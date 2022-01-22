X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

United States

Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse

"It's important to hear voices from women because there are so many that have not been heard yet," says journalist Pauline Guzik

Mark Pattison, Catholic News Service

Mark Pattison, Catholic News Service

Published: January 22, 2022 06:06 AM GMT

Updated: January 22, 2022 06:39 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo

Jan 19, 2022
2

Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia

Jan 20, 2022
3

Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'

Jan 22, 2022
4

Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs

Jan 19, 2022
5

Covid-19 pandemic fuels rise in sexual abuse

Jan 20, 2022
6

US human rights lawyer banned from entering Cambodia

Jan 21, 2022
7

Cambodian monk defrocked, charged after upsetting tycoon

Jan 19, 2022
8

Protest against abduction of Christian girls in Pakistan

Jan 19, 2022
9

Indonesian security forces blasted over Papua abuses

Jan 19, 2022
10

Tonga eruption may damage environment for years

Jan 19, 2022
Support UCA News
Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse

Deaf-mute persons take part in a protest of victims of sexual abuse on Piazza del Popolo in Rome, on Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

The final panel at a Jan. 20 webinar on clergy sex abuse brought together noted women leaders in the Catholic Church to share their perspectives on what might have been different in the church's response to the abuse crisis if women had "been given a seat at the table earlier in this process."

The webinar, "Listening to the Voices of Survivors of Clergy Sexual Abuse," brought together investigators of past abuse, relatives of victims and those who counsel survivors. It was sponsored in part by Georgetown University.

The last panel "Lifting Up Female Voices in the Church" included the perspective of Paulina Guzik, a journalist for Polish public broadcaster TVP. She has been in the United States doing research for a book on the abuse crisis.

"The journalist is always a bit more pessimistic," she said. "When we smell roses, we look for the coffin."

In Poland, Guzik added, "I listened to survivors that were not heard for 20 years, and because they were not heard for 20 years, another woman, a nun, was abused. The people who didn't listen to them take responsibility for a broken life. ... It's important to hear the voices from women because there are so many voices that have not been heard yet."

Paula Kaempffer, a survivor of clergy sex abuse who now counsels other survivors in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis after 40 years in adult education in the archdiocese, said that beyond the sexual abuse, "there is emotional and verbal abuse from the higher-ups."

Nor are men the sole abusers in the church, Kaempffer said during the webinar.

When she was in therapy in a group of 12, three of them had been abused by sisters, "often as part of 'formation' and 'training.' It was appalling to me; many of my sisters were (women) religious at one time, Kaempffer said. "There's more embarrassment and shame that a woman did this. For some reason, it's easier if it was a man that did it, if it was a priest that did it. It's easier for some victims."

She added, "The two victims I'm dealing with now, they're dealing with their religious orders, and they're finding the same cover-up. The same cover-up."

Abuse can happen right under one's nose. Take the case of "my grandmother, who helped build the church where we worshipped," said Jennifer S. Wortham, a research associate for the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard University's Institute for Quantitative Social Science.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"She was at the table in so many ways in the church, she was on so many committees and choirs," Wortham added. "But still there was abuse. My brothers were abused."

One brother was arrested on drug charges at age 20. "It was his second time. He was suicidal. His brother finally disclosed" the abuse to the parish, which sent priests to the family home, Wortham recalled. "They wore priest clothes. They took all of our information. Then they went to visit my brother in jail and said if you carry this forward, we'll sue you for blackmail."

Catholic commentator and podcaster Gloria Purvis followed up with a tale of how abuse can be worsened by racial inequity.

"There were poor Black men who were victims of clergy sex abuse in Mississippi. Even the way they were approached by the men in religious communities -- they knew they were poor. They gave them an extremely lowball offer," Purvis said, plus a paper to sign "that they never speak about their abuse."

One of the men, Purvis recounted, told the priest: "I don't think this $15,000 is going to be enough."

"The priest who was representing his community says, 'Then you're going to have to get the lawyers involved.'" The prospect of finding and paying for a capable attorney and dragging out the situation entered quickly into the men's calculations, she added, and they signed.

"My brothers got $4,000 for counseling and their lives are completely destroyed," said Wortham, who wrote a 2019 memoir on clergy sex abuse, "A Letter to the Pope: The Keeper of the Nest." She now serves on the survivor advisory panel for the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, headed by U.S. Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley of Boston.

Meanwhile, "the laypeople have a responsibility" as well, said Wortham, who shared a story about being driven to a cathedral for Mass and the woman driving told her: "Well, you know my church, we don't want our money going to victims, so we have a special envelope that we have. It goes only to our church and it doesn't go to the diocese. It's a little green envelope and all our money goes there."

"I was never a mother," Wortham said. "I can only know how difficult it must be with my mother, who had to deal with the abuse of her sons. I'm not going to give up until the church transforms how it deal with this issue. We can make change happen, I'm convinced of it."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Tonga eruption may damage environment for years
Tonga eruption may damage environment for years
UN launches $5bn appeal for Afghanistan
UN launches $5bn appeal for Afghanistan
Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
The Afghanistan aid dilemma
The Afghanistan aid dilemma
Support Us

Latest News

Buddhist master of mindfulness dies in Vietnam
Jan 22, 2022
St. Irenaeus is officially declared a doctor of the church
Jan 22, 2022
Court upholds ruling against Vatican bank ex-managers
Jan 22, 2022
Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Jan 22, 2022
Timor-Leste records spike in dengue fever cases
Jan 22, 2022
Jailed Vietnam journalist wins top human rights award
Jan 22, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'
Jan 22, 2022
Timor-Leste's dependence on oil is a ticking time bomb
Jan 21, 2022
Caste politics means Indian democracy has yet to mature
Jan 21, 2022
Covid-19 pandemic fuels rise in sexual abuse
Jan 20, 2022
Dust off your Bible
Jan 20, 2022

Features

Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival
Jan 21, 2022
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt
Jan 19, 2022
Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo
Jan 19, 2022
Christians pick up the pieces in war-torn Syria
Jan 18, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The makings of a saint

The makings of a saint
The Limits of Dialogue

The Limits of Dialogue
I was hungry

I was hungry….
All dialogue is a process of conversion

"All dialogue is a process of conversion"
Today this text is being fulfilled

Today this text is being fulfilled
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.