Women’s groups decry quota delay in Indian legislatures

Despite a 33 percent reservation becoming law, implementation is linked to the next census, which could be years away

Women groups protest in New Delhi on Dec. 8. (Photo: Supplied)

Feminist groups in India have protested against the inordinate delay in implementing legislation aimed at ensuring a third of lawmakers in the world's most populated nation are women.

More than 20 organizations assembled in the national capital New Delhi on Dec. 8, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government implement the Women’s Reservation Bill starting from next year’s polls in which Modi is seeking a third consecutive term.

Following a 27-year delay since the bill was first tabled in parliament, lawmakers passed it in September.

When implemented it will mean 33 percent seats in the Lok Sabha (lower house), the Rajya Sabha (upper house), and state assemblies will be set aside for women.

However, Modi’s pro-Hindu party government has tied its implementation to the next census.

The census has historically been conducted every decade in the South Asian nation of 1.4 billion people. But the government postponed it in 2020, citing the Covid-19 pandemic, and has been inexplicably dragging its feet on conducting one since then.

Why not consider giving more seats to women in the next election [instead]?” asked Manasi Mishra, who heads the research department of Centre For Social Research (CSR), an NGO.

“...It [the bill] will see the light only in 2029,” Mishra told UCA News.

“But we are here to urge political parties to implement it” in the upcoming general election in May 2024, she added.

During the protest, the women shouted slogans like “we want equal rights.”

According to data, women’s representation in India’s parliament ranks among the lowest globally.

Among the influential BRICS nations, India holds the second-lowest position with a mere 15 percent, just ahead of Iran which has 6 percent.

At the time of the bill’s passage, about 14 percent of Lok Sabha legislators were women. The bill became law after Droupadi Murmu, the second female president, gave her nod on Sept. 29.

Ranjana Kumari, director of CSR, and who organized the protest, told the gathering that “the Women’s Reservation Bill, reflects “a transformative vision” in India’s “political landscape. “

In May 1989, India introduced reservation for women in elected bodies by providing one-third of seats in rural and urban civic bodies.

Though there has been a seven-fold hike in women entering the political arena since the 1950s, they hardly sail through.

India ranks 141st out of 185 in the World Economic Forum’s latest Global Gender Gap Report.

Christian activist Minakshi Singh said “the bill should be implemented with the Lok Sabha polls in 2024."

Shanti Beck, a Catholic vice president of the regional Chotanagpur Women’s Forum, wanted equal opportunities for women.

If India wants to be a democratic country, this can only be achieved when women are given equal opportunities and their voices are amplified, she said.

Since independence from Britain in 1947, India has had just one woman prime minister and two female presidents.

