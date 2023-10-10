News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Will all voices be heard at the Synod on Synodality?

There are those that were never heard at the parish, diocese, or national levels

Women's groups demonstrate at the Vatican demanding the Synod of Bishops listen to all sections of women to do justice to them in the Church.

Women's groups demonstrate at the Vatican demanding the Synod of Bishops listen to all sections of women to do justice to them in the Church. (Photo: Virginia Saldanha)

Virginia Saldanha

By Virginia Saldanha

Published: October 10, 2023 03:59 AM GMT

Updated: October 10, 2023 04:18 AM GMT

Several lay people groups from all parts of the world have been congregating in Rome several days before the start of the Synod on Synodality and continue to do so, to try to get their voices heard.

The first was a group of survivors and advocates of Ending Clergy Abuse (ECA) in the Catholic Church. A few made a pilgrimage from Montefiascone to Rome carrying a cross with the words, "Zero Tolerance" emblazoned across it.

Their demand to Pope Francis is to implement zero tolerance to end clergy sex abuse as he promised. 

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

They were joined a week later by several more survivors and advocates from all over the world, especially Latin America, for demonstrations and attempts to contact officials at the Commission on Sex Abuse and the Dicastery of Bishops — to complain about non-compliance with norms to deal with cases of sexual abuse put in place by the pope following the meeting of bishops 2019.  But they got no response to their requests for an appointment with the Vatican offices.

From Oct 3 to 6, the Women’s Ordination Conference (WOC), Women’s Ordination Worldwide (WOW), Roman Catholic Women Priests (RCWP), and women supporters representing all continents began their campaign with a Prayer Vigil entitled "Let Her Voice Carry." About 30 women gathered at the Basilica of St. Praxedis, where four women shared their powerful testimonies of how they as women felt oppressed by the socialization they received in the Catholic Church, and their struggles to break out of the mold and find freedom to be who they felt called to be, faithful followers of Jesus and Ministers of his Mission.

Early in the morning of Oct. 4, before the beginning of the synod's inaugural Eucharist, women gathered in front of the Castle San Angelo to unfurl a giant purple banner, with the words, "Ordain women," painted across it.

"We urge all members of the Church to be unafraid of pursuing new paths that empower women as equals"

WOC director, Kate McElwee, said, “We hope our voice is heard in the synod hall. We know that women’s role in the Church is on the agenda. We are here in support of those conversations. We hope that they continue to be courageous, bold and inclusive.”

A small group of WOC officials wanted to deliver this piece of material to the synod office with the message: “Enlarge the space of your tent to include women in the ordained ministry of the Church.”

But they were forbidden from entering Vatican territory.  A few of the women wearing the characteristic pink shirt worn at the event attempted to join the inaugural Mass but were stopped by police and their passports examined.

At the crack of dawn on Oct. 5, Jamie Manson, president of Catholics for Choice, dropped a banner over a bridge on the banks of the Tiber with the words, "Faithful Catholics have abortions." A stark message to the celibate men who make decisions for, and condemn women whose shoes they will never walk in.

On Oct. 6, more than 50 women's ordination supporters from around the globe present in Rome gathered at a church containing the relic of St. Mary Magdalene's foot to walk in her footsteps, urging the Church to listen to the voices of women calling out for equality.

“In the spirit of conversion called for by the synod, we urge all members of the Church to be unafraid of pursuing new paths that empower women as equals. Walk with us,” urged McElwee.

Later, seven women from the Catholic Women’s Council met with a group of Italian and Latin American theologians who were providing theological support to the synod participants, at their office. We pointed out the stark difference between the Synod on Amazonia and the Synod on Synodality.

The first was open, where participants could freely interact with those outside the synod hall, while the Synod on Synodality is a closed-door discussion with participants discreetly told not to interact with those outside of the synod.

"Where is participation if Catholics outside are kept at bay and their voices muted?"

The senior priest at the office encouraged us to continue to work to make our voices heard as the synod will only end in 2024.

Beginning on Oct. 8, Spirit Unbounded, a network of all reform organizations began a virtual synod which will continue through this week with 115 voices from all continents. The speakers represent the diversity of the global Church at this hybrid event from Rome and Bristol. They will present “Human Rights in the Emerging Catholic Church” at this lay-led synodal assembly coinciding with the synod in Rome.

Our experiences thus far make us wonder about the meaningfulness of the logo of the Synod on Synodality, where Communion, Participation and Mission are the hallmarks of synodality.

But where is communion if interactions of those inside are restricted with those on the outside?  Where is participation if Catholics outside are kept at bay and their voices muted? Are we all not on a mission together?  Is the Holy Spirit only with those inside and not with us on the outside?

While the weeks ahead will see some more groups coming to Rome to raise their voices on important issues, will the voices on the outside be heard inside?  What about those of us whose voices were never heard at our parish, diocese, or national levels? 

Will all voices be really heard at the synod? Especially voices who have no representation inside the synod hall like LGBTQI+ persons and survivors of clergy abuse? 

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments
4 Comments on this Story
MíCHEáL THOMPSON
In my Parish (and Diocese) in Japan there was no discussion about the synod and no meetings. Given that it is reported that only (maybe) 1% of Catholics did participate - this article does not say anything surprising !
Reply
CHHOTEBHAI
All groups seeking reforms in the Church must keep up the pressure. Ordination of women and married persons is long overdue. As for sexual ethics several years ago I had coined the slogan "Why should celibate old males determine what young married couples do in their bedrooms".
Reply
RAYNAH BRAGANZA PASSANHA
Thank you Virginia for being a persistent voice for Indian and Asian women albeit outside the official synod. Actions speak louder than words is a well known phrase. Truly, the experience of women and other marginalised, "othered" groups can testify to the othering the Catholic Church practices though it claims to be a voice for human rights and dignity. Some ways their words and works are out of sync: - Equal discipleship claimed by the CBCI 2010 Gender policy on Women in the Church and Society is not only the best kept secret of the Indian Church, but the voices and spaces available for women in decision making bodies tells us the truth. - Zero tolerance of Sexual abuse within the Church [CBCI & Vatican norms] and the voices of children and vulnerable adults across the globe says differently. - Mechanisms to be in place to address abuse within the Church.... Bishops to listen to the stories of the abused etc etc... India has a body in name only that has not been made known to the people, no mechanisms in place for prevention, protection or redressal. Abortion, Homosexuality, Discrimination, all condemned but practised by the ones who lay down the rules... We crucify Christ on a regular basis ... daily ... with absolutely no qualms about it. It is time the laity woke up from their slumber to listen to the voices of pain, love for the Church, demanding a Christ-like Church OUTSIDE the official synod. May the Spirit Sophia bring about a change that only she can.
Reply
RANJIT YAWU
All voices will be heard at the synod? Especially LGBTQI+ persons,survivors of clergy abuse, hope filled women etc. The deciding factor will be the VOICE OF THE SPIRIT since the SPIRIT will guide both the Church administration and the people alike. Trust in the SPIRIT to be authentic, impartial & sincere. Do you? Follow Mary, the mother of Jesus who was also confused but said YES when she understood that it was the WILL OF GOD.
Reply

Latest News

Indonesian archbishop urges Catholics to quit alcohol Indonesian archbishop urges Catholics to quit alcohol
India’s top court comes to rescue of Christian educationist India’s top court comes to rescue of Christian educationist
China’s closure of Buddhist sites dismay Tibetans China’s closure of Buddhist sites dismay Tibetans
Japan grapples with growing infant abandonment crisis Japan grapples with growing infant abandonment crisis
Filipino workers seek repatriation amid Israel-Hamas conflict Filipino workers seek repatriation amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Indian Christians condemn attack on prayer hall Indian Christians condemn attack on prayer hall
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Baroda

Diocese of Baroda

Baroda is the anglicized version of Vadodara.  Baroda diocese was appended to the archdiocese of Bombay until it

Read more
Archdiocese of Dhaka

Archdiocese of Dhaka

The archdiocesan area of 26,788 sq. kilometres includes one of the country's eight divisions. It comprises the civil

Read more
Diocese of Chengdu

Diocese of Chengdu

Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, in southwestern China, is about 1,800 kilometers southwest to Beijing. The

Read more
Diocese of Galle

Diocese of Galle

The diocese covers a land area of 5,605.6 square kilometers and includes the districts of Galle, Matara and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.