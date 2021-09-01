X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya

The safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar is the only solution to the humanitarian crisis

Kazi Mohammad Jamshed, Dhaka

Kazi Mohammad Jamshed, Dhaka

Published: September 01, 2021 04:03 AM GMT

Updated: September 01, 2021 04:05 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Crisis deepens in India's Eastern Church over liturgy

Aug 31, 2021
2

'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'

Aug 31, 2021
3

Timor-Leste priest suspended over presidential aim

Sep 1, 2021
4

Attacks on Christians go unpunished in Indian state

Aug 30, 2021
5

Philippine health workers strike over unpaid benefits

Aug 30, 2021
6

Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute

Sep 1, 2021
7

The deafening silence of the Pakistani Church

Aug 31, 2021
8

Rohingya receive Covid jabs as Myanmar junta extends rollout

Aug 30, 2021
9

Vietnam Catholics encouraged to serve Covid patients

Aug 30, 2021
10

Christians wary as Covid-19 third wave strikes Nepal

Aug 31, 2021
Support UCA News
World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya

Rohingya refugees walk along a muddy path at Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh on Aug. 25. (Photo: AFP)

The World Bank has drawn flak from both policy wonks and ordinary people for suggesting the integration of Rohingya refugees into Bangladeshi society.

The Washington-based global lender has fostered Bangladesh’s development since the early seventies and since 2018 has committed US$590 million to help deal with the Rohingya influx.

It now wants the South Asian nation to prepare a Refugee Policy Review Framework (RPRF) allowing Rohingya freedom of movement and other privileges, including education and jobs, like those enjoyed by Bangladeshis.

Local experts believe the World Bank proposal may jeopardize the sovereignty of Bangladesh, causing a new “Palestine crisis” and endangering the geopolitical stability of South Asia. It could also cause Myanmar to slacken the repatriation process.

Even the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, in response to the World Bank proposal, has stated that the Rohingya have no desire to be Bangladeshi citizens and would rather return to Myanmar.

Instead of suggesting such an impractical proposal, the World Bank could put pressure on Myanmar to comply with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the UN in 1948.

The World Bank proposal will only add fuel to the fire by acting as a pull factor for the 600,000 Rohingya refugees in Myanmar

It could offer financial incentives to Myanmar for expediting the repatriation of Rohingya in internationally monitored safe zones.

Bangladesh is trying its best to ensure decent arrangements for the Rohingya with its limited financial means and despite not being a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention on Refugees. It has not forced the Rohingya to go back to Myanmar.

The World Bank proposal will only add fuel to the fire by acting as a pull factor for the 600,000 Rohingya refugees in Myanmar.

Four years ago, in August 2017, the massive influx of Rohingya to Bangladesh began as a result of the military's brutal clearance operation in their home country. More than 725,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh, according to a 444-page report by an independent fact-finding commission of the UN.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The degree of atrocities in this campaign of terror was so intense that the UN high commissioner for human rights referred to it as “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing” whilst other investigators dubbed it as “genocide.”

In the first three weeks of August 2017, Bangladesh received more refugees than the whole of Europe did in 2016 during the Syrian crisis.

Since then, Bangladesh has been generously hosting more than 1.2 million Rohingya as short-term guests, ensuring them a safe haven on humanitarian grounds.

The Cox’s Bazar-based Kutupalong megacamp stretching 13 kilometers is the largest refugee settlement camp in the world.

The Rohingya have lived in Arakan for thousands of years and have been actively involved in Burma’s politics since its independence. The recognition of Rohingya as Myanmar citizens by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has resolved their identity issue.

At an ICJ hearing, the deposed Aung San Suu Kyi had defined the Rohingya as Arakan’s Muslims. Myanmar government had signed two repatriation agreements with Bangladesh, in 2018 and 2019 respectively, agreeing to take back their citizens.

The World Bank has proposed to review the RPRF for 14 member states currently hosting refugees, including Bangladesh, for gauging the effectiveness of the grants for refugees and host communities under its “soft-loan window.”

This global framework, being reviewed triennially and undertaken in cooperation with UNHCR, suggests providing refugees the rights to procure land and property, choose their place of residence, enjoy freedom of movement and have equal access to the nation's public services and labor market, just like the citizens of the host country.

The World Bank has offered $2 billion to Bangladesh if it integrates Rohingya refugees with economic and social rights. The framework is germane for Bangladesh, which defines the beleaguered Rohingya people as forcibly displaced Myanmar citizens, not refugees.

The possibility of integration of the Rohingya people into Bangladeshi communities looks impossible in a nation of 166.65 million people

Bangladesh is already facing problems as shown by a UNDP study titled "Impacts of the Rohingya Refugee Influx on Host Communities." The major adverse effects include increases in prices, poverty and housing costs, deforestation, environmental damage and reductions in wage rates.

Moreover, the rising intra-group and inter-group conflicts inside Rohingya camps have shrunk the space of coexistence between the host communities and refugees.

August 2021 marked the fourth anniversary of the Rohingya exodus to Bangladesh but a sustainable solution has yet to be found. The UN refugee convention suggests three ways out of the crisis — integration, settlement to a third country or repatriation.

The possibility of integration of the Rohingya people into Bangladeshi communities looks impossible in a nation of 166.65 million people, the eighth-largest population in the world living in a high density of 1,125 persons per square kilometer. The country ranks 92nd in land size and is only slightly smaller than Iowa state in the US.

No country in the world could bear the burden of so many refugees if it was as overpopulated as Bangladesh, which is struggling to generate enough jobs for its own people. Its unemployment rate stands at 5.3 percent.

Besides, none of the 19 other countries housing the Rohingya have shown any interest in accepting them, so the option to settle them in a third country seems impossible in the foreseeable future.

The only way out of the Rohingya refugee crisis lies in their safe repatriation to Myanmar. Bangladesh needs more support from international communities to resolve this crisis.

Kazi Mohammad Jamshed, a strategic affairs and foreign policy analyst, is a lecturer in the Department of International Business at the University of Dhaka in Bangladesh. He can be reached at [email protected] The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indian Kashmir separatist leader buried in pre-dawn funeral
Indian Kashmir separatist leader buried in pre-dawn funeral
Caritas Pakistan launches disease awareness drive
Caritas Pakistan launches disease awareness drive
Canadian nun pioneered Catholic family welfare in Bangladesh
Canadian nun pioneered Catholic family welfare in Bangladesh
Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India
Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India
Religious leaders oppose bid to legalize cannabis in Sri Lanka
Religious leaders oppose bid to legalize cannabis in Sri Lanka
Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute
Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute
Support Us

Latest News

Centuries-old remains of first Korean Catholic martyrs recovered
Sep 2, 2021
Indian Kashmir separatist leader buried in pre-dawn funeral
Sep 2, 2021
Taiwan receives first batch of Pfizer vaccines
Sep 2, 2021
Caritas Pakistan launches disease awareness drive
Sep 2, 2021
Japan princess to wed, reject payout after controversy
Sep 2, 2021
Pope denounces Western attempts to impose democracy on others
Sep 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The chimera of a unified Korea
Sep 2, 2021
World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya
Sep 1, 2021
Keeping alive the loved ones who disappeared
Aug 31, 2021
'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'
Aug 31, 2021
The deafening silence of the Pakistani Church
Aug 31, 2021

Features

Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India
Sep 1, 2021
Honored Bangladeshi scientist has saved millions of lives
Sep 1, 2021
Organic revolution threatens tea disaster in Sri Lanka
Sep 1, 2021
Christians wary as Covid-19 third wave strikes Nepal
Aug 31, 2021
Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Aug 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Francis opens his heart in first interview since his July operation

Francis opens his heart in first interview since his July operation
Afghanistan my love

Afghanistan my love
The Bishops the Eucharist and Abortion

The Bishops, the Eucharist, and Abortion
The Holy Land goes on tour in Iraq Syria and Lebanon

The Holy Land goes “on tour” in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon
From one power to another

From one power to another
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me accept You as my Master

Lord, help me accept You as my Master
Jesus, get into our boat as you did with Simon

Jesus, get into our boat as you did with Simon
Blessed André Grasse | Saint of the Day

Blessed André Grasse | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.