World envies Japan's honesty and safety

There is something unique about mankind that strives for the good and the moral action

Police officers are seen here in Tokyo Japan on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

“I voluntarily left the shopping bag — about 50 dollars’ worth of groceries — in the bicycle basket. Two hours later I came back ... and nothing, it was all still there.” I posted this message in the biggest Japanese group on Facebook and received hundreds of comments. I repeated the same in Italian and French groups and it went viral among them, too.

This is not a coincidence. There is a reason why such a simple message would spark such an intense reaction, so much so that as I am writing this, seven days after posting it, it is still receiving scores of comments and shares every hour.

I feel therefore compelled to ask, why? What extraordinary revelation did these simple lines catalyze in the minds of social media users? Such en-masse behaviors from netizens are always very significant as they can reveal core truths about our society as a whole.

Let’s take a look at the most popular or meaningful comments on the post: “A long time ago I was a foreign student in Japan. Twice my camera 'disappeared' and it made me sick to know that probably one of my fellow [foreign] students took it, but she did not have the guts to return it when I asked around.”

Another said: “Was walking on a semi-deserted street in Kanda [Tokyo] around 3pm Saturday. Noticed bike-riding women were not clutching or carrying their bags defensively like in the US. This is how our world should be,” wrote another.

Sometimes this “odd” Japanese behavior can give rise to hilarious misunderstandings, like the next person.

"What does it tell us about a society when humans behave like crows?"

“When we visited Japan, we'd see many things left behind by people so would take the items to the train station officers or shop owners because we wanted to help to return it to the proprietors. We didn't realize that it was fine to leave items behind when a person went to the toilet for example [you can't leave a laptop here unattended for seconds as it'd be stolen]. Now we know that it's OK to leave things behind for a few minutes. But this would never happen here, the bike would be stolen and then broken, with the groceries being thrown away or eaten.”

And let’s take a look at the next two comments which are somehow related. “Be aware of crows though. They are not like humans, they steal,” wrote someone who knows Japan well.

“I heard similar things. But does this not say more of our own countries than about Japan? Why have we 'accepted' that in our own country theft is 'normal' and respect for other people's possessions is exceptional? As a European, many times I can only feel shame.”

Right. What does it tell us about a society when humans behave like crows? That is, out of pure instinct and with no concern other than immediate self-satisfaction? What makes Japan so different?

A Japanese reader offered his explanation.

“As for why Japan has become such a country, in Japan, children themselves clean classrooms from elementary school and learn the importance of group behavior. Even in school education, we are educated every day not to bother others. Another reason is that we Japanese are an agricultural race. Since the birth of civilization more than 3,000 years ago, our ancestors have been farming and have a culture of helping each other. In other words, collective action requires consideration for others. Therefore, the habit of helping others when someone is in trouble is ingrained in our Japanese DNA.”

"Most societies seem to be so used to a basic degree of disruptive social behavior"

We could also add that Japan is a very homogeneous society, and that may increase the rate of social trust. But we should also note that being an agricultural society cannot explain everything, as other Asian countries until recently were also agricultural societies but it’s hard to see the same pattern at play.

What we can say for sure, given how netizens reacted to my post, is that people long for this kind of “Eden” society. They crave such a safe environment. But it seems they have given in to the idea that man’s nature has to be selfish, corrupt and immoral.

Japan’s case demonstrates the opposite. Although there are other countries, or small regions within those countries, where this is also true, we can certainly say they are an exception and not the rule. And it goes without saying that also within Japan there are minor cases of criminality.

But what we can conclude is that the vast majority of people want to emulate honest behavior when they see it. There is something unique about mankind that strives for the good and the moral action.

Most societies seem to be so used to a basic degree of disruptive social behavior that nobody thinks there is anything to fix. Except when they go to Japan and realize that leaving something behind without worrying about it should be the norm, not the exception.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

