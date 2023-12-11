News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Women’s groups decry quota delay in Indian legislatures

Despite a 33 percent reservation becoming law, implementation is linked to the next census, which could be years away

Women groups protest in New Delhi on Dec. 8

Women groups protest in New Delhi on Dec. 8. (Photo: Supplied)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: December 11, 2023 06:26 AM GMT

Updated: December 11, 2023 09:29 AM GMT

Feminist groups in India have protested against the inordinate delay in implementing legislation aimed at ensuring a third of lawmakers in the world's most populated nation are women.

More than 20 organizations assembled in the national capital New Delhi on Dec. 8, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government implement the Women’s Reservation Bill starting from next year’s polls in which Modi is seeking a third consecutive term.

Following a 27-year delay since the bill was first tabled in parliament, lawmakers passed it in September.

When implemented it will mean 33 percent seats in the Lok Sabha (lower house), the Rajya Sabha (upper house), and state assemblies will be set aside for women.

However, Modi’s pro-Hindu party government has tied its implementation to the next census.

The census has historically been conducted every decade in the South Asian nation of 1.4 billion people. But the government postponed it in 2020,  citing the Covid-19 pandemic, and has been inexplicably dragging its feet on conducting one since then.

Why not consider giving more seats to women in the next election [instead]?” asked Manasi Mishra, who heads the research department of Centre For Social Research (CSR), an NGO.

“...It [the bill] will see the light only in 2029,” Mishra told UCA News.

“But we are here to urge political parties to implement it” in the upcoming general election in May 2024, she added.

During the protest, the women shouted slogans like “we want equal rights.” 

According to data, women’s representation in India’s parliament ranks among the lowest globally.  

Among the influential BRICS nations, India holds the second-lowest position with a mere 15 percent, just ahead of Iran which has 6 percent.

At the time of the bill’s passage, about 14 percent of Lok Sabha legislators were women.  The bill became law after Droupadi Murmu, the second female president, gave her nod on Sept. 29.

Ranjana Kumari, director of CSR, and who organized the protest, told the gathering that “the Women’s Reservation Bill, reflects “a transformative vision” in India’s “political landscape. “

In May 1989, India introduced reservation for women in elected bodies by providing one-third of seats in rural and urban civic bodies.

Though there has been a seven-fold hike in women entering the political arena since the 1950s, they hardly sail through.

India ranks 141st out of 185 in the World Economic Forum’s latest Global Gender Gap Report.

Christian activist Minakshi Singh said “the bill should be implemented with the Lok Sabha polls in 2024."

Shanti Beck, a Catholic vice president of the regional Chotanagpur Women’s Forum, wanted equal opportunities for women.

If India wants to be a democratic country, this can only be achieved when women are given equal opportunities and their voices are amplified, she said.

Since independence from Britain in 1947, India has had just one woman prime minister and two female presidents.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican ultimatum fails to end India’s liturgy dispute Vatican ultimatum fails to end India’s liturgy dispute
Dragons in Advent Dragons in Advent
‘It’s a good thing there’s birds’: ‘The Swimmers’ by Julie Otsuka ‘It’s a good thing there’s birds’: ‘The Swimmers’ by Julie Otsuka
Tibetans dismayed over police surveillance during festival Tibetans dismayed over police surveillance during festival
Filipino Catholics join global call for climate justice Filipino Catholics join global call for climate justice
Probe sought against Filipino pastor accused of trafficking, rape Probe sought against Filipino pastor accused of trafficking, rape
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Sintang

Diocese of Sintang

In a land area of 62,103 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts in West Kalimantan province:

Read more
Diocese of Ketapang

Diocese of Ketapang

Ketapang diocese covers 35,300 square kilometers and includes the district of Ketapang in West Kalimantan province. The

Read more
Diocese of Dumka

Diocese of Dumka

In a land area of 14,356 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Sahibganj, Pakur, Jamtara, Deoghar (excluding

Read more
Diocese of Banjarmasin

Diocese of Banjarmasin

The diocesan territory of 37.530,52 square kilometers covers 11 districts and two municipalities of South Kalimantan

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.