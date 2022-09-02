Will ‘hafu’ ever be regarded whole in Japan

Growing up a 'hafu' or mixed-race child can be challenging, complex and mentally tough in the land of the rising sun

Japan's Naomi Osaka gestures after a point during her match at the 2022 US Open Tennis tournament in New York, on Aug. 30. When the mixed-race tennis player was chosen to light the Olympic torch at the opening ceremony in Tokyo 2021, the public saw it as an un-Japanese move from the organizers. (Photo: AFP)

As the overall population is constantly declining in Japan so are marriages, and that includes the number of foreign partnerships which still account for a sizable portion of all marriages.

In 2016, one of every 30 marriages was between a Japanese national and a foreigner. A total of 14,851 Japanese men married foreign women and 6,329 Japanese women took foreign husbands, says a demographic study by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare.

Chinese accounted for the largest number of foreign-born wives at 37 percent, followed by Filipinas at 22 percent.

Some experts cite this fact, together with a substantial number of Japanese who wed foreigners abroad, as evidence that intercultural unions are quickly becoming a common occurrence in society.

As the Japanese become more familiar with the presence of mixed couples within society, they also become more aware of the particular social group composed of mixed-race people, who they call hafu or half.

Despite this, being a person of mixed ethnic origin in Japan translates into a life of both straightforward and more subtle (though not less painful) discrimination.

This could be summed up as a series of irritating or openly derogatory judgments, apparently harmless at first, but when repeated over time, unnerving.

"They told me I'm not Japanese and began to feel that I was not Japanese.”

Such judgemental talk can end up instilling among the victims a sense of inadequacy and lack of social belonging that ends up shaking their confidence to the roots.

Meet Selina Rush, in her 30s, born and raised in Japan. She says growing up as a hafu has been challenging because her appearance can barely be distinguished from a complete foreigner.

“I first realized I was different when introduced to my new class in elementary school. The reaction of the students there was very surprising,” she says. “They all assumed I was a foreigner, and so they treated me like one.”

For example, Selina recalled that the simple act of eating an onigiri (rice ball) made them laugh as it is typical Japanese food.

Her feeling of being different grew in the school.

“People wrote in my diary cruel things like ‘go back to your country!’ They told me I'm not Japanese and began to feel that I was not Japanese,” Selina says.

The case of Ariana Miyamoto, the Miss Universe Japan 2015, is more evident. She received harsh online criticism because her appearance did not represent an “accurate portrayal” of Japanese beauty.

Miyamoto, who was raised by a Japanese mother and an African-American father, just like Selina, recalled encountering xenophobic insults from other students since the years she was in elementary school.

The only Japanese, who treated me without open prejudice, were the ones who had some exposure abroad.”

The same pattern played out during the Olympic opening ceremony in 2021 in Tokyo when Naomi Osaka, a mixed-race tennis player with red dreads, was chosen to light the Olympic torch.

The public saw it as an un-Japanese move from the organizers. There certainly is someone who can better represent the nation, they thought.

A different situation arises when hafu people are confronted with actual foreigners.

“The first time people treated me normally was when I went to England and Spain to study,” Selina says.

“And, the only Japanese, who treated me without open prejudice so to speak, were the ones who had some exposure abroad.”

What is most surprising about Selina’s story – she now works as a counselor to mixed-race people – is what she was told by her Japanese mother over 20 years ago while she was still a child.

Selina's daughter said that Selina was "not so worried" about the daughter living as a ‘half’ in Japan.

A fixed concept makes people believe that one who looks different also acts differently

Selina expected that over the span of one generation the presence of hafu people would become more common and therefore "more accepted in society," the daughter recalled.

As expected the number of mixed-race people increased and have more common but their social acceptance remains a different story.

Erina, 32, of a Japanese mother and American father, went through the same struggle as Selina during the early years of her education in Japan.

“In the upper grades of elementary school, I started feeling that my situation was different. People started asking me, are you half? Do you also speak English? Can you eat natto (fermented beans) and raw fish? I was even called an idiot because I couldn't speak English,” she says.

Erina faced such questions because of the fixed concept that someone who looks different also acts differently.

“On top of that many were teasing me about my appearance. That is when I lost the sense of my own identity and had a complex about the way I looked, which was tough on me mentally back then and still lingers on to this day,” she says.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Latest News