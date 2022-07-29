World condemns Myanmar junta for execution of activists

Church officials have made an urgent appeal for aid after a powerful earthquake hit northern Philippines, on Wednesday. The 7-magnitide quake left at least five dead, over 150 injured and damaged buildings including churches and historical sites in Arba province in the main island of Luzon.

Hospitals were forced to evacuate patients amid fears the buildings might collapse after developing cracks. The Archdiocese of Tuguegarao said churches and historical sites sustained cracks while church bells fell because of the tremor. The archdiocese appealed for assistance to affected communities facing hard times since the quake struck.

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines help evacuate patients from a hospital after a quake hit the northern Philippines on July 27. (Photo provided)

Government officials said the quake caused landslides, power interruptions and blocked roads in more than 10 cities and almost 300 towns in the region such the Ilocos and Mountain provinces.

Earthquakes hit Philippines frequently as the country sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. Officials say Wednesday's quake was the strongest recorded in years.

An archbishop in the southern Indian state of Kerala has resigned following an order from the Vatican over his alleged defiance over implementing liturgical reforms approved by the synod of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church.

Archbishop Antony Kariyil, the vicar of the major archbishop of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, expressed his willingness to resign on Tuesday, six days after he was summoned to the Vatican nunciature in national capital New Delhi.

A Syro-Malabar church in Kochuthovala in India's Kerala state. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN archive)

Officials in the archdiocese said that Apostolic nuncio Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli issued a letter asking him to resign. A group of priests held an emergency meeting to record their opposition to the action.

The resignation is the latest in the church’s long-running liturgical dispute. For over four decades the Church was divided on the issue of celebrating the Mass. One group wanted to celebrate Mass by turning to the altar in an effort to restore their ancient liturgy, while another group, led by the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, opposed it.

A Catholic priest in China has blamed the Communist Party for exploiting the China-Vatican agreement to launch a crackdown on Catholic clergy.

Father Dong Baolu, a priest from Zhengding diocese in Hebei province of northern China, said that as part of the ongoing crackdown, an underground church in Youtong village was demolished last month. The incident triggered dismay among hundreds of local Catholics who used the large tent for meetings and worship.

Workers demolish the underground Catholic church in Youtong village of Hebei province of China at the end of last month. (Photo: RFA)

The priest said the authorities hired workers to carry out the demolition after he refused to sign an agreement to join the state-sanctioned Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association. He noted that almost all clergy in the diocese have joined the official church.

Father Baolu noted that the crackdown to dismantle the underground church started after the Vatican signed a deal with China in 2018, which was renewed in 2020. The Vatican seeks to unite some 12 million Catholics divided between the state-sponsored church and the Vatican-aligned church. Critics say the deal gives China an opportunity to eliminate the independent church.

Christians in Indonesia’s Christian-majority province of East Nusa Tenggara have asked the government to take actions against a fast-spreading Islamic extremist group in the region.

Yohanis Fransiskus Lema, a Catholic lawmaker has warned that security agencies must take seriously the threat of the extremist group, the Khilafatul Muslimin, which aims to establish Islamic caliphate in Indonesia.

Members of hardline Islamic organization Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia hold a demonstration calling for the establishment of an Islamic caliphate during a rally in Malang on Java island in this file photo. (Photo: AFP)

He noted that the group’s ideology threatens national unity and tolerance in the country. Media reports suggested the extremist group has more than 100 members in the province and its cells are being expanded constantly.

Christians are concerned over recent arrests of several members of the outfit by special forces. Khilafatul Muslimin is said to be an offshoot of Hizbut-Tahrir Indonesia. The government banned it in 2017 after calling for an Islamic caliphate.

Catholic bishops in Sri Lanka have condemned security forces for the brutal assault on unarmed demonstrators and media persons while demolishing the main camp of anti-government protesters in capital Colombo, last Friday.