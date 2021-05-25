X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Vatican City

World needs Christian unity, pope tell Pentecost vigil

Divisions among Christians are a result of sin and must be overcome with new efforts at reconciliation and unity, Francis says

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: May 25, 2021 05:38 AM GMT

Updated: May 25, 2021 05:41 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

China arrests Vatican-approved bishop, priests, seminarians

May 24, 2021
2

Asia, the hub of modern slavery

May 24, 2021
3

Insurance sought for Indian priests, nuns after Covid deaths

May 24, 2021
4

Four die in military attack on Myanmar church

May 24, 2021
5

Cambodia ends curfew amid easing of pandemic restrictions

May 22, 2021
6

US mulls 2022 Winter Olympics boycott over China rights record

May 22, 2021
7

Indonesian priest sparks same-sex marriage storm

May 25, 2021
8

Media silent over Japan's culture of sexual exploitation

May 22, 2021
9

Timor-Leste postpones ex-priest's sex abuse trial again

May 24, 2021
10

Time to respect the role of Pakistan's Christian nurses

May 23, 2021
Support UCA News
World needs Christian unity, pope tell Pentecost vigil

Pope Francis leaves after celebrating Pentecost Mass on May 23 at St. Peter's Basilica. (Photo: AFP)

The divisions among Christians are a result of sin and must be overcome with new efforts at reconciliation and unity so that the world will believe that the Gospel truly is good news, Pope Francis said.

"We have sinned against God and against our brothers. We are divided, we have broken into a thousand pieces what God so lovingly, passionately and tenderly made," the pope said in a video message broadcast May 22 during an ecumenical charismatic prayer vigil in Jerusalem.

The Pentecost vigil, at the Anglican's Christ Church in Jerusalem, was organized by Charis, the Vatican-based international coordinating office of the Catholic charismatic renewal.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury offered a meditation and told participants, "Across every church that bears the name of Christ, the Holy Spirit makes the distance up (between communities) by filling the space we put between us, by calling us into unity and love -- God willing, by grieving us when we grieve one another."

The archbishop urged people to pray more urgently for the outpouring of the Holy Spirit "that the life of Christ may be renewed in us and his church begin to look like Christ for the sake of the world he loves."

Pope Francis said that reading the biblical story of Pentecost, he always is struck by its description of "the community of believers in Christ: No one was in need because they held everything in common. And the people said of them, 'See how they love one another.'"

Let us be changed by the Holy Spirit so that we can change the world

"Brotherly love defines them," the pope said.

But "how sad it is when people say of Christians, 'Look how they quarrel,'" he said. "Can the world today say of Christians, 'Look how they love each other,' or can it truthfully say, 'Look how they hate each other' or 'Look how they quarrel'? What has happened to us?"

Christian unity and love for one another "is more urgent than ever," the pope said. The Covid-19 pandemic has made clear that the world is suffering the effects "not only of a virus but also of the selfishness and greed that make the poor poorer and the rich richer. Nature is reaching the limit of its possibilities because of man's predatory action -- yes, man, to whom God entrusted the care and fruitfulness of the earth."

Across the world on Pentecost, he said, Christians of every denomination pray that God will send out the Holy Spirit again and renew the face of the earth.

Related News

"Let us be changed by the Holy Spirit so that we can change the world," Pope Francis said.

Also Read

Synod process must be bottom up, pope tells Italian bishops
Synod process must be bottom up, pope tells Italian bishops
Local consultation to start Vatican revision of synod process
Local consultation to start Vatican revision of synod process
Pope calls on faithful to reject divisive ideologies
Pope calls on faithful to reject divisive ideologies
Letter from Rome: A papal bombshell or a huge flop?
Letter from Rome: A papal bombshell or a huge flop?
Pope calls for focus on migration, climate, debt crises
Pope calls for focus on migration, climate, debt crises
Pope calls for prayers for peaceful coexistence in Holy Land
Pope calls for prayers for peaceful coexistence in Holy Land

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Cemetery of sorrow: Catholics care for babies who never lived
May 25, 2021
India's top court demands help for migrant workers
May 25, 2021
Australian gets 10 years for killing 'demon' wife in Singapore
May 25, 2021
Pakistani Christians protest over poisoning case
May 25, 2021
Hmong village boy takes first vows as Oblate religious
May 25, 2021
Indonesian priest sparks same-sex marriage storm
May 25, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

People ask what is wrong with Japan
May 25, 2021
Sri Lankan Church adopts new stance after Easter carnage
May 24, 2021
Time to respect the role of Pakistan's Christian nurses
May 23, 2021
Letter from Rome: A papal bombshell or a huge flop?
May 23, 2021
Filipino Catholics have many parts but one body
May 21, 2021

Features

Cemetery of sorrow: Catholics care for babies who never lived
May 25, 2021
Hmong village boy takes first vows as Oblate religious
May 25, 2021
Mary Help of Christians, protector of Chinese Catholics
May 24, 2021
Church centers offer dignity to abused women in South Korea
May 24, 2021
Asia, the hub of modern slavery
May 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
People ask what is wrong with Japan

People ask what is wrong with Japan
Church honors religious victims of 1871 Paris Commune

Church honors religious victims of 1871 Paris Commune
Vatican helps get water to hospitals in the Global South

Vatican helps get water to hospitals in the "Global South"
The pope takes aim at his own messengers

The pope takes aim at his own messengers
US priest whos posted antiimmigrant racist videos is forced to resign as pastor

US priest who's posted anti-immigrant, racist videos is forced to resign as pastor
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 25 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 25 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Eighth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Eighth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, help me listen with my heart to the other person’s experience

Lord Jesus, help me listen with my heart to the other person’s experience

May great men revive the true spirit of Catholicism

May great men revive the true spirit of Catholicism
St. Philip Neri | Saint of the Day

St. Philip Neri | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.