News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Widodo defends right to worship for Indonesian minorities

President tells provincial, district heads to guarantee equal religious freedom to all

Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks during a meeting with regional heads on Jan. 17

Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks during a meeting with regional heads on Jan. 17. (Photo: Cabinet Secretariat)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 18, 2023 04:46 AM GMT

Updated: January 18, 2023 04:48 AM GMT

Amid concerns over cases of obstruction of worship for religious minorities including Christians by Muslims in Indonesia, President Jokowi Widodo has told heads of provinces and districts to guarantee equal religious freedom to all.

During a coordination meeting with heads of provinces and districts in Sentul, West Java province on Jan. 17, Widodo said local officials should be “careful” to ensure every believer enjoys the same right to worship.

"Those who are Christians, Catholics, Hindus, and Confucians ... have the same rights in terms of freedom of religion and worship," he said, alluding to the four religions recognized by the state in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

He said the constitution guarantees freedom of religion for all, therefore every regional head must pay attention to this matter.

Widodo also highlighted the role of the Forum for Religious Harmony [FKUB] in each region, which often makes agreements contrary to the constitution, such as “agreed not to allow the building of places of worship."

"Don't let the name of the constitution be defeated by an agreement. The constitution must not lose to an agreement," he said.

“Sometimes I think, how difficult is it for people to worship. It's sad to hear that"

The FKUB, which was formed by the local government and consists of representatives of all religions, is often criticized by human rights groups who accuse it of making decisions or policies that appease Muslims.

Widodo also asked military leaders, police, and prosecutors to pay attention to freedom of worship and urged regional heads not to issue regulations that contradict the constitution.

He said he brought it up because "I see it's still happening."

“Sometimes I think, how difficult is it for people to worship. It's sad to hear that," he said.

The Setara Institute for Democracy and Peace, the research and advocacy institute for religious freedom, reported that Catholics and Protestants have frequently faced harassment and abuses over places of worship since 2017. Churches faced resistance to construction, theft, destruction, and attacks including bombings.

In recent years, the number of cases has continued to fluctuate, from 16 in 2017, 13 in 2018, 20 in 2019, and 7 in 2020 to 24 in 2021.

During Christmas last year, the residents and officials banned the Bethlehem Batak Protestant Church in Batu Gede, Bogor district, West Java province from holding Christmas services in their homes.

In a video circulated on social media, residents forbade the congregation to worship at home because they considered it not a place of worship.

The Lebak district head in Banten province also prohibited Christians from celebrating Christmas in the area, which does not have a church, by using shophouses and asking them to worship in churches far away.

Reverend Palti Panjaitan, chairman of a solidarity group for victims of religious persecution told UCA News that the president's statement was "certainly welcome because so far the president has been silent" on repeated violations.

"Every time there is a violation by state or non-state actors, action must be taken"

"However, it needs to be followed up by revoking the 2006 Joint Ministerial Decree which has been a tool to perpetuate violations of the rights of minority groups," he said.

He said the joint regulation, which requires the approval of other religious groups before building a house of worship "violated the constitution."

"The establishment permit should not come from the community, but from the state," said the pastor of the Batak Society Christian Church Philadelphia in Bekasi district, West Java. The church has been unable to obtain a permit for a building since 2007 due to resistance from hardline groups and the local government.

He said the president should also ask for strict law enforcement against those who obstruct freedom of religion.

"Every time there is a violation by state or non-state actors, action must be taken,” he said.

Catholic priest, Father Antonius Benny Susetyo, known for his activism for interfaith dialogue and communal harmony, also welcomed the president’s move.

“Regional heads must carry out the constitutional mandate to guarantee freedom of religion as emphasized by the president. They must also provide guidance and understanding to their communities so that mutual respect for fellow believers is created,” the former executive secretary of the Indonesian bishops’ commission on Interreligious Relations and Beliefs, told UCA News.

In dealing with the problem of refusing to build houses of worship or allowing the carrying out of worship activities, the regional head must also play a role in initiating deliberations with all religious adherents, the priest said.

In a statement, Setara institute’s research director Halili Hasan said they praise the president for “one of the strongest messages conveyed openly” because it specifically underlined issues of worship and the establishment of places of worship as one of the main issues of violations of freedom of religion/belief in Indonesia, not just in general about tolerance and diversity.

Since the issue of permission for worship and places of worship is a complex and serious matter, it remains to be seen whether the directive is effectively implemented, Hasan said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

South Koreans ‘more receptive’ to migrant workers South Koreans ‘more receptive’ to migrant workers
French nun known to be world's oldest person dies aged 118 French nun known to be world's oldest person dies aged 118
Pet funerals reflect Japanese spiritual thought Pet funerals reflect Japanese spiritual thought
India's top court asks to remove remarks deriding minorities India's top court asks to remove remarks deriding minorities
Philippines mourns death of ‘Father of Asian Theology’ Philippines mourns death of ‘Father of Asian Theology’
Nepalese mourn pioneering Jesuit missionary Nepalese mourn pioneering Jesuit missionary
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Suwon

Diocese of Suwon

With a land area of 5,565 square kilometers, the Suwon diocesan territory includes cities such as Ansan (part),

Read more
Diocese of Itanagar

Diocese of Itanagar

In a land area of 52,283 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 10 civil districts in western Arunachal

Read more
Diocese of Kuzhithurai

Diocese of Kuzhithurai

Kuzhithurai is a city in Kanniyakumari district in the  Tamil Nadu state. It is the administrative headquarters of

Read more
Diocese of Antipolo

Diocese of Antipolo

Antipolo diocese comprises the whole province of Rizal, including the whole city of Marikina. The territorial area is

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

On every first Friday of the month thousands of Catholics flock to Holy Cross Church of Cherpunkal...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.