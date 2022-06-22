News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

World free of nuclear weapons is possible, pope says

Pope Francis reaffirms that the use, and even possession, of nuclear weapons is immoral

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres speaks via video during The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Meeting of States Parties in Vienna, Austria, on June 21

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres speaks via video during The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Meeting of States Parties in Vienna, Austria, on June 21. (Photo: AFP)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: June 22, 2022 04:56 AM GMT

Updated: June 22, 2022 05:00 AM GMT

Nuclear weapons do not increase a nation's or region's security; in fact, they are a "risk multiplier" that gives people a false sense of security, Pope Francis said in a message to an international conference.

Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican foreign minister, read the pope's message in Vienna on June 21 at the first Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The treaty, which prohibits the deployment, possession, moving, storing and stationing of nuclear weapons, entered into force in 2021; it has been signed by 86 nations and ratified by 62 of them, including the Holy See. The United States, Canada and other members of NATO have not signed the treaty, nor have Russia and China.

"A world free from nuclear weapons is both necessary and possible," Pope Francis wrote in his message to the conference. "In a system of collective security, there is no place for nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction."

Nuclear deterrence, he said, is in no way a deterrent to most of the world's most serious problems, including terrorism, cyber attacks, environmental catastrophes and poverty.

Then, he said, one must consider "the catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences that would follow from any use of nuclear weapons, with devastating, indiscriminate and uncontainable effects, over time and space."

"Nuclear weapons are a costly and dangerous liability. They represent a risk multiplier that provides only an illusion of a peace of sorts"

Even simply maintaining the weapons is costly -- drawing resources away from positive actions like education, health care and poverty reduction -- but there also is the constant "risk of accidents, involuntary or otherwise, that could lead to very troubling scenarios."

"Nuclear weapons are a costly and dangerous liability. They represent a risk multiplier that provides only an illusion of a peace of sorts," the pope said.

"I wish to reaffirm that the use of nuclear weapons, as well as their mere possession, is immoral," Pope Francis wrote.

"Trying to defend and ensure stability and peace through a false sense of security and a 'balance of terror' sustained by a mentality of fear and mistrust inevitably ends up poisoning relationships between peoples and obstructing any possible form of real dialogue," he said.

In addition, the pope wrote, the possession of nuclear weapons "leads easily to threats of their use, becoming a sort of 'blackmail' that should be repugnant to the consciences of humanity."

The treaty, he said, brings more than a legal obligation, it is a sign of a "moral commitment" and a pledge to "promoting a culture of life and peace based upon the dignity of the human person and the awareness that we are all brothers and sisters."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Biden should give peace a chance in Holy Land Biden should give peace a chance in Holy Land
Journalists, police urged to attend Philippine rights seminar Journalists, police urged to attend Philippine rights seminar
Indian archbishop leads farmers' protest against eviction threat Indian archbishop leads farmers' protest against eviction threat
Cambodian opposition politician charged after winning seat Cambodian opposition politician charged after winning seat
Indonesian Catholic school transforms to transform others Indonesian Catholic school transforms to transform others
New Bangladesh bishop prioritizes dialogue, development New Bangladesh bishop prioritizes dialogue, development
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

A world free from nuclear weapons is necessary and possible says pope

A world free from nuclear weapons is necessary and possible, says pope

Use of nuclear arms, as well as their mere possession, is immoral, Francis says in message for First Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.