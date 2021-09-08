X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Japan

Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?

The Catholic Church had been urging Yoshihide Suga to ratify the international treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons

Ben Joseph

Ben Joseph

Published: September 08, 2021 10:28 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
2

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
3

China orders Christians to pray for communist martyrs

Sep 6, 2021
4

Dangers multiply for Afghan Christians under Taliban rule

Sep 8, 2021
5

Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil organizers

Sep 8, 2021
6

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'

Sep 8, 2021
7

Another pastor attacked in central Indian state

Sep 6, 2021
8

US charity supports ostracized Malaysian Christian couple

Sep 6, 2021
9

Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam

Sep 7, 2021
10

Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care

Sep 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?

A large screen displays the news of Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's decision not to run for the presidential election in Fukuoka city on Sept. 3. (Photo: AFP)

The fabled leadership of Japan has been humbled by the coronavirus. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga became a rare leader of a developed country to put in his papers because of the worsening pandemic.

The announcement came on Sept. 3 as 72-year-old Suga’s popularity dropped to an all-time low. With Covid-19 infections skyrocketing, hospitals struggling to admit patients and tardy progress of its vaccination campaign, the world’s third-largest economy is now grappling with its worst Covid-19 wave.  

Suga’s immediate predecessor and the country’s longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, abruptly quit in August 2020, a year ahead of schedule.

Abe left office due to a bout of illness in the midst of the surging pandemic. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) rallied around Suga, his right-hand man and chief cabinet secretary, to shore up Japan’s coronavirus response.

However, his botched response to the pandemic brought his prime ministerial innings to an end. The fifth wave, triggered by the Delta variant, and a slow vaccination rollout (47 percent of the population are now fully vaccinated) proved Suga’s undoing.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Japan had reported 1,580,517 Covid-19 infections and 16,387 deaths as of Sept. 7. Despite deep public fears over hosting the recent Tokyo Olympics, Suga went ahead and proved to be hugely unpopular.

The stakes are high for the LDP, which has dominated Japanese politics for decades

The uncharismatic PM, born to a family of strawberry farmers, failed to connect with the public, according to public opinion. The LDP under Suga suffered defeats in this year’s regional elections and lost the mayoral race in Yokohama, the prime minister’s adopted political hometown.

The stakes are high for the LDP, which has dominated Japanese politics for decades. It has to select the next president at the end of this month and face a general election later in the year under the new leader.

The Liberal Democrats have been at the helm of affairs in Japan for almost the entire post-war era. The opposition parties, including the Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ), have been in disarray after being blamed for the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.

With the same party assured of victory in the coming polls, Japan’s policies on the economy, trade and international relations are unlikely to undergo a change.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

On Japan’s foreign outlook, Suga improved on Abe’s legacy to bolster Indo-Pacific security by taking the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprising Japan, the US, Australia and India to the next level. 

The Indo-Pacific’s most sensitive security grouping is aimed at China in the light of a changing geopolitical order in Asia after the emergence of Beijing, a declared nuclear power, as the second-largest economy in the world.

Japan’s 2021 defense white paper cited China and North Korea, which is reported to have nuclear weapons, as the two security threats to Japan.

Suga showed a strong resolve to face the Chinese challenge in Asia and the world.

After he announced his decision to quit, a US State Department spokesperson said that Suga was the first foreign leader President Joe Biden had asked to visit the White House for talks. With the Biden-Suga summit in April, he achieved a “global partnership for a new era” with Japan’s trusted ally.

The Catholic Church in Japan has been urging the Suga government to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons that came into force on Jan. 22.

But the government has been sticking to its long-standing position to remain under the US “nuclear umbrella” and refused to ratify the international treaty, which bans testing, producing, developing, acquiring and possessing nuclear explosive devices.

In order for the Japanese economy to lead growth, green and digital will have to be hand in hand

“I believe that Japan, the only country to suffer atomic bombings, should be among the first to ratify the treaty,” Archbishop Mitsuaki Takami of Nagasaki and president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Japan asserted in a statement on July 15.

The archbishop observed that if non-nuclear countries ratify the treaty the nuclear powers “will feel pressured to ratify it.”

Though a few countries like the Philippines, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Nepal and Laos on the continent are signatories and parties to the treaty, Asians as a whole are looking forward to the predictable political developments in Japan by this month-end.

Suga’s trip to Indonesia and Vietnam helped to build ties with strategic Southeast Asian partners. The Japan-European Union cooperation saw considerable growth, with Suga meeting EU leaders in May via a virtual summit.

Domestically, "Suganomics" followed the framework laid by "Abenomics" to ensure a recovery for Japan’s dwindling economy. By February this year, Japan’s economy had posted 12 percent growth from the fourth quarter of 2020, helping the nation of 126 million people tide over its worst recession in the post-war period.

Suga took special care to spearhead the green energy and digital expansion of the Japanese economy.

“In order for the Japanese economy to lead growth, green and digital will have to be hand in hand. After I became prime minister, I decided on the target of going carbon neutral by 2050. Global warming measures should not be a constraint on economic activity,” Suga told US-based Newsweek in an interview on Aug. 11.

Taro Kono, who served as foreign and defense minister, said he was consulting allies before entering the poll fray

Since the Second World War, only five leaders have completed five years or longer in office in Japan. Suga came to office to devote himself to arrest the spread of the pandemic. But in the end, the pandemic claimed him as another victim.

The race to find a successor for Suga on Sept. 29 is relatively open so far.

Fumio Kishida, the former foreign minister, is the only declared candidate, while the name of former communications minister, SanaeTakaichi, the lone female member in the previous Abe government, has evinced interest.

Taro Kono, who served as foreign and defense minister, said he was consulting allies before entering the poll fray. A graduate of Georgetown University, the 58-year-old is a rarity in Japanese politics, which is lorded over by elderly men.

Kano, the outspoken cabinet minister in charge of vaccinations, has the most popular support, according to Japanese media. 

Maybe the LDP can anoint a successor to Suga who can lead the Asian rally for a nuclear-free world.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Korean bishops call for effective enforcement of carbon law
Korean bishops call for effective enforcement of carbon law
Hong Kong police raid shuttered Tiananmen museum
Hong Kong police raid shuttered Tiananmen museum
China orders gaming giants to cut 'effeminate' content
China orders gaming giants to cut 'effeminate' content
New bishop installed in China under Sino-Vatican deal
New bishop installed in China under Sino-Vatican deal
Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil organizers
Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil organizers
Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Support Us

Latest News

Korean bishops call for effective enforcement of carbon law
Sep 10, 2021
Trauma of 9/11 also felt by US immigrant Muslim population
Sep 10, 2021
Indonesian scholarships help Papuan Christian students
Sep 10, 2021
Philippine-born priest inspired by people in Australian bush
Sep 10, 2021
Pakistan reports spike in blasphemy cases in 2020
Sep 10, 2021
Thai monks in hot water for lighthearted podcasts
Sep 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Laudato Si' just a bundle of papers in Asia?
Sep 10, 2021
What do we have left at the end of life?
Sep 9, 2021
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Vietnam's young Catholics must evangelize among youths of other faiths
Sep 8, 2021
It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021

Features

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Sep 8, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Assyrian Church of the East gets new patriarch

Assyrian Church of the East gets new patriarch

Priest who denounced Chiles most notorious sex abuser gets key Vatican post

Priest who denounced Chile’s most notorious sex abuser gets key Vatican post
UK Catholic bishops voluntary organizations plead for end to arms trade

UK Catholic bishops, voluntary organizations plead for end to arms trade
How Sept 11 inadvertently paved the way for the future election of Pope Francis

How Sept. 11 inadvertently paved the way for the future election of Pope Francis
Pastor creates unconventional space for welcome and worship

Pastor creates unconventional space for welcome and worship

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Friday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to resist the temptation to judge others

Lord, help me to resist the temptation to judge others
Enlighten O God those who are blind to the suffering

Enlighten O God those who are blind to the suffering
Saint Nicholas of Tolentino | Saint of the Day

Saint Nicholas of Tolentino | Saint of the Day

slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.