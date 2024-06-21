Yet another Indian state to criminalize religious conversions

Thousands of civilians have fled their homes in Rakhine state in western Myanmar where rebel group Arakan Army stepped up offensives to wipe out the military junta forces from the region.

In an announcement last Sunday, the rebels urged the people in Maungdaw township, just across the border with Bangladesh, to flee to safer locations as soon as possible. The town is home to an estimated 80,000 people, mostly Muslim-majority ethnic Rohingya people.

Myanmar army soldiers patrol a village in Maungdaw located in Rakhine State in this file image. (AFP)

In Rakhine and other states, the military has been accused of killing civilians by targeting residential houses, religious buildings, schools, hospitals, and clinics to stop advancing rebel forces.

Local sources say the rebels now completely control ten out of 18 townships in Rakhine and Chin states, and they are fighting to capture the rest including the Rakhine state capital Sittwe. Myanmar’s exiled National Unity Government said the military’s indiscriminate aerial bombings, artillery shelling and massacre of civilians amount to crimes against humanity.

Police in Pakistan have been accused of arresting eight members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim sect and taking away their animals meant for sacrifice during the Islamic feast of Eid-al-Adha celebrated on Monday.

The Ahmadiyya members were arrested by police in the Sialkot and Gujranwala districts of Punjab province a day before the festival. The arrest came after a leader of a radical political party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, threatened to kill Ahmadi people if they engaged in ritual sacrifice in Jhelum city of Punjab province.

A livestock vendor waits for customers at a market in Quetta on June 14, ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha. (Photo: Banaras Khan/AFP)

The party also demonstrated in front of the district's Ahmadi place of worship. Ahmadiyya community welfare group termed the police action as “a grave violation of human rights.” Ahmadiyya is a 19th-century Islamic messianic movement that originated in British India.

Islamic hardliners among Sunni Muslims view Ahmadis as heretics as the movement does not recognize Muhammad as Islam’s final prophet. In 1974, Pakistan officially declared them non-Muslims, leading to extremists increasingly abusing and attacking them.

Sri Lanka’s Constitutional Council dismissed a government bid to extend the term of the Attorney General amid protests from civil society. The court’s decision on Tuesday elated opposition lawmakers and rights activists.

They alleged that President Ranil Wickremesinghe was keen on extending the term of the current Attorney General, Sanjay Rajaratnam, who was scheduled to complete his term on June 26.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe (center) waves as he takes part in a rally to mark International Labour Day in Colombo on May 1. (Photo: AFP)

Wickremesinghe is accused of attempts at what they called “a political coup” by creating a favorable environment for his return as president in the election scheduled between Sept. 17 and Oct. 16 this year.

Sri Lanka's top Catholic leader, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, criticized Wickremesinghe last week for linking the Attorney General’s tenure extension to the Catholic Church. The president reportedly said Catholic bishops sought his extension as he played a crucial role in a committee regarding the probe into the Easter Sunday attacks in 2019.

A lay Catholic association in the central Philippines, whose official recognition was recently withdrawn through a suppression order, has expressed disappointment over the decision.

Father Noel Froilan Maravillas, a leader of the Society of San Pedro Calungsod named after Filipino saint Pedro Calungsod, said on Tuesday they would obey the decision made by San Carlos Diocese. Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos City in the central Philippines issued a circular ordering suppression of SSPC on June 10.

A boy kisses the statue of Pedro Calungsod at Saint Gregory the Great parish in Cebu, Philippines on Oct. 20, 2012, just before he was made a saint by Pope Benedict XVI. (Photo: AFP)

Alminaza said the move came as the society was entitled to an opportunity to establish itself and demonstrate its charism and mission, but it failed. The SSPC was founded on Jan. 25, 2012, in the capital region of Manila, with just six members, and grew to 17 members.

Pope Benedict XVI canonized Pedro Calungsod as the second Filipino saint on Oct. 21, 2012. Calungsod, a lay sacristan and missionary catechist, was persecuted and martyred in Guam in 1672 at the age of 17.

Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia and the only third place in the continent after Taiwan and Nepal to legalize same-sex marriage. The upper house of the Senate gave final approval to legalize same-sex marriage on Tuesday.