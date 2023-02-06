News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Yet another Myanmar church hit by army shelling

Calls by Pope Francis and Cardinal Charles Bo for junta to protect places of worship fall on deaf ears

Yet another Myanmar church hit by army shelling

Our Lady of Sorrow Church was damaged by shells fired by the military in Pekhon diocese in Myanmar on Feb.4. ( Photo: supplied)

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: February 06, 2023 07:24 AM GMT

Updated: February 06, 2023 08:06 AM GMT

Despite calls citing the Hague Conventions by Church leaders in Myanmar for the protection of places of worship, yet another church was hit by the junta's forces on Feb.4.

Two artillery shells fell on Our Lady of Sorrow Church in Pekhon diocese following intense fighting between the military and rebel groups near Hwarikhu, a village in Christian-majority Kayah state.

No casualties were reported, but the roof and ceiling of the church in Hwarikhu parish were damaged.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

At least 10 houses were also destroyed, according to local media reports.

Reports said thousands of people from the parish fled following what was described as indiscriminate shelling by the military on the border of Kayah and Shan states. Hwarikhu parish covers the southern Shan and Kayah states.

Along with Loikaw diocese, Pekhon is one of the worst affected Christian-majority areas, where at least 10 Catholic churches have been destroyed by the army.

At least six churches in the diocese have been closed, while churches, including the Sacred Heart Cathedral, have been repeatedly attacked and damaged.

More than 150,000 civilians, including Catholics in Kayah and Shan states, have been forced to seek shelter in churches, makeshift camps and in the jungle, according to aid groups.

The 129-year-old Our Lady of Assumption Church in Chan Thar in Mandalay Archdiocese was reduced to ashes in an arson attack by the junta on Jan.20 that got the attention of Pope Francis, who decried the destruction of the country's oldest church.

Five out of 16 dioceses — Loikaw, Pekhon, Hakha, Kalay and Mandalay — are affected by the ongoing conflict between the army and the armed ethnic rebel groups comprising Christians and ethnic Buddhists opposing the February 2021 ouster of the civil government.

The latest church attack came two weeks after senior churchmen in the country appealed to the military rulers to protect the sanctity of places of worship.

“Increasingly, places of worship and monasteries, where communities seek peace and reconciliation, are themselves under attack,” Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon, and Archbishops Marco Tin Win of Mandalay and Basilio Athai of Taunggyi said in a Jan. 20 letter.

They cited international agreements like The Hague Conventions which call for the protection of places of worship, places of learning, and places of healing.

Christians make up nearly 6 percent of Myanmar’s population of 54 million and Buddhism is the state religion with 89 percent of the population following it. 

Nearly 3,000 people have lost their lives in a brutal military crackdown and over 17,000 have been detained since the coup on Feb.1, 2021, according to a local monitoring group.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lanka mourns prelate who 'led post-tsunami recovery' Sri Lanka mourns prelate who 'led post-tsunami recovery'
Yet another Myanmar church hit by army shelling Yet another Myanmar church hit by army shelling
Church to help ensure peaceful Timor-Leste polls Church to help ensure peaceful Timor-Leste polls
'Christian-basher' as senior judge pick irks Indian lawyers 'Christian-basher' as senior judge pick irks Indian lawyers
Pakistan's former military ruler Musharraf dies Pakistan's former military ruler Musharraf dies
Largest Hong Kong national security trial opens Largest Hong Kong national security trial opens
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Tianjin

Diocese of Tianjin

In a land area of 11,919.7 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole Tianjin Muncipality. It includes

Read more
Diocese of Pekhon

Diocese of Pekhon

Pekhon diocese is situated in the southern part of Shan State, in eastern Myanmar.There are five townships in the

Read more
Diocese of Sambalpur

Diocese of Sambalpur

The diocese is in the central western part of Orissa state in eastern India. It has an area of 9, 675 square

Read more
Diocese of Tarlac

Diocese of Tarlac

In a land area of 3,053.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Tarlac. Tarlac is a

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.