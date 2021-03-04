X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

With political shift, El Salvador steps toward an uncertain future

President Bukele on course to gain absolute power with his New Ideas party

Rhina Guidos, Catholic News Service

Rhina Guidos, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 04, 2021 04:39 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Words are not enough to stop Myanmar's carnage

Mar 1, 2021
2

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar

Mar 2, 2021
3

Why Pope Francis is pushing for universal basic income

Mar 3, 2021
4

Vatican probes sex allegations against Indian bishop

Mar 1, 2021
5

One killed as Jesuit mission attacked in eastern India

Mar 2, 2021
6

Sri Lankan Church declares 'Black Sunday'

Mar 1, 2021
7

French bishop led reincarnation of Cambodian Church after genocide

Mar 3, 2021
8

Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr

Mar 2, 2021
9

Development trumps rights in authoritarian Laos

Mar 1, 2021
10

Indonesian Christians take swipe at Islamic textbooks

Mar 2, 2021
Support UCA News
With political shift, El Salvador steps toward an uncertain future

Election officials count ballots after polling stations closed during parliamentary and local elections in San Salvador on Feb. 28. (Photo: Marvin Recinos/AFP)

Preliminary reports in El Salvador confirm what the majority in the country signaled they wanted and some feared: the consolidation of power in the hands of one person.

Early projections of results of a Feb. 28 election in El Salvador show the conservative New Ideas (Nuevas Ideas) party en route to winning a majority of seats in the national legislative assembly, giving its founder, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, what amounts to absolute power, if lawmakers grant it.

Though Bukele had alleged fraud in the elections before anyone voted, his party resoundingly defeated candidates from the two main groups that have ruled El Salvador for decades. In addition to controlling the legislative branch, New Ideas also is believed to have captured 13 of El Salvador's 14 main municipalities -- if not all.

Some say the vote speaks more to the popularity of the 39-year-old president than to any political agenda that New Ideas espouses.

"They voted for Nayib Bukele, not for a candidate," Roberto Aquino, the five-term mayor of Sonsonate, who lost to a New Ideas candidate, told the newspaper La Prensa Gráfica.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Aquino, a member of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA), one of the country's ruling parties in past elections, told the newspaper he was a "victim of the state apparatus" run by Bukele. The president's campaign focused on social media and a barrage of state-sponsored newspaper and TV ads that told voters to cast ballots for the party with the "N for Nayib," attacking the ruling parties without really expounding on a political agenda.

Bukele's new majority, set to take their seats May 1, puts El Salvador in a "worrisome circumstance," Carmen Marroquin, a Catholic attorney from San Salvador, told Catholic News Service March 3.

"There will be no counterbalance," she said, giving Bukele the votes he needs in the legislature to approve a new attorney general and Supreme Court justices, among other top positions for the country's institutions.

Though New Ideas was formed less than three years ago, the party's numbers in the legislature also will give the president the power to change the country's constitution, approve a budget to his liking, as well as the power to suspend constitutional guarantees.

Before the 2021 elections, ARENA and the left-wing Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front blocked measures and questioned proposed spending by Bukele, who once sent armed soldiers into the legislative assembly, attempting to strongarm lawmakers into approving a $109 million loan he said he needed for national security. The February 2020 event was condemned internationally and raised questions about Bukele's stability.

Related News

Jesuit Father José Maria Tojeira of the Central American University's human rights institute said recently the only reason a coup had not succeeded that day was because the U.S. embassy put a stop to it.

Yet, inside El Salvador, the masses have continued to support the president.

"People felt betrayed," by the two ruling parties, said Patricia Lazo, a Catholic from Soyapango who supports Bukele and New Ideas. "We were in a tunnel without a way out, without hope; we had put our trust in both parties, but both failed in many ways."

As FMLN and ARENA members faced charges of corruption and graft, Salvadorans like Lazo felt alone facing gang violence, lack of jobs, education and the disintegration of families because of emigration. And then the "decisive and youthful figure" of Bukele appeared, Lazo said.

But what some see as decisive, others see as authoritarian.

"There's a large part of the population that obviously sympathizes and agrees and believes with what the president and his government are doing, but there are other people, too, who believe we're on track toward a dictatorship because of the way in which he has acted, how he has handled some situations. Some think we might be in some kind of danger," Marroquin said.

They include some U.S. lawmakers, who on Feb. 24 sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken voicing serious concerns about the threats to democracy under Bukele. They said that while the Biden administration's strategy toward El Salvador should offer support for regional initiatives, "it must not inadvertently bolster undemocratic or corrupt individual systems."

Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland called out Bukele on Twitter Feb. 27, telling him to "end the promotion of vitriol."

"We know all too well what can happen when presidents incite violence & sow distrust in institutions," Cardin tweeted.

Bukele has verbally attacked members of the press, opponents, even members of the Catholic Church when they have called for transparency. But the attacks went up a notch when a caravan of FMLN sympathizers was fired at in late January, killing two and injuring several civilians. Government personnel were arrested in the attack, and one of the suspected perpetrators later died in a hospital.

"There's been a certain fear to make certain objective observations," particularly if they sound as if they could be critical of the president, said Marroquin.

When Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chavez called on the Bukele administration to be "open to all," to be collaborative and not confrontational, he raised the ire of New Ideas supporters, including many Catholics. The country's bishops had to issue a statement calling for an end to online attacks.

Marroquin said what the cardinal had done was no different than what Catholic leaders have done in the past. She cited St. Oscar Romero, who looked out for the rights of the downtrodden during a tense time that eventually led to the start of civil war in El Salvador.

But Lazo said she voted to give Bukele -- "even with his defects and inexperience" -- a chance to change the country legislatively, banking on the vision he sells in his commercials, which capture what many desperately want for El Salvador.

"He sounded like he, too, wanted something better for his country," Lazo told CNS March 3.

To others, the political sounds they hear sound more like the drums of war.

In a Feb. 28 local TV show, Chalatenango Bishop Oswaldo Escobar said that even though he was a child during the country's civil war, as an adult he had never experienced "a polarized atmosphere as we have today," one that feels much like the 1970s in El Salvador, just before the start of a war that officially lasted 12 years.

"If we listen to the message of St. Oscar Romero, it tells us to walk toward dialogue, reconciliation," he said during the show. "Let's not walk toward confrontation because that never works well for us."

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations

Latest News

Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages
Mar 4, 2021
Why is a papal visit to Iraq globally important?
Mar 4, 2021
Korean diocese launches ecological movement
Mar 4, 2021
Filipino Jesuits ramp up education drive for tribal people
Mar 4, 2021
Radical Hindus attack Christian pastors in India
Mar 4, 2021
Church welcomes move against Indonesian 'land mafia'
Mar 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why is a papal visit to Iraq globally important?
Mar 4, 2021
A knife in the back of freedom in Myanmar and Hong Kong
Mar 4, 2021
Why Pope Francis is pushing for universal basic income
Mar 3, 2021
Global warming can be stopped
Mar 3, 2021
Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr
Mar 2, 2021

Features

Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages
Mar 4, 2021
Church welcomes move against Indonesian 'land mafia'
Mar 4, 2021
French bishop led reincarnation of Cambodian Church after genocide
Mar 3, 2021
A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Mar 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic Church in Spain sees funds reach record highs

Catholic Church in Spain sees funds reach record highs
A papal journey in the time of COVID19

A papal journey in the time of COVID-19
Will Biden be invited to Notre Dames commencement

Will Biden be invited to Notre Dame's commencement?
Catholics welcome move against Indonesian land mafia

Catholics welcome move against Indonesian "land mafia"
Pope focuses on Sacrament of Reconciliation in prayer intention for March

Pope focuses on Sacrament of Reconciliation in prayer intention for March

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 4 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 4 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Second Week of Lent

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Second Week of Lent
Lord, grant us noble and generous hearts

Lord, grant us noble and generous hearts
May the persecution of Christians end in India

May the persecution of Christians end in India
Saint Casimir | Saint of the Day

Saint Casimir | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.