Women out of picture in Myanmar synod report

Women’s roles mentioned in the consultation process, should’ve been covered in the synthesis report, bishop says

An internally displaced woman along with a child attends a church service in Myitkyina, Kachin state of Myanmar, on May 13, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

Tackling clericalism or ensuring a greater role for women appear to be non-issues for the Church in Myanmar, according to a report that has come out of its synodal process.

The Myanmar Church headed by Salesian Cardinal Charles Bo submitted the national synthesis of reports from its 16 diocesan synods to Rome recently.

The 15-page document, accessed by UCAN last week, does not have a single reference to “clericalism” except for mentioning the need “to remove gaps between the clergy and laypeople.”

“There is an urgent need for the education and formation programs for clergy and lay people for developing a shared understanding of synodality that is so vital for journeying together in the local Churches.” says the report.

"Women are given leadership roles, but in some places, they are not encouraged"

The document speaks of “some disappointment expressed” about how parishes are run or how “the parish priest makes all the decisions by himself.”

“The purposes of the parish council are not well articulated. It has no mission statement. Parish Pastoral Councils do not exist in some parishes.… When a new pastor takes possession of the office of a parish priest, he abandons the existing parish pastoral plan arbitrarily,” the report adds.

On the role and vocation of women, the report mentions people seeking greater leadership roles for women.

“Depending on local and cultural contexts and diocesan situations, women are given leadership roles, but in some places, they are not encouraged,” it says.

Across Asia, women tend to be ignored when it comes to leadership and decision-making roles in the Church, its clergy-dominated leadership often saying it will not be acceptable although a country like Myanmar may have been headed by Aung San Suu Kyi.

“I want the issues of women and their leadership role to be widely discussed,” says Pauline, a Catholic woman from Pathein diocese, who said women participants in her diocese did voice their concerns.

Bishop Raymond Sumlut Gam of Banmaw diocese, which covers Kachin state, said issues “such as women’s roles mentioned in the consultation process need to be covered in the synthesis report too.”

"We need to go beyond just describing the abandoned"

He underlined the need to acknowledge women’s roles in the Church as they can serve in many areas where men can't.

A senior clergyman, who was part of national level consultation, said the national synthesis “missed highlighting some issues” such as women's roles and the pastoral care of divorced and remarried people.

“We need to go on a deeper level as it’s a process of discernment and not a process of data collection,” said the priest, who wished to be anonymous.

He said the Church identified certain people as abandoned communities for being poor, marginalized, or alcoholics.

“But we need to find out why they are abandoned by the Church. We need to go beyond just describing the abandoned,” the priest said.

Church officials said they faced challenges in recording the voices of parishioners in conflict-torn areas of the country. Conflict in Catholic parishes across five dioceses — Loikaw, Pekhon, Hakha, Kalay and Mandalay — did impact the synodal listening and dialogue process.

The diocesan-level synod was held in October 2021 and the continental phase is scheduled to commence in March 2023 to culminate in the Synod of Bishops on Synodality at the Vatican in 2024.

