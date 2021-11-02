X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Yet another Thai minor charged with royal defamation

Child of 16 accused of mocking the king by wearing a crop top in a street fashion show

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: November 02, 2021 04:20 AM GMT

Updated: November 02, 2021 04:29 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia delivers 200,000 Covid vaccines to Vietnam

Oct 29, 2021
2

Empty words will not douse poor Myanmar's flames

Nov 1, 2021
3

Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps

Oct 29, 2021
4

Catholics fight for religious freedom

Oct 29, 2021
5

Philippine clergy join Robredo’s pink campaign

Oct 29, 2021
6

Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice

Nov 2, 2021
7

Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity

Oct 29, 2021
8

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Oct 29, 2021
9

The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan

Oct 29, 2021
10

Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam

Oct 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Yet another Thai minor charged with royal defamation

A woman whose son has been charged with royal defamation speaks to reporters during a street demonstration in Bangkok on Oct. 31. (Photo: UCA News)

Even as Thais have been taking to the streets to demand the abolition of the country’s controversial lese majeste law, another youngster has been indicted with royal defamation.

Noppasin Treelayapewat, who is only 16 and therefore a minor, has just been charged with royal defamation for participating in a lighthearted fashion show staged by students on the street during a pro-democracy protest in Bangkok in October last year.

During the fashion show young participants, including high school students, appeared to mock Princess Sirivannavari, a daughter of King Vajiralongkorn, who is a noted fashion designer with her own clothing brand. 

Noppasin wore a black crop top, allegedly in order to mock the king, who had been photographed wearing a similar outfit during a trip to Germany.

The teenager also had a message written on his back with a marker that said: “My father’s name is Mana and not Vajiralongkorn.”

Another participant in the street show, a 23-year-old transgender activist, was charged in July with lese majeste for wearing a traditional pink dress allegedly in imitation of Queen Suthida.

We live under a regime that will imprison even children for saying the wrong things. But at least people can see what we [protesters] are up against

If convicted, the two pro-democracy activists could face up to 15 years in prison according to Article 112 of the Criminal Code, which effectively prohibits any criticism or mockery of the royal family or the monarchy as an institution in Thailand. Both have denied the charge of insulting the monarchy.

At least 154 predominantly young Thais have over the past year been charged with royal defamation, some of them numerous times, which means they could face up to 15 years in prison on each count, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

Among those indicted have been several children, with Noppasin being the latest victim in what rights activists say is a clear violation of their rights as children.

“Thai authorities should immediately and unconditionally drop insulting the monarchy and other politically motivated charges against children who peacefully express their opinions,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Brad Adams, the rights group’s Asia director, echoed that sentiment.

“By punishing outspoken children with lese majeste charges, the Thai authorities are seeking to intimidate peaceful critics by demonstrating that they will all be harshly punished regardless of their age. These senseless, rights-abusing charges should immediately be dropped,” Adams said.

In an interview with UCA News, a young Thai pro-democracy activist likewise condemned the authorities for prosecuting children and others for simply expressing their opinions.

“We live under a regime that will imprison even children for saying the wrong things,” said the activist, who studies at a prominent university in Bangkok and won’t be named to protect them from possible repercussions. “But at least people can see what we [protesters] are up against.” 

Since youth-led street protests erupted in Bangkok and elsewhere in June last year, protesters have been calling for sweeping democratic reforms, including the resignation of the military-allied government, whose head, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, seized power in a coup in 2014.

More controversially in a country where the monarchy is officially portrayed as universally beloved, student protesters have also been demanding the imposition of new constitutional limits on the influence of the institution.

In response to such calls, Thai authorities have stepped up their efforts to prosecute student leaders, protesters and others on charges of royal defamation, sedition and other crimes.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

US woman convicted in Bali 'suitcase murder' to be deported
US woman convicted in Bali 'suitcase murder' to be deported
Call for justice over alleged attack on Indonesian journalist
Call for justice over alleged attack on Indonesian journalist
UN bid by Duterte spokesman sparks outrage in Philippines
UN bid by Duterte spokesman sparks outrage in Philippines
Cambodia jails autistic teenage son of banned activist
Cambodia jails autistic teenage son of banned activist
New bishop appointed to Vietnam's Bac Ninh Diocese
New bishop appointed to Vietnam's Bac Ninh Diocese
Timor-Leste mourns its most senior bishop
Timor-Leste mourns its most senior bishop
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistan frees detained protesters after deal with Islamists
Nov 2, 2021
Hardline Hindus pressurize top Indian brands in festival season
Nov 2, 2021
US woman convicted in Bali 'suitcase murder' to be deported
Nov 2, 2021
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Nov 2, 2021
Call for justice over alleged attack on Indonesian journalist
Nov 2, 2021
Indian bishop to be probed for promoting hate
Nov 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Nov 2, 2021
Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice
Nov 2, 2021
Religious controversies put cricket on a sticky wicket
Nov 1, 2021
Letter from Rome: A preacher, teacher and friend of the poor
Nov 1, 2021
Empty words will not douse poor Myanmar's flames
Nov 1, 2021

Features

Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians
Nov 2, 2021
Kishida defies critics in Japanese election
Nov 1, 2021
Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Oct 29, 2021
The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan
Oct 29, 2021
Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Oct 28, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The risk of becoming just slightly Catholic

The risk of becoming just “slightly Catholic”
Cte dIvoire waiting for the miracle of reconciliation

Côte d'Ivoire: waiting for the miracle of reconciliation
French bishops meet under the gun

French bishops meet under the gun
Sex abuse in the Church and collective responsibility

Sex abuse in the Church and collective responsibility

Faith community arrives in Glasgow to pray press world leaders for strong action at COP26

Faith community arrives in Glasgow to pray, press world leaders for strong action at COP26
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.