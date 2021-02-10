X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

World Marriage Day to be celebrated on Valentine's Day

The annual event was started in 1983 by Worldwide Marriage Encounter

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Updated: February 10, 2021 04:40 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia halts probe into abduction of Thai activist

Feb 8, 2021
2

Pope prays for peace in Myanmar as anti-coup protests grow

Feb 8, 2021
3

Sri Lankan minorities march against oppression, injustice

Feb 8, 2021
4

China arrests Australian journalist in spying case

Feb 9, 2021
5

Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices

Feb 9, 2021
6

Pope Francis calls for release of Myanmar leaders

Feb 9, 2021
7

Indigenous Indonesians mount palm oil blockade

Feb 8, 2021
8

Poor response to Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination drive

Feb 8, 2021
9

Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools

Feb 8, 2021
10

Philippine bishop calls for bigger congregations

Feb 8, 2021
Support UCA News
World Marriage Day to be celebrated on Valentine's Day

World Marriage Day, observed annually on the second Sunday of February, will be celebrated Feb. 14 in 2021.

This year, World Marriage Day, observed annually on the second Sunday of February, will be celebrated Feb. 14, which also is the feast of St. Valentine and which since the eighth century has been a celebration of love and affection.

In the United States, National Marriage Week leads up to World Marriage Day and this year's theme for the weeklong observance, which began Feb. 7, is "To Have, To Hold, To Honor."

The theme was chosen "to highlight how married couples live and renew their wedding promises daily in the building up of the domestic church in their homes, particularly as many couples and families have spent more time at home together this year," said a news release from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Each year, the week provides "an opportunity for the Catholic Church to focus on building a culture of life and love that begins with supporting and promoting marriage and the family," the release said, adding that the week also "is a great prompt for everyone to reflect on the gift marriage is to our church and our country, as well as an opportunity for couples to build up their own marriages."

Two events during the week will be livestreamed on the USCCB's Facebook page: a rosary for married and engaged couples Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. (ET), led by San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone of San Francisco, chairman of the USCCB's Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth; and a conversation about St. Joseph as a model of fatherhood and spousal love Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. (ET).

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The USCCB offers resources to Catholics for the promotion and defense of marriage as a lifelong union of one man and one woman through its dedicated websites ForYourMarriage.org, PorTuMatrimonio.org, and MarriageUniqueForAReason.org.

The conference also provides resources to dioceses for National Marriage Week, including a preaching aid for priests, bulletin insert or flyer for parish bulletins, prayer intentions, and a seven-day at-home marriage retreat for married couples, available in English and Spanish. These resources are available for download at ForYourMarriage.org/celebrate-national-marriage-week.

World Marriage Day was started in 1983 by Worldwide Marriage Encounter.

National Marriage Week USA -- which has its own website, www.nationalmarriageweekusa.org -- was launched in 2010 as part of an international event meant to "mobilize individuals, organizations and businesses in a common purpose to strengthen marriage in communities and influence the culture," according to the USCCB.

Related News
UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?
Feb 10, 2021
India under attack over killings on Bangladesh border
Feb 10, 2021
Malaysian Christians pray for missing pastor, disappeared
Feb 10, 2021
Bishop appeals to Filipino families to care for the sick
Feb 10, 2021
Cambodians take first jabs of Covid-19 vaccine
Feb 10, 2021
Indonesia records sharp rise in child abuse cases
Feb 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?
Feb 10, 2021
Freedom of expression under stress in world's largest democracy
Feb 9, 2021
Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices
Feb 9, 2021
Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools
Feb 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope fails on Vatican communications reform
Feb 7, 2021

Features

Cambodians take first jabs of Covid-19 vaccine
Feb 10, 2021
Polish Salesian on a mission of joy and love in Mongolia
Feb 10, 2021
Filipino priest to fight Covid war on two fronts
Feb 9, 2021
Lay Papuans turn against Indonesian Church 'sellout'
Feb 8, 2021
Camillians tackle the shackling of Indonesia's mentally ill
Feb 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Poverty is a form of structural violence says Guatemalan cardinal

Poverty is "a form of structural violence", says Guatemalan cardinal

Jesuits continue efforts to prevent sexual abuse

Jesuits continue efforts to prevent sexual abuse
Its time for Churches in Africa to stop looking for handouts from the West

“It’s time for Churches in Africa to stop looking for handouts from the West”
Vatican champions the rights of the elderly during COVID19

Vatican champions the rights of the elderly during COVID-19
On Papal Populism

On Papal Populism
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 10 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 10 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to work towards a world where women are treated equally in all aspects of life

Lord, help us to work towards a world where women are treated equally in all aspects of life
Our Lady of Lourdes, heal the wounded hearts

Our Lady of Lourdes, heal the wounded hearts
Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.