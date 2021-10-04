Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta
Updated: October 04, 2021 09:55 AM GMT
President Joko Widodo delivers the opening address for a month-long virtual Bible festival called Virtual Creation of Indonesian Catholics on Oct. 2. (Photo: Catholic National Pesparani Formation and Development Agency’s YouTube channel)
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has kicked off a one-month-long virtual festival to encourage Catholic youths to seek a better understanding of the Bible and uphold the values it promotes.
The event, organized by the Catholic National Pesparani Formation and Development Agency and called Virtual Creation of Indonesian Catholics (KVKI), began with a Mass on Oct. 2 and will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel until Oct. 28.
Father Paulus Christian Siswantoko, one of the organizers, said the biblical values the festival wants to instill include fraternity, tolerance and a sense of belonging and charity.
“We hope that they will apply such values in their daily life,” said the priest, who is also executive secretary of the Indonesian bishops’ Commission for the Laity.
Under the theme "Human fraternity amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” the festival will include a Bible storytelling contest, Psalm singing contest and a quiz on Christian values.
It will also include a talk show and seminar sessions with various themes to be joined by participants from across all 34 provinces in Indonesia.
This festival also highlights solidarity. We should be grateful that solidarity is one of our best national characteristics
“The pandemic limits our mobility and activities, but we must not lose our creativity. We must be spirited and productive so as to hold beneficial events through new platforms which involve many people and maintain health protocols,” Widodo told participants at the start of the festival.
“Therefore, I really appreciate this virtual festival. It proves that Catholics are able to quickly adapt with the situation, to be a role model for new practices, and to prepare themselves for a transition from the pandemic to endemic.”
He also called on Catholics to assist those hit hard by the pandemic.
“I hope this socio-religious program … will strengthen the faith of Catholics, boost a spirit of nationalism, and improve religious tolerance through the love of the Catholic Church’s culture,” he said.
Referring to the program’s theme, Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said the event “could become the beacon which lights up our hearts and minds so that we can become humans who are grateful for all God’s blessings.”
Indonesian Bishops’ Conference chairman Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta hailed the festival as one which would help promote national unity.
Although it will educate the young about the Bible, “this program is strongly linked to nationalism. It will end on Oct. 28 when we celebrate Sumpah Pemuda [Youth Pledge Day],” the prelate said.
In October 1928, the first of three congresses was held by young people at Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral Church in Jakarta. They culminated in a pledge to forge a nation bound by a strong sense of unity under the slogan “One motherland, one nation and one language: Indonesia.”
“This festival also highlights solidarity. We should be grateful that solidarity is one of our best national characteristics,” Cardinal Suharyo said, adding that according to the Charities Aid Foundation World Giving Index 2021, Indonesia was the most generous nation in the world.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…