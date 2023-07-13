Why young Japanese do not want kids

The desire for immediate gratification and personal fulfillment overshadows the joys of parenthood

Twenty-year-old Japanese youth dressed in kimonos gather outside Todoroki Arena during the 'Coming-of-Age Day' celebration ceremony in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture on Jan. 11, 2021, during the state of emergency over the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: AFP)

The reluctance of young Japanese individuals to have children has become a significant societal concern. They have grown up in a society characterized by convenience, advanced technology and a high standard of living. This environment provided them with numerous luxuries and a relatively easy lifestyle.

As a result, some young adults have come to prioritize personal comfort and self-indulgence over the challenges and sacrifices associated with raising children.

So much so that a tweet by a Japanese mother expressing regret for having made the wrong choice of having a baby went viral recently.

"I'm tired of living with the constant feeling of suppressing my true self since my daughter was born. The real me doesn't get up at 7am on weekends, doesn't cook breakfast, doesn't go for walks in the park, doesn't make homemade lunches considering nutrition, can't keep snacks stocked [eats them immediately after buying], doesn't vacuum every day, and doesn't go to bed at 9pm or anything like that."

The tweet expresses the frustrations of a mother and her reluctance to make efforts for her child, and it raises concerns regarding the prioritization of personal desires over parental responsibilities.

In today's digital era, the younger generation has been exposed to an abundance of entertainment options, particularly videos and online content. This passive consumption habit, favoring quick gratification over intellectual stimulation, may have led to a diminished desire for engaging in activities that require sustained effort, such as reading or acquiring knowledge through other means.

Consequently, young individuals lack the motivation or patience to invest time and effort in learning about parenting and the responsibilities it entails.

While it is understandable that becoming a parent brings significant changes and adjustments to one's lifestyle, it is essential to recognize that parenthood involves sacrificing certain aspects of one's former self for the well-being of the child.

The sentiment expressed in the tweet suggests a total unwillingness to embrace this fundamental aspect of parenthood and prioritizes personal desires over fulfilling parental duties.

Of course, the perception of eternal youth is a common trait among young individuals, not exclusive to the Japanese context. The belief that time is limitless can contribute to a delayed sense of urgency regarding starting a family.

With the idea that they have plenty of time to settle down and have children later in life, young Japanese adults prioritize personal growth, career advancement or other pursuits before considering the responsibilities of parenthood.

To make matters worse, in recent years an anti-natalist sentiment has gained traction globally, including in Japan.

Some individuals believe that human overpopulation and resource exploitation are detrimental to the environment. This perception, often fueled by media and activist campaigns, has discouraged young adults from having children, as they may view procreation as contributing to the perceived environmental issues.

Such propaganda can strongly shape the mindset of young individuals and foster negative attitudes toward parenthood.

The Japanese Church on the contrary is one of the few global institutions that recognize the importance of promoting strong families and supporting the institution of marriage. And the Church, notwithstanding the low percentage of practicing Catholics in the country, takes several concrete efforts to promote families in Japan.

For example, many churches in Japan offer pre-marital counseling services to couples who are preparing for marriage. These counseling sessions aim to provide guidance, support, and practical advice on various aspects of married life, including communication, conflict resolution and building a strong foundation for the family.

Churches also often organize marriage enrichment programs that provide opportunities for couples to deepen their relationship and strengthen their bond. These programs may include workshops, retreats, seminars, or study groups focused on topics such as communication, intimacy, parenting, and spiritual growth within the context of marriage.

These are essential tools for creating a roadmap to a successful partnership especially in a social landscape like Japan with long working hours and limited support for working parents that can create uncertainties and all sorts of pressures for individuals considering starting a family.

The high costs associated with raising children including education, healthcare, and housing also act as deterrents for young Japanese adults who may feel unprepared or hesitant to take on the financial burden.

Changing the current societal values and the individualistic tendencies that creep within is essential for a prosperous society.

The rise of virtual communication platforms has accelerated the alteration of the dynamics of personal relationships so that now individuals prioritize personal freedom, independence, and social connections over the commitment and responsibilities that come with starting a family.

When the desire for immediate gratification and personal fulfillment overshadows the long-term benefits and joys of parenthood we know we are facing social decline and a deterioration of moral values.

