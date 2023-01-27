News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Women help religions share wisdom, pope says

Pope Francis upholds the importance of protecting the dignity of and caring for women and girls

Women help religions share wisdom, pope says

Pope Francis greets participants at the Conference on "Women Building a Culture of Encounter Interreligiously". (Photo: Vatican Media)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: January 27, 2023 05:20 AM GMT

Updated: January 27, 2023 05:24 AM GMT

The world's religious traditions and their followers are called to offer wisdom to the world and to "infuse it with a spirit of warmth, healing and fraternity," which requires the participation of women as well as men, Pope Francis said.

"It is not a common occurrence for followers of 12 religions -- 12! -- from around the globe to come together and discuss important questions concerning encounter and dialogue for promoting peace and understanding in our wounded world," the pope said Jan. 26 during an audience with women attending a conference in Rome on women and interreligious dialogue.

The conference, "Women Building a Culture of Encounter Interreligiously," was taking place Jan. 24-27 and was sponsored by the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue and the World Union of Catholic Women's Organizations.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Participants shared their experiences as members of the Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, Sikh, Zoroastrian, Confucian, Taoist, Jain, Hindu, Shinto and African Traditional Religion communities. They also looked at depictions of women in their sacred texts and highlighted the women saints and sages of their traditions.

With the exception of officials of the dicastery who offered greetings at the start of the meeting, all of the speakers at the conference were women. Francis praised the conference's emphasis on "re-discovering the feminine aspects of your respective religious traditions and to showing how they contribute to a culture of encounter,"

Pope Francis praised the conference's emphasis on "re-discovering the feminine aspects of your respective religious traditions and to showing how they contribute to a culture of encounter," which requires a willingness to listen to others and care about them.

"The fact that your conference is devoted to listening to the experiences and perspectives of women is all the more valuable, since 'our quest for peace must increasingly involve women. Because women bestow care and life upon the world: they are themselves a path toward peace,'" he said, quoting from the final declaration of the interreligious meeting he attended in Kazakhstan in September.

"The activity of encounter and the openness it requires is becoming rare," the pope said, "and its practice is one of the greatest gifts you can offer to your families, to your communities and to society as a whole."

Gathering women from around the world and from different traditions, he said, was an important way to share "the insights and practices that give you strength and creativity as you strive in your particular contexts to offer healing to many people who are seeking not only material relief from suffering, but above all, a sense of meaning and purpose for their lives."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian parishioners stage stir to reopen Cathedral Indian parishioners stage stir to reopen Cathedral
Indonesian Catholics must build social bridges through politics Indonesian Catholics must build social bridges through politics
Priests, activists welcome justice for long-suffering Papuans Priests, activists welcome justice for long-suffering Papuans
Israel, Gaza militants trade missiles after West Bank raid Israel, Gaza militants trade missiles after West Bank raid
Witnessing Jesus Christ in Cambodia Witnessing Jesus Christ in Cambodia
IMF review team to visit crisis-hit Pakistan IMF review team to visit crisis-hit Pakistan
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Eluru

Diocese of Eluru

The diocese of Eluru was bifurcated from the diocese of Vijayawada on Feb. 26, 1977. It comprises civil district of

Read more
Diocese of Maasin

Diocese of Maasin

In a land area of 2,505.65 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the province of Southern Leyte and the six

Read more
Diocese of Dumaguete

Diocese of Dumaguete

In a land area of 4,955.9 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil provinces of Siquijor and Negros

Read more
Diocese of Udupi

Diocese of Udupi

Udupi is a coastal diocese in Karnataka state. It is the 14th Catholic diocese of Karnataka. Udupi is specially known

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.