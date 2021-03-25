X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Women Religious' global charity network gets first lay leader

Mary J. Novak was chosen to succeed Sister Simone Campbell

Mark Pattison, Catholic News Service

Mark Pattison, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 25, 2021 05:29 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nuns, postulants face railway ordeal

Mar 23, 2021
2

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest

Mar 22, 2021
3

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?

Mar 23, 2021
4

The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan

Mar 23, 2021
5

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters crucial stage

Mar 23, 2021
6

Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste

Mar 22, 2021
7

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?

Mar 22, 2021
8

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
9

Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike

Mar 22, 2021
10

Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Nigeria

Mar 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Women Religious' global charity network gets first lay leader

Mary J. Novak, seen in an undated photo, is the incoming executive director of Network, a Catholic social justice lobby. (Photo: George Town Law)

Network, the Catholic social justice lobby that has been run by women religious since its founding 50 years ago, will get its first lay leader effective April 6.

Mary J. Novak was chosen to succeed Sister Simone Campbell, a Sister of Social Service who had run Network for the past 16 years.

She is an adjunct law professor at Jesuit-run Georgetown University -- and "mission integrator" at the law school, helping students, staff and faculty grow in trauma-informed lawyering and pedagogy in the Ignatian tradition.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"I did not seek out this role. I was approached and invited to apply, and I have to say the idea of following Sister Simone Campbell was a little intimidating at first," Novak told Catholic News Service in a March 23 phone interview.

But in the course of conversations with staff, the search committee and Network's board of directors, "I fell in love with the mission and I fell in love with Network," Novak said.

One thing she and Sister Campbell share is "we're both lawyers. All that comes with that -- the discipline in our thinking -- we're both contemplatives in action," she added.

Novak has extensive experience in a number of related fields.

She practiced water, energy, environmental and natural resources law after graduating from the law school at Santa Clara University in California, and also served on teams pursuing appeals for men on California's death row.

Novak also earned a master's degree in pastoral studies from the Washington Theological Union, spending time in Kenya applying the Catholic peacebuilding "learning circle" process in the context of the nation's post-election reconciliation.

Within the church, Novak assisted the Leadership Conference of Women Religious as it navigated the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith's 2009-15 doctrinal assessment; served as the founding board chair of the Catholic Mobilizing Network; and two years ago made a lifetime commitment as an associate in the Congregation of St. Joseph.

Related News

Asked whether she had a sense that all she had done in her life had led to this moment, Novak replied: "In fact, I have had two people say that exact same thing to me when I was invited to assume this role. This is how I know it's the work of the Holy Spirit. I had no idea I was being led to prepare for this. This brings together all the different threads of my life."

Sister Campbell, in a March 23 email exchange with CNS, said she was taking a four-month sabbatical once she hands over the reins to Novak.

As for a possible next step, she added, "I am curious about creating some form of 'public listening.' It seems that much of the polarization of our time comes from a lack of listening deeply to each other. I learned this during Network's Rural Roundtables in 2019."

While in the public eye largely for the "Nuns on the Bus" tours that spotlight domestic policy issues during presidential election years, Sister Campbell said she believes her key piece of work was writing the "nuns letter" that helped secure passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. "I know of 29 votes that we secured in the House with this letter," she added.

"At the time, I felt it was my 'Nunc dimittis' moment. If I never did another good thing, my life had meaning," she explained, referring to words St. Simeon uttered: "You can dismiss your servant now."

"However," Sister Campbell said, "I was naive in thinking that we had accomplished health care reform and could move on to housing policy. It turned out that we had to fight tooth and nail -- in a nonviolent way -- to protect what we had accomplished in the ACA. But it has been worth it all!"

Most recently, she was pleased by the passage in March of the American Rescue Plan, which she said "makes historical investments in the children of our nation" to "provide struggling families with a lifeline."

She is hopeful for Senate passage of the For the People Act, which ensures voting rights and access, but wishes Congress would provide immigrants with a path to citizenship.

The House passed two immigration bills with citizenship provisions March 18, but their fate in the Senate is uncertain.

"Immigrants are the lifeblood of our nation," Sister Campbell said, "but some members of Congress persist in demonizing them."

That institutions founded by religious are turning to lay leadership is nothing new. The trend accelerated after Novak's current employer, Georgetown University, picked layman John J. DeGioia as its president 20 years ago.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Latest News

Bangladesh’s independence jubilee program features papal message
Mar 25, 2021
Philippine bishop chides govt over church gatherings ban
Mar 25, 2021
Korean Cardinal backs pro-democracy movement in Myanmar
Mar 25, 2021
Rights groups back UN move on Sri Lanka war crimes
Mar 25, 2021
Women Religious' global charity network gets first lay leader
Mar 25, 2021
Salesian nun named undersecretary at Vatican dicastery
Mar 25, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Mar 25, 2021
Can South Korea’s Catholic president survive the political storm?
Mar 25, 2021
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Mar 23, 2021
Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Blessings and curses
Mar 21, 2021

Features

Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan
Mar 23, 2021
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics renew devotion to St. Joseph
Mar 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The spirit of resistance in Chiapas

The spirit of resistance in Chiapas
Bishops in France rethink the future of seminaries

Bishops in France rethink the future of seminaries
Immortalizing Americas San Romero and countless martyrs

Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Germany cancels Easter celebrations due to third Covid wave

Germany cancels Easter celebrations due to third Covid wave
Discerning the Grain of Wheat

Discerning the Grain of Wheat
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Thursday March 25 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Thursday March 25 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: The Annunciation of the Lord

Readings of the Day: The Annunciation of the Lord
Lord, help me to do Your will always

Lord, help me to do Your will always
Grant that we may all accept our own annunciation

Grant that we may all accept our own annunciation
Annunciation of the Lord | Saint of the Day

Annunciation of the Lord | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.