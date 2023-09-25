Will Asian bishops follow Swiss to study clerical abuse?

Members of Ending Clergy Abuse (ECA), a global organization of prominent survivors and activists in Rome for a papal summit, display photos of Barbara Blaine, the late founder and president of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), during a protest of abuse victims on Piazza del Popolo in Rome on Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo: AFP / UCAN files)

We must stand up, speak out and call for an end to the tolerance of abuse of children and women religious

It is only the truth that will set all free from the terrible secrets and crimes of clerical child abuse. Justice will only give some comfort to the suffering victims. The harm can be healed but never undone.

Pope Francis has enacted instructions and church laws that demand bishops admit mistakes, stop protecting pedophile priests and hand them over to the civil authorities. But many refuse to do so.

However, the Bishops' Conference of Switzerland decided that the better strategy than continued silence and denial of the continuing revelations in the media was to come clean after decades of secrecy and clerical abuse cover-ups.

A year ago, they commissioned an independent research by the University of Zurich into clerical child abuse and its partial results were out last week. The study recorded 1,002 cases of sexual abuse by priests, church workers, and religious from 1950 to the present.

"The cases identified are undoubtedly only the tip of the iceberg," the study authors wrote, according to media reports.

The bishops and church authorities must now ask forgiveness and take responsibility for the abuse and cover-up. They must bring the clerical abusers to justice and compensate the victims.

"We assume that only a small percentage of cases was ever reported in the first place"

Will the hierarchy in the Philippines and the rest of Asia, follow the Swiss, Portuguese and French bishops’ example of contrition and confession of sins, past and present, and commission an independent investigation?

The University of Zurich research study commissioned by the bishops' conference into church archives uncovered unpleasant undeniable truths of clerical abuse that are only the tip of the huge iceberg of abuse, the researchers say.

They were unable to access much of the archives. Some diocesan files were destroyed. It was a controlled research.

"Given what we know from research on the dark figure of crime, we assume that only a small percentage of cases was ever reported in the first place," according to the researchers Monika Dommann and Marietta Meier.

A victim/survivors group said: "For decades, the authorities of the Catholic Church in Switzerland have covered up these crimes, protecting the perpetrators and the reputation of their institution at the expense of the victims who were silenced.”

Child abuse in the Church and outside of it is a centuries-old crime, previously seldom ever recognized, and almost always trivialized, denied, condoned, tolerated, covered up and hidden away. Complaints and cries for help and justice were subdued with threats and punishment of victims and the perpetrators went free.

Today, most bishops, who hide pedophiles known to them in their dioceses, ignore the uncompromising declaration for justice for child victims by Jesus himself (Matt 18:6-7, Luke 17: 1-2 and Mark 9:42). That abuse continues in the world, and most grievous of all, in the very institution that was founded to protect, defend, shelter and heal victims — the Christian Church.

The clerical child abuse committed by a few pedophile clergy stains the reputation of the many virtuous, dedicated and committed priests and throws a dark cloud of suspicion over many good priests. We must stand up and speak out and call for an end to the tolerance of abuse.

In the Philippines, the powerful ruling elites that controlled the passing of laws in Congress blocked the efforts of child rights advocates for years to raise the age of consent for a child to have sexual relations from 12 years old to 16.

"When asked what the Church was doing to address the issue the overall answer was not much was being done"

That changed when powerful congresswomen were elected in recent years. Only in March 2022, the age when a child could give consent was raised to 16 years of age. A new law was made making any sexual act against a 16-year-old and younger an act of sexual abuse.

Child abuse is widespread in the Department of Education, too, a situation that the majority of good teachers and principals find difficult to uncover.

The dedicated Vice President Sara Duterte, who is also the education secretary, has a big challenge to eliminate child sexual abuse being perpetrated by male teachers. She should order their immediate suspension when credible evidence of abuse is presented.

The latest case is that of a 40-year-old teacher in Olongapo who groomed his female student and allegedly raped an 11-year-old in a hotel. The action-minded vice president could use some of the billions of confidential funds to compensate the child victims and reward whistle-blowers who report child-abusing teachers.

Research by German Catholic funding agency Missio into the clerical abuse of Women Religious in Asia and Africa showed that many have been outspoken. “The majority of the respondents gave the issue of abuse of women religious a very high level of importance. When asked what the Church was doing to address the issue the overall answer was not much was being done.”

In summary, the respondents reported the reasons for this inaction by church authorities because of a culture of denial, a sense of entitlement and a policy to conceal crimes and cover-up. Some respondents said that speaking out against abuse is taboo.”

One group said: “In general the issue is hidden under the carpet and the victim faces the burden alone. The bishops are afraid to open the topic for fear of losing their name and inability to face the shame. There have been instances where the victim committed suicide. In other cases, the scandal is openly accepted and ignored.”

Another group reported: “Often the victim is blamed as a seducer. So she will not have the confidence to tell what has happened.”

Another said: “I was told that I betrayed the Church when I spoke out about the abuses of women and children in the Church.”

For some clergy, a group said: “The very notion of abuse does not exist. Many things are played down by saying that the women religious who have sexual experiences have agreed to it. They are not considered as victims.”

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.