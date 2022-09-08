Will China’s Xi become the next 'great leader?'

Chinese president, much like Mao and Deng, has found a place as a thinker, pathfinder and philosopher

People stand in front of images of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on Sept. 4. (Photo: Noel Celis/ AFP)

It is going to be a bonanza for Xi Jinping — the all-powerful general secretary of the ruling Communist Party in China — at the upcoming 20th party congress starting on Oct. 16. The conclave, held every five years, is expected to thrust the 69-year-old Chinese leader into the same league as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

China learned from the collapse of the Soviet Union (USSR) 31 years ago. The Communist Party of China resisted all external and internal pressure to move toward parliamentary democracy and survived.

When the Communist Party was founded in China in 1921, it took a leaf out of the Soviet Communist Party book and borrowed essential features like a monopoly of political control, ownership of the means of production, and control over trade and finance, reinforcing the centralist, disciplinarian aspects of the Marxist ideology.

A centralized, authoritarian government, armed with a huge army held together a vast, ethnically diverse population with strong inbuilt fissiparous tendencies in their respective nations.

Both the USSR and China implemented the New Economic Policy — under Vladimir Lenin in the early 1920s and under Mao in the early 1950s. The whole economy was treated as a single unit, where the rural population was mobilized as a vital force for economic growth in both nations.

This state-controlled economic system with monolithic political control by the party thrived in China till the death of Mao in 1976 and in Russia until the ascent of Mikhail Gorbachev in 1985.

"Introducing market reforms would speed things up and the party outlook in China was changed forever"

Deng, who took the helm in China in 1978, was not satisfied with this command economy and the relatively slow growth rate.

He was of the opinion that introducing market reforms would speed things up and the party outlook in China was changed forever.

While Mao tried to make China a key rival to the US-led capitalist bloc and wanted to export revolution to third-world countries, Deng sought to export Chinese industrial products to third-world nations after it shifted to a free market economy.

Both Mao and Deng are considered paramount leaders of the Communist Party in China. The next in line to become the supreme leader is Xi Jinping, who already has the party firmly in his grip.

At this year’s party congress in October, members of the central committee will be elected by delegates. This panel selects the party general secretary (the president) and the Politburo (seven currently, but can have eleven) to lead the country for the next five years.

Before Xi assumed office in 2012, China had launched its industrial build-up in its shift toward globalization. China’s inexpensive labor, subsidies and low-cost loans for domestic and foreign exporters earned the country large trade surpluses and provided China with an increased money supply to finance its historical growth.

"More than 800 million people have been lifted out of poverty in the last three decades"

Though China was deeply integrated into global capitalism, China under Xi resisted its full-fledged institutional convergence with the neoliberal market norms of Western nations.

The partial assimilation into the global capitalist system itself calls for the need to have a strong leader to guide the party and the country and Xi fits the bill in all sense to get an unprecedented third presidential term to take him into the league of Mao and Deng.

There is much about China to appreciate under Xi. More than 800 million people have been lifted out of poverty in the last three decades and China became one of the richest nations under his stewardship.

To secure his due place, Xi resorted to ultra-nationalism rather than communist principles. Xi sidestepped the rule of collective leadership introduced by Deng to dilute the one-man autocracy of the Mao era. Thus, there is little obvious challenge to his leadership in the party.

However, China has had to pay a high price for Xi’s reign. There is little political dissent, political rivals are jailed, the Uyghurs in Xinjiang province are persecuted and Taiwan is threatened with re-unification. Buddhists and Christians are forced to practice a sinicized version of their religion, which essentially meant submitting religion to the party.

The US-led sanctions are hanging over China like the sword of Damocles. Tensions with Washington cover a range of issues, like the South China Sea, cybersecurity, trade, human rights and intellectual property rights.

Globally, China’s image has been tarnished to a greater extent. China is traveling in two boats on the war in Ukraine as it has refused to condemn Russia while calling for peace.

Under Xi, China has constructed three artificial islands in the South China Sea, despite the concerns of its neighbors.

"Xi’s aspiration is to boost China to gain a prime role in the global power game and subdue the US dominance"

It launched the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013, touted as the greatest investment project on the planet, helping a wide range of countries from Asia, Africa, Europe and even South America to come under the Chinese sphere of influence.

Since the BRI initiative is finding more takers across the continents and oceans of the planet, Xi is sitting pretty.

But two of its economic competitors and neighbors — Japan and India — are inching closer to the US more than ever.

Xi’s aspiration is to boost China to gain a prime role in the global power game and subdue the US dominance. He has already moved towards this goal.

Nowadays, no nation can afford to ignore Chinese goods for even a single day.

Xi’s success and achievements can help him bypass the two-term presidential limit though two leaders who preceded Xi in office, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, strictly adhered to the peaceful transfer of power.

Xi has found a place as a Chinese thinker, pathfinder, and philosopher, much like Mao and Deng. Thus, a third term may come naturally to him at the 20th party congress.

As a bonus, it is also likely that Xi will be anointed with the title of “great leader,” a term used to refer to Mao and Deng in Chinese Communist Party circles

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

