News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Why young Japanese do not want kids

The desire for immediate gratification and personal fulfillment overshadows the joys of parenthood

Why young Japanese do not want kids

Twenty-year-old Japanese youth dressed in kimonos gather outside Todoroki Arena during the 'Coming-of-Age Day' celebration ceremony in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture on Jan. 11, 2021, during the state of emergency over the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: July 13, 2023 12:37 PM GMT

Updated: July 13, 2023 12:38 PM GMT

The reluctance of young Japanese individuals to have children has become a significant societal concern. They have grown up in a society characterized by convenience, advanced technology and a high standard of living. This environment provided them with numerous luxuries and a relatively easy lifestyle.

As a result, some young adults have come to prioritize personal comfort and self-indulgence over the challenges and sacrifices associated with raising children.

So much so that a tweet by a Japanese mother expressing regret for having made the wrong choice of having a baby went viral recently.  

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"I'm tired of living with the constant feeling of suppressing my true self since my daughter was born. The real me doesn't get up at 7am on weekends, doesn't cook breakfast, doesn't go for walks in the park, doesn't make homemade lunches considering nutrition, can't keep snacks stocked [eats them immediately after buying], doesn't vacuum every day, and doesn't go to bed at 9pm or anything like that."

The tweet expresses the frustrations of a mother and her reluctance to make efforts for her child, and it raises concerns regarding the prioritization of personal desires over parental responsibilities.

In today's digital era, the younger generation has been exposed to an abundance of entertainment options, particularly videos and online content. This passive consumption habit, favoring quick gratification over intellectual stimulation, may have led to a diminished desire for engaging in activities that require sustained effort, such as reading or acquiring knowledge through other means.

Consequently, young individuals lack the motivation or patience to invest time and effort in learning about parenting and the responsibilities it entails.

While it is understandable that becoming a parent brings significant changes and adjustments to one's lifestyle, it is essential to recognize that parenthood involves sacrificing certain aspects of one's former self for the well-being of the child.

The sentiment expressed in the tweet suggests a total unwillingness to embrace this fundamental aspect of parenthood and prioritizes personal desires over fulfilling parental duties.

Of course, the perception of eternal youth is a common trait among young individuals, not exclusive to the Japanese context. The belief that time is limitless can contribute to a delayed sense of urgency regarding starting a family.

With the idea that they have plenty of time to settle down and have children later in life, young Japanese adults prioritize personal growth, career advancement or other pursuits before considering the responsibilities of parenthood.

To make matters worse, in recent years an anti-natalist sentiment has gained traction globally, including in Japan.

Some individuals believe that human overpopulation and resource exploitation are detrimental to the environment. This perception, often fueled by media and activist campaigns, has discouraged young adults from having children, as they may view procreation as contributing to the perceived environmental issues.

Such propaganda can strongly shape the mindset of young individuals and foster negative attitudes toward parenthood.

The Japanese Church on the contrary is one of the few global institutions that recognize the importance of promoting strong families and supporting the institution of marriage. And the Church, notwithstanding the low percentage of practicing Catholics in the country, takes several concrete efforts to promote families in Japan.

For example, many churches in Japan offer pre-marital counseling services to couples who are preparing for marriage. These counseling sessions aim to provide guidance, support, and practical advice on various aspects of married life, including communication, conflict resolution and building a strong foundation for the family.

Churches also often organize marriage enrichment programs that provide opportunities for couples to deepen their relationship and strengthen their bond. These programs may include workshops, retreats, seminars, or study groups focused on topics such as communication, intimacy, parenting, and spiritual growth within the context of marriage.

These are essential tools for creating a roadmap to a successful partnership especially in a social landscape like Japan with long working hours and limited support for working parents that can create uncertainties and all sorts of pressures for individuals considering starting a family.

The high costs associated with raising children including education, healthcare, and housing also act as deterrents for young Japanese adults who may feel unprepared or hesitant to take on the financial burden.

Changing the current societal values and the individualistic tendencies that creep within is essential for a prosperous society.

The rise of virtual communication platforms has accelerated the alteration of the dynamics of personal relationships so that now individuals prioritize personal freedom, independence, and social connections over the commitment and responsibilities that come with starting a family.

When the desire for immediate gratification and personal fulfillment overshadows the long-term benefits and joys of parenthood we know we are facing social decline and a deterioration of moral values.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian tribal Christian faces jail over land dispute Indonesian tribal Christian faces jail over land dispute
Why young Japanese do not want kids Why young Japanese do not want kids
Indian Catholics launch protest against state repression Indian Catholics launch protest against state repression
Mongolia’s ‘House of Mercy’ awaits Pope Francis Mongolia’s ‘House of Mercy’ awaits Pope Francis
Black, African Catholics brought together at national gatherings Black, African Catholics brought together at national gatherings
St. Thomas Aquinas hailed for contributions to Catholic thought St. Thomas Aquinas hailed for contributions to Catholic thought
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Eparchy of Mavelikara

Eparchy of Mavelikara

The Mavelikara diocese belongs to the Syro Malankara Catholic Church. The eparchy of Mavelikara comprises civil

Read more
Diocese of Indore

Diocese of Indore

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 19,073 square kilometers. It comprises the districts of Indore, Khargone,

Read more
Diocese of Sambalpur

Diocese of Sambalpur

The diocese is in the central western part of Orissa state in eastern India. It has an area of 9, 675 square

Read more
Diocese of Hengyang

Diocese of Hengyang

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Hengzhou/Hengchow/Hengyang (Latin: Hemceuven(sis), Chinese) is

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.