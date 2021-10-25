X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

A meeting with the pope may anger Hindu hardliners who may see it as appeasing religious minorities

John Dayal

John Dayal, New Delhi

Published: October 25, 2021 04:16 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Synodality: A long and winding road in India

Oct 21, 2021
2

Flights canceled, schools closed as China fights virus

Oct 21, 2021
3

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Oct 25, 2021
4

Religion takes center stage in politics again

Oct 22, 2021
5

China forces removal of Bible and Quran apps

Oct 22, 2021
6

Widodo criticized for rights violations in Indonesia

Oct 21, 2021
7

43 countries call on China to respect Uyghurs' rights

Oct 22, 2021
8

Philippine govt allows firms to bar unvaccinated workers

Oct 21, 2021
9

Vietnam Catholics offer scholarships to pandemic-hit students

Oct 21, 2021
10

Robredo comforts families of Philippine drug war victims

Oct 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN's headquarters in New York on Sept. 25. (Photo: AFP)

There was something out of the ordinary in the manner a handful of newspapers reported over the weekend that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will call on Pope Francis at the Vatican during his Rome stopover for the first of two multinational meetings in Europe.

There was no official confirmation of the meeting other than the news leak, which foreign correspondents would normally call a trial balloon.

The report has raised many questions. If Modi is indeed meeting the pope — an important event in view of the rampant targeted hate and violence against religious minorities in India — this would burnish his international image. This, some say, would be a consummation devoutly to be desired with a great cascading impact on inter-community relations in India.

In his seven years in office, Modi has stubbornly refused to invite the head of the global Catholic Church to India, home to almost 30 million Christians, about 60 per cent of whom are Catholics.

The pope has been persistent in his calls for peace, including peace between religions in all parts of the world, and dialogue between peoples. His dialogue with the top clergy of the Islamic world, and with world religious leaders invited to the many interfaith meetings he has hosted in the Vatican, are noteworthy landmarks of his papacy.

The official statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs has not gone beyond saying Modi will be travelling to Rome and Glasgow from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 to attend the 16th G20 Summit and the World Leaders’ Summit of COP26.

Goa has many Christians — about 25 percent of its population — and their votes are vital for any party seeking political power in the state

In Rome, the PM will participate in the G20 Summit from Oct. 30-31 and will have a separate meeting with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi. Italy is the current chair of the economic summit, which will also see the participation of the European Union in a discussion on recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and global health governance.

Modi then goes to Glasgow for the UN Climate Change Summit of leaders of 120 countries from Nov. 1-2. He travels on his own private high-security aircraft, which cost a reputed US$7 million, and can therefore find time to call on the pope if he wants to. But the lack of any news from the pope’s office seems to indicate that the bilateral meeting is not yet firmed up.

This has triggered speculation in New Delhi of resistance from the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the Hindu organization with its militant religious nationalism, which Modi served as a senior official until the turn of the century when he became chief minister of Gujarat state.

A meeting with the pope may anger Hindu hardliners who may see it as appeasing religious minorities whom they want relegated to second-class citizens in the country. The RSS had vehemently opposed Pope John Paul II during his last visit to India where he released the church document Ecclesia In Asia, which Hindu nationalists said would trigger mass conversions in India.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strategists would like to hope that a Modi-Francis summit, however brief, would be great optics and help the BJP retain power in the state of Goa, which goes to the polls early next year. With a 500-year Catholic tradition, Goa has many Christians — about 25 percent of its population — and their votes are vital for any party seeking political power in the state.

Modi meeting the pope is not the same thing as the pope coming to India. While Indian Catholics had been hoping for an India visit in the first few years of his papacy, Francis himself first expressed a desire to visit India. During his flight back from a trip to Georgia and Azerbaijan on Oct 2, 2016, he said he would "almost certainly" visit India and Bangladesh in 2017.

On Feb. 7, 2017, three Indian cardinals, including Cardinal Oswald Gracias, met Modi in New Delhi to discuss the possibility of a papal visit. The government did not clear the visit.  Early this year, in another meeting involving the cardinals, brokered by a high government official and the ruling party, another formal request was made. Modi seemed in no hurry to assent to a papal visit.

The Covid lockdown, with its accompanying crackdown on human rights and civil liberties, gave free rein to the most extreme elements in the RSS. Members of the Modi cabinet, top-ranking ministers in state governments and Hindu leaders have been targeting Christians and Muslims.

Prayers are routinely disrupted, with states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh competing over the viciousness of action by mobs with the consent and sometimes participation of the police.

The death of an ailing 84-year-old Jesuit activist, Father Stan Swamy of Ranchi in Jharkhand, who was repeatedly denied bail after his arrest on trumped-up charges of conspiracy against the state, made United Nations officials and international rights groups express their concern at the violation of human rights and religious freedom in India. India’s rights and freedom of faith ranking has been among the lowest since its Independence in 1947.

Violence and incidents against religious minorities include physical assaults, damage to churches, spying on prayer services and refusal to allow new church buildings

In Modi’s recent low key visit to the United Nations, where he also met US President Joe Biden and Indian-African origin Vice President Kamala Harris, this was politely brought to his notice.

Harris famously reminded him that “democracies around the world are under threat” and “it is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries.” She particularly singled out the work that needs to be done “to begin to imagine, and then actually achieve, our vision for democratic principles and institutions.”

A recent memorandum that the Christian community gave to the Indian minister for minority affairs said that out of 28 states in India, at least 16 regularly witness attacks on Christians. Violence and incidents against religious minorities include physical assaults, damage to churches, spying on prayer services and refusal to allow new church buildings.

The most vicious is social exclusion, which is also commonly used as a tactic to victimize minorities, notably by denying them basic rights and services such as access to water and electricity, as well as employment, thereby increasing their vulnerability. Violence against religious minorities is compounded by the failure of the police to investigate and prosecute mobs and perpetrators. Modi has remained silent.

Modi’s words in the Vatican, if the summit with Pope Francis materializes, would be important in reversing this terrible trend in India. This would be a single-point agenda if religious minorities were to draft it.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal
Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal
Pope Francis expresses solidarity with Sri Lankan Church
Pope Francis expresses solidarity with Sri Lankan Church
Bangladeshi Catholic youth urged to embrace pluralism
Bangladeshi Catholic youth urged to embrace pluralism
The soaring cost of justice for minorities in Pakistan
The soaring cost of justice for minorities in Pakistan
Islamist protest turns deadly in Pakistan
Islamist protest turns deadly in Pakistan
Support Us

Latest News

Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal
Oct 25, 2021
World Peace Hall to promote ideals of Korean martyrs
Oct 25, 2021
Robredo supporters ride pink caravans in Philippines
Oct 25, 2021
Pope Francis expresses solidarity with Sri Lankan Church
Oct 25, 2021
It takes a lot of faith to do science, Jesuit astronomer says
Oct 25, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?
Oct 25, 2021
Letter from Rome: Red hats or little white lies?
Oct 25, 2021
Crying out for lawful law enforcers in Indonesia
Oct 25, 2021
Religion takes center stage in politics again
Oct 22, 2021
Church must prioritize fight against hunger in Asia
Oct 22, 2021

Features

Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
The soaring cost of justice for minorities in Pakistan
Oct 25, 2021
With pomp and a rare protest, Cambodia remembers peace deal
Oct 25, 2021
Vietnam Catholics pray for those claimed by Covid-19
Oct 22, 2021
No justice for Bangladesh church bomb victims after two decades
Oct 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Situation in Sudan intolerable says Catholic bishop

Situation in Sudan “intolerable”, says Catholic bishop
Speaking as a member of the Globule Family

Speaking as a member of the Globule Family ...
Francis calls on authorities to protect migrants in Libya

Francis calls on authorities to protect migrants in Libya
French Protestants hold synod impress Catholic visitors

French Protestants hold synod, impress Catholic visitors
Churchs culture of secrecy breeds authoritarianism and patriarchalism

Church’s culture of secrecy breeds authoritarianism and patriarchalism
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.