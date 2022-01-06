X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Work, school, play: How Covid reshaped our world

A look at how our lives have been fundamentally altered by the virus

AFP

AFP

Published: January 06, 2022 05:29 AM GMT

Updated: January 06, 2022 05:32 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan

Jan 5, 2022
2

Cambodia’s last genocide case stands dismissed

Jan 4, 2022
3

Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage

Jan 3, 2022
4

Indian priest convicted of abuse may be defrocked

Jan 3, 2022
5

US-China showdown over religion may intensify

Jan 3, 2022
6

Bishop praises doctors' support for Philippine candidate

Jan 5, 2022
7

Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow

Jan 3, 2022
8

Philippine bishop questions Duterte's infrastructure plan

Jan 4, 2022
9

India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups

Jan 3, 2022
10

Cambodian PM demands US certify son's degree

Jan 5, 2022
Support UCA News
Work, school, play: How Covid reshaped our world

A woman works from home in Vertou, near Nantes, as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: AFP)

The most basic everyday activities, from working to shopping and going to school, have completely transformed during the Covid-19 pandemic, and may never be the same again.

As the world marks nearly two years since China announced the first death from Covid-19 — a 61-year-old man in Wuhan — on Jan. 11, 2020, here's a look at how our lives have been fundamentally altered by the virus.

As the virus marched across the globe, governments ordered citizens to stay inside, forcing billions of people to hastily set up home offices.

Remote working, working from home (WFH) all quickly became staples in our new pandemic vernacular.

Even as lockdowns eased, working from home at least some of the time has remained the norm for many.

In 2021, the percentage of people working remotely hit 32 percent, up from just 17 percent in 2019, according to consulting firm Gartner.

For others, the pandemic prompted a change of jobs or demands for better conditions.

In the United States, tens of thousands of workers from hospitals to Hollywood walked off the job last year in a movement dubbed "Striketober" to protest long hours and poor pay.

E-commerce boom

With billions bunkered down at home, businesses of all kinds had to quickly pivot, and online sales for everything from groceries to meals, clothes and furniture rapidly boomed.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Online sales rose 38 percent in the first third of 2021 compared to the same period a year before, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.

It even brought some shoppers online for the first time who aren't likely to leave soon, Gaelle Le Floch of consulting firm Kantar told AFP.

"We saw new customers, more senior citizens, who became regular shoppers," she said.

Planes, trains and ... bicycles 

Between border closures and travel restrictions, the tourism sector was pummelled by the pandemic.

Experts warn the air and rail industries may not return to normal before 2024.

Air travel was worst affected, with worldwide traffic dropping by two-thirds in 2020.

By the end of 2021, it had only reached half of 2019 levels as travel restrictions remained in place in many countries.

Even as travel picked up following initial lockdowns, chaos remains the norm in airports as passengers line up to show vaccine passes or negative Covid tests.

Cities around the world also saw a drop in public transportation such as trains over fears of the virus spreading and as more people stayed home.

Cycling grew in popularity -- but so did commuting by car.

Zoom learning 

As adults stayed home to work, so too did students, with hundreds of millions of children and teens suddenly logging onto Zoom and other platforms for online classes.

UNESCO, the UN's culture and education authority, has called the pandemic the worst-ever education crisis.

School systems in most countries saw at least some period of complete closure.

The worst impacts have been in low- and middle-income countries where 53 percent of children already suffered from a lack of access to schooling.

That proportion could increase to 70 percent, according to the World Bank.

In some parts of the world -- including Brazil, Pakistan, India, South Africa and Mexico -- a significant drop in math and reading skills has been reported.

Hunger and health care 

The pandemic has led to the greatest rise in hunger worldwide in 15 years, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The number of people who do not have enough to eat increased 18 percent over the last year, the agency said.

The problem extended beyond food access, as an additional 20 million people fell into extreme poverty in 2021, according to UN agency OCHA.

The pandemic also plunged health systems into chaos and slowed progress on campaigns to eradicate other diseases ravaging the world's poorest populations, such as HIV and tuberculosis.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Support Us

Latest News

A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
Jesuit priest cautions Filipinos over Marcos treasure
Jan 6, 2022
Dengue forces Timor-Leste's main hospital into bed sharing
Jan 6, 2022
Mother Teresa nuns pushed off Indian army land
Jan 6, 2022
'Weak God' comment causes storm in Indonesia
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe
Jan 6, 2022
Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Jan 4, 2022
Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022
India's year of fear
Dec 31, 2021

Features

A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
Thai classical musicians show their survival instinct
Jan 5, 2022
Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan
Jan 5, 2022
Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage
Jan 3, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Egyptian Coptic Church plan to remember 21 members beheaded by Islamic State seven years ago

Egyptian Coptic Church plan to remember 21 members beheaded by Islamic State seven years ago
The small Greek Orthodox flock in America has big plans for New York

The small Greek Orthodox flock in America has big plans for New York
Godparents temporarily banned in land of the Godfather

Godparents temporarily banned in land of the Godfather
Jesuit who fought for democracy in Paraguay dies at 93

Jesuit who fought for democracy in Paraguay dies at 93
A synodal Church and options for change

A synodal Church and options for change
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.