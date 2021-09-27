X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Asia

World Mission Month? World Mission Church!

Mission is not just something to think about for a few days each year. Mission is the reality of God and our life as God's people

William J Grimm

William Grimm, Tokyo

Published: September 27, 2021 03:57 AM GMT

Updated: September 28, 2021 03:30 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Christians flee as Myanmar township burns

Sep 24, 2021
2

Action needed to stop Christians from leaving Lebanon, Iraq

Sep 24, 2021
3

Mass killings: Indonesia's endless road to recovery

Sep 24, 2021
4

Pakistan ministry rejects age bar on Islamic conversion

Sep 24, 2021
5

Legal action against Indonesian rights defenders under fire

Sep 24, 2021
6

Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God

Sep 24, 2021
7

Church properties bear brunt in battle-ravaged Myanmar

Sep 24, 2021
8

Don't let nature fall victim to Covid: Philippine bishop

Sep 24, 2021
9

Indonesian govt warns schools over Covid spread

Sep 24, 2021
10

Over the moon amid a pandemic in Vietnam

Sep 24, 2021
Support UCA News
World Mission Month? World Mission Church!

October is World Mission Month. For most Catholics, that probably means nothing except, perhaps, the possibility of an extra collection on Oct. 24.

In countries that traditionally celebrate Halloween or where nowadays retail rules, October is much, much less about mission and much, much more about ghosts, skeletons, jack-o-lanterns, costumes and trick-or-treat candy. Where coffee shops have become pilgrimage shrines, it is the month of pumpkin spice latte.

The likelihood of the month being marked in most, or even many, dioceses and parishes is minuscule. That one monetary collection on World Mission Sunday, if it happens at all, will be as much as happens.

That’s like noting mothers only on one Sunday each year. Mothers’ Day is nice — if nothing else, it’s an important source of income for florists — but if we were to relegate celebrating and giving thanks for motherhood to that one day, we would cease to be families.

The same is true of mission and the Church. If we relegate celebrating, giving thanks for and renewing our commitment to mission to one day or even one month, we cease to be Church and become merely one more organization of people who share certain customs.

Mission is not a custom of the Church. Mission is its definition. In general, religions — even secular ones like nationalism or fraternal/sororal organizations — have ceremonies, teachings, rules, special days, leaders. Christianity has them, but has one thing more. Only Christianity has evangelization, another name for mission.

The Incarnation of the Son is not simply an event in the past. It is, in fact, the eternal mission of God

However, does having mission as its unique element mean that mission is also the Church’s definition?

To answer that question, we must look to God, as we ultimately must to answer any deep question.

In the Gospel of John, we find the most succinct presentation of the Good News: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life. Indeed, God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.”  (Jn. 3:16-17)

The Father’s relationship with the Son is sending, mission. The Spirit is that sending. And thus, God’s Trinitarian relationship with the world is in terms of sending, mission.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Incarnation of the Son is not simply an event in the past. It is, in fact, the eternal mission of God. And we, the Church, are that ongoing Incarnation today. As St. Paul reminds us, “Now you are the body of Christ and individually members of it.” (1 Cor. 12:27)

Our baptism is union with Christ, the mission of God. Those who have received the Holy Spirit have received mission, the life of the Trinity.

All that may sound interesting and challenging, maybe even inspiring, but it may also sound like theological gobbledegook. What does it mean?

Simply put, we are the world’s encounter with God. We are God’s gift to the world. And when we act otherwise, we are betraying our vocation.

So, how should we act? Does being the incarnation of God’s mission today mean we should be God’s recruiting agents?

No. Jesus did not proselytize. Usually when he healed and forgave people, he did not tell them to join him and his followers; he told them to get on with their lives with a new sense of God’s love, and gratitude for it. Proselytizing, corralling people into the Church, is inner-directed, focused ultimately upon us, the Church.

Jesus evangelized. That is different from recruiting. He did call followers, but only those he expected to join him in evangelizing.

Our call to be united with Christ in baptism is precisely like that. My call, your call, our call is the exact same call given to Peter, James and John.

Each of us is the presence of God the Son showing God’s love to the world. That is not limited to a special caste, cast or career. It is not something for “missionaries” or clergy or religious. It is who we are.

I am not doing a good job of that. Dare I say that you are not doing a good job, either?

Evangelization is focused upon the Reign of God, and therefore all of creation whether inside or outside. It is proclamation through deed, word, service and worship that God’s Reign is real, that love, justice, peace, forgiveness, joy and eternal life are real.

Everything I do, everything I say, everything I become must be done to show Christ.

I am not doing a good job of that. Dare I say that you are not doing a good job, either?

We are like the original disciples of Jesus who seemed determined to miss the message of what he said and did. Their main activity during Jesus’ agony, arrest, trial, crucifixion, burial and even Resurrection was abject cowardice, complete betrayal and failure.

I hope I am not deluding myself when I say that while like them, at least we are no worse than they. God fails when we fail, but we know from the cross that God’s failures are not absolute.

October is Mission Month, as are March, May, June and all the rest.

William Grimm is a missioner and presbyter in Tokyo and is the publisher of the Union of Catholic Asian News (UCA News). The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Humanity cries in the wilderness in a loveless world
Humanity cries in the wilderness in a loveless world
Christians flee as Myanmar township burns
Christians flee as Myanmar township burns
Church should foster positive tourism in Asia
Church should foster positive tourism in Asia
What are the chances of Pope Francis visiting Lebanon?
What are the chances of Pope Francis visiting Lebanon?
Human rights issues dominate Asia
Human rights issues dominate Asia
Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?
Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?
Support Us

Latest News

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19
Sep 28, 2021
Indian Catholics to launch campaign against terrorism, narcotics
Sep 28, 2021
Migrants at US-Mexico border call on Biden to 'save our asylum'
Sep 28, 2021
'Nest mentality' leads to judgment, exclusion, says pope
Sep 28, 2021
Thai prime minister in hot water over flood remarks
Sep 28, 2021
Canadian bishops apologize for abuses, trauma of indigenous people
Sep 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Tears and fears as deadly virus knocks on people's doors
Sep 28, 2021
The scourge of child abuse in Philippine detention centers
Sep 27, 2021
World Mission Month? World Mission Church!
Sep 27, 2021
Letter from Rome: The final phase of a disruptive pontificate
Sep 27, 2021
Humanity cries in the wilderness in a loveless world
Sep 26, 2021

Features

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God
Sep 24, 2021
Mobile procession honors Mother Mary in Singapore
Sep 23, 2021
Vietnam's Covid frontline volunteers pray for the departed
Sep 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope warns against dividing people into good and bad

Pope warns against dividing people into good and bad
Canadas Catholic bishops issue new apology over residential school scandal

Canada's Catholic bishops issue new apology over residential school scandal
Pope holds lengthy closeddoor talks with French bishops

Pope holds lengthy, closed-door talks with French bishops

The cardinals supermarket paradigm

The cardinal’s supermarket paradigm
Venezuela Church leaders highlight challenges facing refugees

Venezuela Church leaders highlight challenges facing refugees
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 28 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 28 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Twenty-sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Twenty-sixth Week in Ordinary Time
Father in Heaven, guide us in doing what is pleasing to You

Father in Heaven, guide us in doing what is pleasing to You
May the Catholics of Japan be strengthened

May the Catholics of Japan be strengthened

St. Wenceslaus| Saint of the Day

St. Wenceslaus| Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.