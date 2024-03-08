News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Women’s struggle in Pakistan indicates mission failure

The saddest contributors are Western-educated and English-speaking men, who remain silent
Women’s struggle in Pakistan indicates mission failure

Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, an assistant superintendent with Punjab police speaks during an interview at her office in Lahore on Feb. 27. (Photo: AFP)

Kamran Chaudhry
Published: March 08, 2024 11:42 AM GMT
Updated: March 08, 2024 11:43 AM GMT

The popular Ichra market in Pakistan’s Lahore city made international headlines last week after a Muslim woman wearing a dress decorated with the Arabic word “Halwa” (beautiful) faced the ire of a mob of some 200 men. The mob falsely accused her of committing blasphemy by defaming Islam.

The woman could have been assaulted, beaten, and even lynched by the mob like several others, who have been killed on the streets for blasphemy. Mobs have killed at least 70 people in Pakistan since 1990 for allegedly insulting Islam.

The woman survived the ordeal thanks to another woman — a top police officer. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi put her life in danger to take the blasphemy accused out of the mob fury.

Naqvi became a celebrity superwoman overnight in the Muslim-majority nation.

In a talk show on March 3, five days ahead of International Women’s Day, Naqvi described the situation of women in Pakistan, based on the experience of saving the blasphemy-accused woman from the mob.

“A woman cannot engage in discussion. She cannot argue in English. She cannot get her hair dyed. It's gonna come crashing down on her if she wears a kurta [loose shirt] without a dupatta [a long stole to cover her chest],” she said.

"A medieval feudal mindset that treats men as masters and women as servants, runs through the mainstream social psyche"

The woman in the market tried to reason with the men. That further angered the mob, said Naqvi.

The subhuman treatment of women and violence against them perpetrated by men is common in a male-dominant Pakistani society that takes pride in following Islamic teachings.

A medieval feudal mindset that treats men as masters and women as servants, runs through the mainstream social psyche worsening the condition of Pakistani women.

Poverty and lack of education aggravate the situation. For example, in the Ichara market incident, no one in the mob could read and understand what was written on the woman's dress. They took the Arabic letters for some Quranic words and hence considered it blasphemous.

Political instability adds to the situation. Power-hungry politicians tacitly support religious fanaticism and orthodoxy for popularity. They seldom stand up for social reforms and the rights of women lest they upset fanatic leaders who control the mob of the poor and ill-educated majority.

The saddest contributors are the Western-educated and English-speaking men, who remain silent. Although expected to be torchbearers of liberalism and gender equality, they live an invisible mute life in Pakistani society. Their silence makes women’s suppression easier.

One example is the opposition to the Aurat (women’s) March on International Women’s Day. In this simple rally, held since 2019 in Punjab province’s capital city of Lahore, women march on the streets with banners and placards, asserting their rights and dignity.

Even five years after it began, the rally has failed to garner public support.  On the other hand, its organizers now face various challenges including a blasphemy case in court.

"Women belonging to ethnic and religious minority groups are the worst sufferers of prejudice and discrimination"

The authorities refused permission for this year’s rally, forcing the women's groups to go to court. On March 4, the Lahore High Court granted permission for the rally and dismissed objections that argued the rally was “unacceptable in an Islamic society.”

Religion plays a major role. The Council of Islamic Ideology, a constitutional body, has blocked several pieces of legislation that could at least, to some extent, end discrimination and subjugation of women.

Instead, the council put forth ridiculous proposals including allowing men to “lightly” beat their wives to correct them for faults, prohibiting female nurses from tending to male patients and banning them from working in media.

The council’s suggestions, however, did not get approval from the lawmakers but it still has considerable influence in further emboldening religious fanatics who dream of establishing a so-called Islamic welfare state.

Where are the Catholic women and their leaders in this struggle?

The women's group in Lahore archdiocese has decided not to join the mainstream women’s march. Instead, it plans a women's day program in Youhanabad, a Christian-majority neighborhood, about 15 kilometers from Ichra market.

Women belonging to ethnic and religious minority groups are the worst sufferers of prejudice and discrimination in a country where minorities are treated like second-class citizens by many in the majority community.

Women from minority communities, such as Christians, are on the bottom rung when it comes to rights and equality. They are not only treated as subjects by males in the family and society but also treated by mainstream Muslims as outcasts and servants.

Every year, hundreds of minority girls and women are abducted, forcibly married and converted by Muslim men. Last year, 110 Hindu and 26 Christian girls and women became victims of such forced marriages, according to the Lahore-based Center for Social Justice. About 57 percent of the victims were aged 14-18.

Yet the Catholic hierarchy and lay leaders are reticent. They also influence Catholic women's groups to keep away from the women's march, seemingly to avoid controversy and backlash from religious hardliners.

Internally, women’s rights are not yet a priority for the Church in Pakistan.

Just as in most South Asian nations, women are absent in the Church’s key roles and decision-making bodies in Pakistan too. The Church needs to become an exemplary community of equals before preaching gender rights to others. And it is a tough call.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

International Women’s Day is also a time for men in the Catholic Church to think if Christian values of brotherhood and equality can be practiced in a society that subjugates women. Is not the failure to stand up for women’s rights a failure of the Christian mission and witness itself?

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Johannes Liku Ada of Makassar, Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Josep Maria Abella Batlle of Fukuoka, Japan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Peter Sebastian Goveas of Bettiah , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jesse Eugenio Mercado of Parañaque, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Malaysian Muslim parties at loggerheads over Tylor Swift concert
Malaysian Muslim parties at loggerheads over Tylor Swift concert
Church in India hails move to tackle wild animal attacks
Church in India hails move to tackle wild animal attacks
Women’s struggle in Pakistan indicates mission failure
Women’s struggle in Pakistan indicates mission failure
Catholic priests, nuns lend support to women's empowerment in India
Catholic priests, nuns lend support to women's empowerment in India
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.