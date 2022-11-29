News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

World's largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii

United States Geological Survey ruled out threat to people living below the eruption zone, but warned volcano was volatile

This aerial image released by the US Geological Survey (USGS) from Civil Air Patrol shows the lava on the northeast rift zone of Mauna Loa in Hawaii on Nov. 28

This aerial image released by the US Geological Survey (USGS) from Civil Air Patrol shows the lava on the northeast rift zone of Mauna Loa in Hawaii on Nov. 28. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Los Angeles

By AFP, Los Angeles

Published: November 29, 2022 04:58 AM GMT

Updated: November 29, 2022 05:03 AM GMT

The world's largest active volcano burst into life for the first time in 40 years, spewing lava and hot ash Monday in a spectacular display of nature's fury by Mauna Loa in Hawaii.

Rivers of molten rock could be seen high up on the volcano, venting huge clouds of steam and smoke at the summit on Big Island, and sparking warnings the situation could change rapidly.

Pressure has been building at Mauna Loa for years, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which reported the eruption could be seen from 45 miles (72 kilometers) away, in the town of Kona the west coast of Hawaii's main island.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The eruption, which began shortly before midnight Sunday, was initially contained within the caldera -- the concave area at the top of the volcano -- but vulcanologists said Monday lava was now escaping from cracks in its side.

"The eruption of Mauna Loa has migrated from the summit to the Northeast Rift Zone where fissures are feeding several lava flows," the USGS said on its website.

The agency said there was currently no threat to people living below the eruption zone, but warned that the volcano was volatile.

"Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa rift zone eruption can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly."

Experts also cautioned that winds could carry volcanic gas and fine ash downslope, as well as Pele's Hair -- the name given to fine strands of volcanic glass formed when lava skeins cool quickly in the air.

Named after Pele, the Hawaiian goddess of volcanoes, the strands can be very sharp and pose potential danger to skin and eyes.

Long Mountain
Authorities in Hawaii have not issued any evacuation orders, although the summit area and several roads in the region were closed, and two shelters have been opened as a precaution.

An ashfall advisory has been issued downwind of the volcano, with a light accumulation of ash expected on ships in ocean waters along the Big Island's southeast.

Vulcanologist Robin George Andrews said the eruption had originally been contained, but was now spreading.

"Oof. Lava is now erupting from fresh vents on the slopes along Mauna Loa's Northeast Rift Zone, or NERZ. That brings a new hazardous dimension to the eruption," he wrote on Twitter.

"The fact that it is a hazardous mountain that hasn't erupted since 1984 -- the longest eruptive pause in its recorded history -- is why we should all keep an eye on it."

But Andrews predicted that unless the lava flow rate picks up dramatically, the city of Hilo to the northeast, home to about 44,000 people, "will be okay."

The largest volcano on Earth by volume, Mauna Loa, whose name means "Long Mountain," covers half of the Big Island and is larger than the rest of the Hawaiian islands combined.

The volcano's submarine flanks stretch for miles to an ocean floor that is in turn depressed by Mauna Loa's great mass -- making its summit some 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) above its base, according to the USGS.

One of six active volcanoes on the Hawaiian islands, Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1843.

Its most recent eruption, in 1984, lasted 22 days and produced lava flows which reached to within about seven kilometers (four miles) of Hilo.

Kilauea, a volcano on the southeastern flank of Mauna Loa, erupted almost continuously between 1983 and 2019, and a minor eruption there has been ongoing for months

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Shark depletion should spur Church to swim against tide Shark depletion should spur Church to swim against tide
NGO coalition urges release of Cambodian unionist NGO coalition urges release of Cambodian unionist
New law to end discrimination against Filipino women New law to end discrimination against Filipino women
Family, mental issues haunt migrant workers in Macau Family, mental issues haunt migrant workers in Macau
Vietnam Catholic youth urged to go to the periphery Vietnam Catholic youth urged to go to the periphery
Bangladeshi activists decry move to evict Khasi Christians Bangladeshi activists decry move to evict Khasi Christians
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.