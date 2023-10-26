News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY
Jesuit Father Myron J. Pereira, based in Mumbai, has spent more than five decades as an academic, journalist, editor and writer of fiction. He contributes regularly to UCA News on religious and socio-cultural topics.
Will Church stop propaganda for new journey forward?
The general public doesn’t know what is happening and doesn’t even know that it doesn’t know
Published:
October 26, 2023 12:04 PM GMT

Updated:
October 26, 2023 12:08 PM GMT

This photo taken on May 24, 2021, by The Vatican Media shows Pope Francis in a studio of Radio Vatican during a visit to the Vatican's Communication Department in Rome. (Photo: AFP / VATICAN MEDIA)

Catholics might be surprised to learn that the word “propaganda,” which has a somewhat negative connotation today, was originally a respectable name for the papal office created specially to spread the faith (de propaganda fide).

It happened somewhat like this.

In medieval times, it was the king who paid for all the expenses of missionaries in foreign lands. But frequently this royal patronage (padroado) did not suffice, so in 1622, the Roman pontiff Gregory XV decided to set up another office of “missionary matters,” which ran parallel to the padroado system and was in frequent conflict with it.

Ever since “propaganda” has had a suspect meaning, which has only increased in modern times, particularly with media technology.

Today, propaganda is used by any government or corporation, which attempts to manipulate information in its favor or to create a false impression of an event, a group, or a socio-political reality.

How propaganda works

Most governments, even democracies, are prone to covert crime and wrongdoing because all governments increasingly lust for power and total control — and anyone obsessed with power turns soon enough to crime.

And all public crime begins with the lie, “the bigger, the better,” as Joseph Goebbels, an ardent follower of Adolf Hitler, would say. And it’s the lie that is the foundation of propaganda.

The state is a past master at concealing and distorting the truth, banning dissent and discussion, promoting only one ‘official version’ of an event, and using advertisements and half-truths to promote itself.

As the old saying has it, “Never believe that something is true, until it has been officially denied.”

The means of propaganda are several, but three are invariable: distortion, omission, and false impression.

Propaganda is very careful to use words and phrases which are neutral. Neither did Russia “invade” Ukraine, nor did the US “invade” Vietnam.  These were only “special military operations.”

In the present West Asia conflict, only Hamas and other Muslim groups are “terrorists.” Other groups are “militants” or better still, “freedom fighters.”

Propaganda thrives on stereotypes and creates “echo chambers” for its users. An ‘echo chamber’ only magnifies the sound of one’s own voice, the very antithesis of dialogue.

‘Manufacturing consent’

Political theorists usually divide the electorate into an “active 20 percent” and a “passive 80 percent.”

The first group consists of those educated and politically alert, who take in media messages and critically review them. The second group, the majority, are the uncritical consumers, whose consent is necessary for governance.

The task of newspapers, radio, television, and film is to present the government’s plans and strategies in such an acceptable way that they are uncritically assented to.

This process is known as “manufacturing consent,” in the memorable phrase of Walter Lippmann, an American public intellectual of the 1930s-40s.

In totalitarian countries, the media have no choice but to present the “official viewpoint,” which the public knows is a lie. In democracies however information is doctored and distorted, so the lies are more subtle, for this is the way in which democracies work.

This is why the social critic Noam Chomsky notes, “The general public doesn’t know what is happening, and doesn’t even know that it doesn’t know.”

In today’s media climate, however, it’s not just the mass media, but the social media as well connects immediately with the electorate, and “manufactures consent.”

Because of today’s enhanced technology the “leader” can reach out instantly to individuals without the need of an in-between representative.

In the 1930s, Hitler did this with radio, and so did Franklin Roosevelt in his “fireside chats.”

Today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches out to millions on his radio “Man ki Baat” (Heart-to-heart talk).

With everyone having a smartphone in their pocket, human contact has changed irretrievably today. In every instance, technology assists propaganda to capture the reader, the viewer, or the listener, and deliver them to the government or the corporation.

Church propaganda

A final question — What of propaganda in the Church?

What has been seen is that the function of propaganda in civil society is largely about deceiving the public and controlling it in ways that the establishment/government sees desirable.

These goals are also those of the Catholic Church, which has always set great store by obedience.

Only a cursory glance at Church history reveals how this uniformity of thought, word and action was tightly enforced, through a rigid seminary formation, a closely monitored liturgy, and an iron-clad moral code. Obey — or else!

But times change. What was enforceable in the past often looks quaint and awkward in the present.

Sixty years ago, the Vatican Council II attempted to break out of the time warp in which the Church had been closeted for at least 200 years. It made courageous forays into liturgy, theology, ecumenism and world mission. Most welcomed these changes. Many were confused. Some resisted.

The present Pope Francis wishes to consolidate this aggiornamento (updating) with his call for synodality. Francis’s method is mercy and dialogue. He encourages speaking out and simply refuses to punish. A rich and powerful minority in the Church is fighting him every step of the way.

Perhaps the Church will stop practicing propaganda and dissimulation, and deal honestly with the truth.  This could be the first step on a new and refreshing journey.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help us keep UCA News independent
The Church in Asia needs objective and independent journalism to speak the truth about the Church and the state. With a network of professionally qualified journalists and editors across Asia, UCA News is all about this mission.
Why we need your help?
UCA News needs your help to become the voice of the voiceless by producing interesting series, daily news reports, podcasts, spiritually enriching commentaries, and features. We are committed to make a difference in the society and serve those in need. Help us in this media mission.
A small donation of US$2 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goal.
Donate Now
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
ALSO READ
The Church’s mission, yesterday and today

The Church’s mission, yesterday and today
It tries to bring ‘abundant life’ through renewed efforts for reconciliation, justice, peace, and care of God’s creation
The crucial role of water in sustaining life on earth

The crucial role of water in sustaining life on earth
World Food Day reminds us every year that we have a long way to go before ensuring food and water for all
For a better world for animals and humans alike

For a better world for animals and humans alike
We are the stewards of creation, not its masters, much less its owners
Addressing mental health problems in migrants, refugees

Addressing mental health problems in migrants, refugees
Depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder tend to be higher among migrants and refugees exposed to adversity
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.