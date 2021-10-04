X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 

Organizers want young Indonesian Catholics to adopt values the book teaches to help forge national unity

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: October 04, 2021 07:44 AM GMT

Updated: October 04, 2021 09:55 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Training Catholic priests for a changing world

Sep 30, 2021
2

China's National Day is no cause for celebration

Oct 1, 2021
3

Cambodia drops charges against youth leader

Oct 1, 2021
4

Cambodia considers opposition request for clemency

Sep 30, 2021
5

Pakistan PM Khan's conversion comments cause outrage

Oct 1, 2021
6

Indonesian police arrest 17 Papuans at Jakarta protest  

Oct 1, 2021
7

Let the world see what's going on in Papua

Oct 1, 2021
8

Indian police probe Christian wedding over conversion claims

Oct 1, 2021
9

Philippine opposition group endorses Robredo as poll pick

Oct 1, 2021
10

More Christians flee as fighting escalates in Myanmar

Sep 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 

President Joko Widodo delivers the opening address for a month-long virtual Bible festival called Virtual Creation of Indonesian Catholics on Oct. 2. (Photo: Catholic National Pesparani Formation and Development Agency’s YouTube channel)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has kicked off a one-month-long virtual festival to encourage Catholic youths to seek a better understanding of the Bible and uphold the values it promotes.

The event, organized by the Catholic National Pesparani Formation and Development Agency and called Virtual Creation of Indonesian Catholics (KVKI), began with a Mass on Oct. 2 and will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel until Oct. 28.

Father Paulus Christian Siswantoko, one of the organizers, said the biblical values the festival wants to instill include fraternity, tolerance and a sense of belonging and charity.

“We hope that they will apply such values in their daily life,” said the priest, who is also executive secretary of the Indonesian bishops’ Commission for the Laity.

Under the theme "Human fraternity amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” the festival will include a Bible storytelling contest, Psalm singing contest and a quiz on Christian values.  

It will also include a talk show and seminar sessions with various themes to be joined by participants from across all 34 provinces in Indonesia.

This festival also highlights solidarity. We should be grateful that solidarity is one of our best national characteristics

“The pandemic limits our mobility and activities, but we must not lose our creativity. We must be spirited and productive so as to hold beneficial events through new platforms which involve many people and maintain health protocols,” Widodo told participants at the start of the festival.

“Therefore, I really appreciate this virtual festival. It proves that Catholics are able to quickly adapt with the situation, to be a role model for new practices, and to prepare themselves for a transition from the pandemic to endemic.”

He also called on Catholics to assist those hit hard by the pandemic.

“I hope this socio-religious program … will strengthen the faith of Catholics, boost a spirit of nationalism, and improve religious tolerance through the love of the Catholic Church’s culture,” he said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Referring to the program’s theme, Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said the event “could become the beacon which lights up our hearts and minds so that we can become humans who are grateful for all God’s blessings.”

Indonesian Bishops’ Conference chairman Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta hailed the festival as one which would help promote national unity.

Although it will educate the young about the Bible, “this program is strongly linked to nationalism. It will end on Oct. 28 when we celebrate Sumpah Pemuda [Youth Pledge Day],” the prelate said.

In October 1928, the first of three congresses was held by young people at Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral Church in Jakarta. They culminated in a pledge to forge a nation bound by a strong sense of unity under the slogan “One motherland, one nation and one language: Indonesia.”

“This festival also highlights solidarity. We should be grateful that solidarity is one of our best national characteristics,” Cardinal Suharyo said, adding that according to the Charities Aid Foundation World Giving Index 2021, Indonesia was the most generous nation in the world.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Philippine prelate unconvinced by Duterte's retirement
Philippine prelate unconvinced by Duterte's retirement
Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy
Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy
Pope makes new appeal for peace in Myanmar
Pope makes new appeal for peace in Myanmar
Philippines marks World Animal Day
Philippines marks World Animal Day
Historic temples bear brunt as monsoon floods hit Thailand
Historic temples bear brunt as monsoon floods hit Thailand
Support Us

Latest News

Viewers sulk as Bangladesh shuts foreign TV channels
Oct 4, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
Philippine prelate unconvinced by Duterte's retirement
Oct 4, 2021
Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy
Oct 4, 2021
Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 
Oct 4, 2021
Pope encourages youngsters to create healthier new economy
Oct 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
No more impunity for child rapists in the Philippines
Oct 4, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Oct 4, 2021
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
China's National Day is no cause for celebration
Oct 1, 2021

Features

Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Oct 2, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Oct 1, 2021
Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Things Get Broken

Things Get Broken
In the early hours

In the early hours
How Australias Plenary Council might resolve the unresolveable

How Australia's Plenary Council might resolve the unresolveable
Will it be back to normal

Will it be back to normal?
A Moms Heart

A Mom’s Heart
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.