees to an uncertain future
Feb 22, 2021
The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people
Feb 22, 2021

Features

Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
Christian entrepreneurs come out of the shadows in Pakistan
Feb 24, 2021
Speaking up to save Bangladesh's indigenous languages from dying
Feb 23, 2021
A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
German Catholic bishops elect lay woman as conference general secretary

German Catholic bishops elect lay woman as conference general secretary
Meet the Mexican lawyer who defends indigenous peoples

Meet the Mexican lawyer who defends indigenous peoples
Patriarch says papal visit will mark new stage in Iraqs history

Patriarch says papal visit will mark new stage in Iraq’s history
Lenten Vulnerability

Lenten Vulnerability
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar peoples quest for democracy

ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the First Week in Lent

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the First Week in Lent
Lord, help me pray with confidence

Lord, help me pray with confidence
May the sacrifice of Blessed Rani Maria liberate

May the sacrifice of Blessed Rani Maria liberate
Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil

Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil

 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.