News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Wisconsin parish remembers suffering of Jews and Muslims

The parish broadened its prayer service this year to highlight global persecution of Christians to include other religions

A red-lit building to raise awareness on religious persecution.

A red-lit building to raise awareness on religious persecution. (Photo: Vatican News)

Sam Lucero, OSV News

By Sam Lucero, OSV News

Published: November 21, 2023 05:19 AM GMT

Updated: November 21, 2023 05:23 AM GMT

A prayer service to spotlight the persecution of Christians around the world expanded its focus this year as one Wisconsin parish included both Muslims and Jews in its remembrance.

Since 2020, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in De Pere has participated in the Aid to the Church in Need's #RedWeek initiative, which honors persecuted Christians around the world.

The annual event is typically observed the last full week of November, but the parish marked the observance a week earlier due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

This year's service, held Nov. 15 at the parish, also remembered victims of war in Israel and Gaza.

The war began Oct. 7 after Hamas and other Palestinian militants from Gaza attacked some 22 civilian agricultural communities and cities inside of Israel, a wave of terror that killed around 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took 240 people as hostages back to Gaza.

Israel's military response to the attack since Oct. 7 has left more than 13,300 Palestinians killed, a majority of them women and children, 6,000 reported missing, and over 30,000 injured in Gaza, according to Nov. 20 figures given by the Hamas-run government media office. The death toll can not be independently verified due to the ongoing fighting.

The dead include at least 18 killed -- all but one of whom were Palestinian Christians -- in an Israeli air strike at St. Porphyrius Church in Gaza City Oct. 19. The Greek Orthodox church was serving as a shelter for Palestinians fleeing Israel's strikes in Gaza.

"Whether we are Christian, Jewish, Muslim, we are people who are suffering and this raises awareness about the plight of folks who continue to have challenges in living their faith," said Deacon Shaun Johnson, who led the evening prayer service at Our Lady of Lourdes.

"There are more martyrs today than there were in the early church, so this gives a great opportunity for us to make it present in our minds and in our consciousness and raise it up in prayer," added Deacon Johnson, who also serves as diaconate director for the Diocese of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aid to the Church in Need was founded in 1947 as a way for the church to meet the material and spiritual needs of homeless and displaced people in Europe following World War II.

Over the decades, as communism and other challenges to religious freedom grew around the world, so did the Ministry of Aid to the Church in Need.

In 2011, Pope Benedict XVI elevated ACN to the status of a pontifical foundation under the aegis of the Vatican.

"Today, ACN continues working to counter the persecution and killing of Catholics and Catholic religious by Islamic fundamentalists," ACN's website states, "and is reaching out to the millions of displaced persons in Syria and Iraq, and other countries in that region." It serves people in more than 145 countries.

The #RedWeek event began in 2015 with Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue
being illuminated in red to symbolize the blood of Christian martyrs throughout history and to raise awareness about today's persecuted Christians. The following year, Rome's Trevi Fountain was bathed in red.

Norbertine Father Peter Ambting, a native of the Netherlands and former pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes (one of the Green Bay Diocese's parishes served by the Norbertine religious order), introduced "Courage in Red Week" to the parish in 2020.

While serving in the Netherlands, Father Ambting worked with Christians from the Middle East, Iran and Afghanistan who sought refuge from war and persecution.

With the church's east facade illuminated in red, about 30 parishioners turned out for the Nov. 15 prayer service.

"We live in a world that is very divided, a world that is very fragmented and tonight we come together to pray as a community, to join together in the hope and the joy that is Christ, that overcomes all darkness," Deacon Johnson told parishioners inside the darkened church, illuminated by small red candles surrounding the altar.

"So it is fitting that we join together in prayer in darkness because this light that we will carry out from this church hopefully will lumen the world in which we will encounter."

The service included prayers recited during vespers, the evening prayer service in the church's liturgical prayer called the Liturgy of the Hours, which the baptized have prayed since the church's beginning in Jerusalem to sanctify all parts of the day.

Jody Strnad, Our Lady of Lourdes' director of music and liturgy, said the parish's respect life ministry chose to include Jews and Muslims from Israel and Gaza in this year's prayer service.

"We are especially thinking about those who are being martyred in the Middle East," she said. "With everything going on in the world, this is such an important thing to be doing."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear readers,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Reporting worsens Japan’s child abuse victims’ suffering Reporting worsens Japan’s child abuse victims’ suffering
The terrible consequences of Japan’s stalking epidemic The terrible consequences of Japan’s stalking epidemic
The toxic effects of food and fear mongering in Malaysia The toxic effects of food and fear mongering in Malaysia
Church rushes to the aid of flood victims in Vietnam Church rushes to the aid of flood victims in Vietnam
Indian Christians hail deferment of move to allow sale of tribal land Indian Christians hail deferment of move to allow sale of tribal land
Philippine watchdog ‘pressured’ to backtrack on abortion rights Philippine watchdog ‘pressured’ to backtrack on abortion rights
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Linhai

Diocese of Linhai

The diocese covers 3 downtown districts, 2 cities and 4 counties with an area of 9,411 square

Read more
Archdiocese of Lanzhou

Archdiocese of Lanzhou

The diocesan territory stretches across more than 2,000 kilometers in Gansu and covers 20 counties, including four

Read more
Diocese of Niigata

Diocese of Niigata

In a land area of 4,737,997 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Akita, Yamagata and Niigata

Read more
Diocese of Talibon

Diocese of Talibon

In a land area of 2,243 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers half of the civil province of Bohol, a small

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.