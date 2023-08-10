News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

WYD pilgrims showed faith can lead to peace, pope says

Pope Francis at his weekly general audience called World Youth Day 'an encounter with the living Christ in the church'

A pilgrim presents a Juventus football jersey to Pope Francis during the weekly general audience on Aug. 9 at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican

A pilgrim presents a Juventus football jersey to Pope Francis during the weekly general audience on Aug. 9 at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: August 10, 2023 05:26 AM GMT

Updated: August 10, 2023 05:30 AM GMT

In a world suffering from "diseases of the soul," like pride, hatred and violence, the young people who traveled to Portugal for World Youth Day showed that another way of living and interacting is possible, Pope Francis said.

World Youth Day was not a vacation, but "an encounter with the living Christ in the church. The young people went to encounter Christ," the pope said Aug. 9 at his weekly general audience.

Restarting the Wednesday appointments after a monthlong summer break, Pope Francis used his main audience talk to share some reflections on his trip Aug. 2-6 to Fátima and Lisbon for World Youth Day, an event that saw 1.5 million people gather for a prayer vigil and for Mass.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In addition to the large events with young people from around the world, the pope said he had an opportunity for smaller, more intimate meetings, including with a group of young people from Ukraine, "who shared stories that were painful" about their lives and the losses they have endured since Russia launched a full-scale war on their country.

"While in Ukraine and other places in the world there is fighting, and while in certain hidden halls war is planned -- this is awful, isn't it, wars are planned," he said, "World Youth Day showed everyone that another world is possible: a world of brothers and sisters, where the flags of all peoples fly together, next to each other, without hatred, without fear, without closing up, without weapons!"

"The message of the young people was clear: will the 'great of the earth' listen to it, I wonder, to this youthful enthusiasm that wants peace?" the pope asked. "It is a parable for our time, and even today Jesus says: 'He who has ears, let him hear! He who has eyes, let him look!' We hope the whole world listens to this World Youth Day and sees the beauty of these youth moving forward."

Pope Francis, who did not read a planned prayer for peace in Ukraine while at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fátima, told people at the audience, "I prayed that God would heal the world of the diseases of the soul: pride, lies, enmity, violence -- these are diseases of the soul, and the world is sick with these diseases."

And, he said, while at the shrine, "we renewed the consecration of ourselves, of Europe, of the world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary," he said. "I prayed for peace because there are many wars in many parts of the world."

Addressing Polish speakers at the audience, Pope Francis offered his blessing to the thousands of people making the traditional August pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Jasna Góra in Czestochowa.

"I entrust you with a desire I have in my heart: the desire for peace in the world," he told the pilgrims. "Present it to the one who is the Queen of Peace. Ask for this priceless gift, especially for the dear and tormented Ukraine."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pakistan drops controversial minority rights bill Pakistan drops controversial minority rights bill
India's opposition slams govt inaction on ethnic violence India's opposition slams govt inaction on ethnic violence
'Oppenheimer' gives Catholics opportunity for peacemaking 'Oppenheimer' gives Catholics opportunity for peacemaking
WYD pilgrims showed faith can lead to peace, pope says WYD pilgrims showed faith can lead to peace, pope says
Acute humanitarian crisis in contested region of Caucasus Acute humanitarian crisis in contested region of Caucasus
Indonesian maid's torture points to discriminatory law Indonesian maid's torture points to discriminatory law
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kumbakonam

Diocese of Kumbakonam

The diocese covers 7,823 square kilometers, including 18 civil administration units called taluks in five civil

Read more
Diocese of Raiganj

Diocese of Raiganj

In a land area of 8,920 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three civil districts of North Dinajpur, South

Read more
Diocese of Meixian

Diocese of Meixian

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Meixian/Kayíng/Meizhou is a diocese of the Catholic

Read more
Diocese of Bijnor

Diocese of Bijnor

With an area of 30, 664 square kilometers, the diocese covers Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh and districts of Pauri,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.