X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

'Woven air': Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric

The production of Dhaka muslin needs intense labor, making garments made from it a boutique product

AFP

AFP

Published: March 04, 2022 10:55 AM GMT

Updated: March 04, 2022 11:05 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery

Mar 2, 2022
2

A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong

Mar 2, 2022
3

Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools

Mar 2, 2022
4

As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point

Mar 1, 2022
5

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing newspaper attacks Cardinal Zen

Mar 2, 2022
6

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a war with no end

Mar 3, 2022
7

Indian Christians form human chain to oppose anti-conversion bill

Mar 3, 2022
8

Cambodian authorities blame drought for lack of clean water

Mar 2, 2022
9

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Mar 1, 2022
10

Catholic nuns among Indians stranded in Ukraine

Mar 2, 2022
Support UCA News
'Woven air': Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
In this picture taken on January 8, 2022, a worker spins thread from cotton to make traditional muslin garments at a workshop in Narayanganj. With wooden spinning wheels and hand-drawn looms, Bangladesh is painstakingly resurrecting a fabric once worn by Marie Antoinette and Jane Austen but long thought forever lost to history. (Photo by Munir uz zaman / AFP) 
 

With wooden spinning wheels and hand-drawn looms, Bangladesh is painstakingly resurrecting a fabric once worn by Marie Antoinette and Jane Austen but long thought forever lost to history.

Dhaka muslin was stitched from threads so fine that popular folklore in European parlours held that a change in the light or a sudden rain shower would render its wearer apparently naked.

The textile once brought magnificent riches to the lands where it was spun.

But to revive it, botanists had to hunt halfway across the world and back for a plant believed gone from the face of the earth.

"Nobody knew how it was made," said Ayub Ali, a senior government official helping shepherd the revival project.

"We lost the famous cotton plant, which provided the special fine yarn for Dhaka muslin," he told AFP.

The muslin trade at one time helped turn the Ganges delta and what is now Bangladesh into one of the most prosperous parts of the world, historians say.

Flowing dress garments weaved from the cloth were worn by generations of the Mughal dynasty then ruling India before the fabric enchanted European aristocrats and other notables at the end of the 18th century.

A muslin shawl belonging to Austen -- supposedly hand-embroidered by the "Pride and Prejudice" author herself -- is on display at her former home in Hampshire, while a 1783 portrait of Marie Antoinette depicts the French queen in a muslin dress.

But the industry collapsed in the years after the 18th century conquest of the Bengal delta by the East India Company, paving the way for British colonial rule.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The mills and factories that sprung up in England after the industrial revolution produced much cheaper textiles, while European tariffs killed the foreign market for the delicate fabric.

'Rare and possibly extinct' 


The quest to bring back Bangladeshi muslin began with a painstaking five-year search for the specific flower used to weave the fabric, which only grows near the capital Dhaka.

"Muslin can't be woven without Phuti Carpus cotton. So to revive Dhaka Muslin, we needed to find this rare and possibly extinct cotton plant," said Monzur Hossain, the botanist who led the effort.

His team consulted a seminal book on plants by the 18th century Swedish naturalist Carl Linnaeus along with a later historical tome on Dhaka muslin to narrow down a candidate among 39 different wild species collected from around Bangladesh.

With local museums lacking any specimen of Dhaka muslin clothing, Hossain and his colleagues went to India, Egypt and Britain for samples.

At the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, curators showed them hundreds of pieces imported from Mughal-era Dhaka by East India Company merchants.

Genetic samples revealed that the missing plant was already in their hands, found by the botanists in the riverside town of Kapasia north of the capital.

"It was a 100 percent match, and some history books say Kapasia was one of the places where Phuti Carpus was grown," Hossain told AFP.

The plant is now being grown in experimental farms in an effort to raise yields and scale up production.

'Like doing prayers' 

But the revival project immediately ran into another roadblock -- finding weavers nimble enough to weave the plant's ultra-fine threads.

In the two centuries since the muslin trade collapsed, Bangladesh has again become a world textile hub, albeit with an industry no longer catering to royalty or other international elites.

Instead, Dhaka is now home to countless bustling factories of the global fast fashion trade, supplying huge brands such as H&M and Walmart, with its $35 billion in yearly apparel exports second only to China.

The country has no shortage of garment workers, but the muslin project needed to source artisans from the small cottage industry of spinners and weavers working with fragile threads.

They found candidates from villages around Dhaka where small workshops make intricate saris from jamdari, a kind of fine cotton produced in a similar way to muslin.

"I don't how I did it. But it needs supreme concentration," said Mohsina Akhter, one of the spinners brought into the project.

"To do it you have to be in perfect mind. If you are angry or worried, you can't hand spin such a fine yarn."

It took months for the team to master the craft, working with threads four or more times finer than jamdari, with two people taking eight hours of non-stop labour to weave an inch or less of cloth.

"It is like doing prayers. You need to have full concentration. Any lapse will tear up the yarn and set your work backwards," said Abu Taher, a weaver.

"The more I work, the more I wonder how our ancestors wove such an article of fine clothing. It is almost impossible," he told AFP.

The intense labour needed means that any garments stitched from Dhaka muslin will always remain a boutique product, but the government has found some tentative interest from established industry players.

"We want to make it a top global fashion item. It has a great history," said Parvez Ibrahim, whose family owns a factory supplying global fashion retailers.

"But to bring down cost, we have to speed up the production process. Otherwise, reviving Dhaka muslin won't mean anything," he told AFP.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Bangladeshi priest honored for child protection efforts
Bangladeshi priest honored for child protection efforts
Pakistani activists reject 'another Islamic body'
Pakistani activists reject 'another Islamic body'
Indian probe against Mother Teresa nuns falls apart
Indian probe against Mother Teresa nuns falls apart
Indian police slow to act in pastor assault case
Indian police slow to act in pastor assault case
Indian state issues identity cards to thousands from Myanmar
Indian state issues identity cards to thousands from Myanmar
Indian Christians form human chain to oppose anti-conversion bill
Indian Christians form human chain to oppose anti-conversion bill
Support Us

Latest News

Indian nuns from Missionaries of Charity stay back in Ukraine
Mar 5, 2022
North Korea fires missile ahead of South Korea's election
Mar 5, 2022
More than 1.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine
Mar 5, 2022
Ukrainian archbishop concerned over attack on nuclear facility
Mar 5, 2022
Former Argentine bishop sentenced in sex abuse case
Mar 5, 2022
Bangladeshi priest honored for child protection efforts
Mar 5, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What’s behind Japan's offer to take in Ukrainian refugees
Mar 4, 2022
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a war with no end
Mar 3, 2022
Better to take refuge in the Lord than trust princes
Mar 3, 2022
Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Mar 2, 2022
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022

Features

'Woven air': Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
Mar 4, 2022
Papal call for human fraternity gains momentum
Mar 4, 2022
A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong
Mar 2, 2022
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
Desperate Afghans resort to selling kidneys to feed families
Feb 28, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The days we call Lent

The days we call Lent
Refugees from here migrants from there

Refugees from here, migrants from there
The opportune moment

The opportune moment
What makes Ukraine different

What makes Ukraine different
Can we imagine the pope approving such a regime even implicitly

Can we imagine the pope approving such a regime, even implicitly?
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.