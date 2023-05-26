Xanana Gusmao looks set for return as premier in East Timor

A group of Christians in violence-hit Manipur state in northeast India are facing threats for refusing to abandon their faith to become Hindus. This came as security was beefed up in the state amid fresh violence between tribal groups this week.

A senior church official said tension continues as Meitei people are forcing Christians among them to recant their faith. The Meitei community forms 53 percent of the state's 3.2 million people. They are mostly Hindus, but a tiny minority of them is Christian, mostly Protestants.

A girl evacuated by the Indian army during the ethnic riots in Manipur state embraces her mother (second right) after reuniting at a temporary shelter at the Leimakhong Army Cantonment in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur on May 10. (Photo: AFP)

A riot broke out between the Meitei and tribal Kuki group on May 3, leaving at least 70 killed, 231 injured, and damaged 1,700 houses. About 45,000 people have been displaced.

The riot began when Kuki and other tribal people, most of them Christian, protested a plan to list Meitei people in the Scheduled Tribe category to allow them to get special benefits under India’s affirmative action program.

Catholic Church in Myanmar has appealed to international aid agencies for humanitarian assistance for people hit by Cyclone Mocha. Father Nereus Tun Min, director of the Catholic charity Karuna Pyay, said people badly need support to survive and rebuild their lives in the worst-hit areas in Rakhine, Chin, and Mandalay regions.

The United Nations has appealed for 333 million US dollars to assist 1.6 million vulnerable people in Myanmar, many of whom have lost their homes. A few private donors and religious groups are already helping affected communities.

People queue for drinking water at a distribution point in Sittwe on May 17, 2023, in the aftermath of Cyclone Mocha's landfall. Villagers are trying to piece together ruined homes and waiting for aid and support. (Photo: AFP)

The Jesuits have provided more than a thousand roofs in Rakhine, while a private donor chipped in with cash which was distributed among 20 Buddhist and Catholic families in the port city of Sittwe, the hardest-hit town in Rakhine state.

Besides massive destruction, the cyclone killed many people. The official death toll is 145 while the exiled National Unity Government claimed the figure could be as high as 455.

Christians and a rights body have called for justice and peace in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts after recent violence killed at least four people and displaced hundreds in the restive region. A laborer was killed when a roadside bomb exploded in Bandarban district on Tuesday.

Earlier, on May 17, a member of the largely Christian Tripura ethnic minority was killed and another injured in a bomb blast in the Salopipara area of the same district. Bangladesh military claimed two soldiers were killed and two injured in a bomb blast and shooting by the Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF insurgent group on May 16.

Members of the Greater Chittagong Hill Tracts Hill Students Council shout slogans, displaying a banner and placards as they march during a demonstration in Dhaka on Aug. 31, 2003, to protest against the military presence and to demand political autonomy in their native hills in southeastern Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)

The new wave of violence came after eight ethnic Christians were killed in an alleged shootout between the KNF and another tribal insurgent group in April. The killing forced hundreds of villagers to flee their houses. Jonathan Tripura, a pastor of a local Baptist Church said the violence has forced more villagers to flee the area.

The rights group, the International Chittagong Hill Tracts Commission, expressed concern over the ongoing unrest and called for the protection of civilians in the region.

Cambodia has charged a fourth person for allegedly plotting a ‘peasant revolution’ aimed at overthrowing the government.

Chan Vibol, an independent researcher, was charged after he took part in a workshop run by the land rights group, Coalition of Cambodian Farmers Community, in the northeast province of Ratanakkiri. He was charged on Tuesday and faces a jail sentence of five to 10 years in convicted.

US Ambassador W. Patrick Murphy (center) addresses media persons in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court following the verdict in the trial of Kem Sokha, former leader of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), on March 3. Western embassies have been critical of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s crackdown on dissent and the prosecution of leaders and supporters from opposition political parties. (Photo: AFP)

A state prosecutor alleged that the workshop was a “secret gathering which discussed political issues to cause incitement in farmers to rise up and cause turmoil in society, leading to the overthrow of the government.” Another government official compared the meeting to a Pol Pot-styled insurrection.

Human rights groups deplored the charges as “bogus” and condemned the state’s attempts to silence critics ahead of elections in July. The National Election Commission has already disqualified major opposition parties, paving the way for authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen to win by a landslide.

A row between immigrant Muslims and non-Muslim Koreans in Daegu of South Korea over the construction of a mosque has worsened. The construction of the mosque near Kyungpook National University remains suspended amid protests from local residents since 2020.