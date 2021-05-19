X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

World Youth Day focuses on importance of diocesan celebrations

The event should be an annual 'festival of faith' similar to the international celebration held every three years

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: May 19, 2021 06:00 AM GMT

Updated: May 19, 2021 06:03 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan

May 17, 2021
2

Pandemic kills four Catholic priests daily in India

May 16, 2021
3

Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar

May 17, 2021
4

Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait

May 17, 2021
5

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics

May 18, 2021
6

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

May 18, 2021
7

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Kachin state

May 17, 2021
8

Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row

May 17, 2021
9

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
10

Bishop blames lifting of Philippine mining ban on polls

May 17, 2021
Support UCA News
World Youth Day focuses on importance of diocesan celebrations

Young people carrying the World Youth Day cross . (Photo: vaticannews

The annual diocesan celebration of World Youth Day is an important event that emphasizes the role young people play in the Catholic Church, the Vatican said.

In a document published by the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life on May 18, the Vatican issued a set of pastoral guidelines for local WYD celebrations "to ensure that younger generations feel that they are at the center of the church's attention and pastoral concern."

"The celebration of these youth days at a local level is therefore extremely useful in keeping the church mindful of the importance of walking with young people and of welcoming them and listening to them with patience while proclaiming the word of God to them with affection and power," it stated.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The document was signed by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, dicastery prefect, and Schonstatt Father Alexandre Awi Mello, dicastery secretary. Divided into six chapters, it said local celebrations offer young people "a personal experience of a 'festival of faith,'" which is especially important for those who cannot attend the international event "because of studies, work or financial difficulties."

World Youth Day is celebrated annually on a local level and every two or three years with an international gathering with the pope. In November, Pope Francis moved the local celebrations of World Youth Day from Palm Sunday to the feast of Christ the King.

Speaking with journalists at a Vatican press briefing May 16, Father Awi said the annual diocesan celebration "can more easily generate a commitment in young people that will change the face of the society in which they live and increase their sense of belonging."

I believe that all of us young people, despite our differences, start from a common point

Through these "pastoral guidelines, we would like to make all young people participants in this rich heritage. Their pastors and the various services of youth ministry of the particular churches will thus be able, with pastoral freedom and creativity, to enrich their local experience of the 'youth festival,'" he said.

Maria Lisa Abu Nassar, welcoming coordinator at Rome's San Lorenzo International Youth Center, said the guidelines showed the church's efforts "to open itself, to improve itself, recognizing the people who most need to be loved and guided by the church, helping them to find their identity as children who belong to God."

A native of Nazareth, Nassar told journalists that given the conflict in her homeland, the local celebration of WYD would give young people the opportunity to forge new friendships and dialogue in the hope "that one day peace will reign in the land where Jesus was born and lived."

"The Holy Land is a small territory with different religions where Christians are a minority. How important it would be, especially in these days given the situation in Jerusalem and throughout the whole territory, to open the door to dialogue among young people of different religions," Nassar said.

Related News

"I believe that all of us young people, despite our differences, start from a common point, we are on the lookout for something, or rather someone who can give meaning to our existence," she added.

Paul Jarzembowski, assistant director for youth and young adult ministries at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, told Catholic News Service that the guidelines are a great help for local churches to "use this annual liturgical moment to mobilize the youth and young adults in their area."

"World Youth Day, by its very name and nature, is meant for every young person in the world," Jarzembowski said. "No one is excluded or can excuse themselves. This means that church leaders should do everything they can to accompany every single youth and young adult in their area."

The local WYD celebrations, he added, can help young people, especially those who are unable to attend the international celebration or who are not active in their faith community, to "know how much Christ and the church loves, supports and wants to journey with them."

Jarzembowski told CNS the U.S. bishops' conference is currently developing a guidebook to help dioceses apply the guidelines "for the upcoming and future celebrations" of World Youth Day.

"We anticipate releasing this guidebook in late summer or early fall to give parish leaders adequate time to plan for this liturgical occasion in late November 2021," he said. "The USCCB Secretariat of Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth will also be supporting diocesan leaders with resources for planning activities or initiatives around the celebration."

Also Read

Revised canon law on crimes to be published soon
Revised canon law on crimes to be published soon
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
Families a priority for the future, pope tells Rome meeting
Families a priority for the future, pope tells Rome meeting
Pope tells Catholic Scouts to follow 'noble mission'
Pope tells Catholic Scouts to follow 'noble mission'
Polish pilgrims mark anniversary of attempt to kill St. John Paul
Polish pilgrims mark anniversary of attempt to kill St. John Paul
Pope talks about power of prayer at general audience
Pope talks about power of prayer at general audience

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
Minority students log on to laptops in Pakistan
May 19, 2021
Indonesian police arrest 53 over cathedral bombing
May 19, 2021
Timor-Leste govt gives major boost to 900 poor students
May 19, 2021
Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie
May 19, 2021
US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program
May 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
May 16, 2021
Covid-19 pandemic teaches value of silence
May 14, 2021

Features

Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row
May 17, 2021
Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan
May 17, 2021
Vietnam priest rekindles religious, cultural values via antiques
May 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Hungary waits for landmark Eucharistic Congress after pandemic

Hungary waits for landmark Eucharistic Congress after pandemic

The baptized faithful in Cte dIvoire finding their voice

The baptized faithful in Côte d'Ivoire finding their voice
Trappist abbey in Belgium secures water rights for its brewery

Trappist abbey in Belgium secures water rights for its brewery
Croatian archbishop asks homosexuals for forgiveness

Croatian archbishop asks homosexuals for forgiveness
Pentecost and communicating the experience of God in our time

Pentecost and communicating the experience of God in our time
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 19 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 19 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Seventh Week of Easter
Lord, help me to love You and others with the love that You and the Father share

Lord, help me to love You and others with the love that You and the Father share
May your prayer for oneness become India’s creed Lord

May your prayer for oneness become India’s creed Lord
St. Bernardine of Siena | Saint of the Day

St. Bernardine of Siena | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.