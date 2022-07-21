News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Why is the pope going to Canada?

Italian Jesuit Father Federico Lombardi, former director of the Holy See Press Office, explains Church's struggle in Canada

This photo, taken on March 31, 2022 and handed out on April 1, 2022 by The Vatican Media, shows Pope Francis, center, posing with First Nations delegation members at the Vatican, during a series of week-long meetings of Canada's Indigenous elders, leaders, survivors and youth at the Vatican

This photo, taken on March 31, 2022 and handed out on April 1, 2022 by The Vatican Media, shows Pope Francis, center, posing with First Nations delegation members at the Vatican, during a series of week-long meetings of Canada's Indigenous elders, leaders, survivors and youth at the Vatican. (Photo by Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP)

Federico Lombardi, SJ

By Federico Lombardi, SJ

Published: July 21, 2022 05:52 AM GMT

Updated: July 21, 2022 06:05 AM GMT

In the days between March 28 and April 1 of this year, a delegation of representatives of the indigenous peoples of Canada traveled to Rome with some of their bishops for several meetings with Pope Francis. He promised to travel personally to Canada later this summer to continue the dialogue in their “indigenous territories.”

During the concluding meeting, the pope said, “It is my hope that our meetings during these days will point out new paths to be pursued together, will instill courage and strength, and lead to greater commitment on the local level. Any truly effective process of healing requires concrete actions. [1]

In these pages, we will attempt to briefly outline the context of the journey of truth and reconciliation with the indigenous peoples of Canada, in which the pope is intensely engaged, alongside the Canadian Church.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

First of all, who and how many are these indigenous peoples? Today we speak of three distinct indigenous peoples. Initially, there are the First Nations, which include the groups, or bands that were present in these lands before the arrival of the Europeans. The term  “First Nations” must be read in relation to the “successive” groups — French and English —  for whom equal dignity is claimed. Today there are 634 groups with about 50 different languages.

In 2016, there were about one million people counted among the First Nations  (exactly 977,230). Then there is the group of Métis (“mestizos”), born from the encounter between indigenous people and Europeans, and 587,545 people were counted in 2016. Canada is the only country where such a group is recognized with its own specific identity. The third component is that of the Inuit, the people of the northernmost lands, the Arctic lands. In the past they were commonly referred to as “Eskimos,” and they numbered 65,025 in 2016. In total, according to the 2016 census, they were 4.3 percent of Canada’s total population, but the number was soaring, having grown by 39 percent since 2006.

Read the entire article

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church protests India's apathy toward coastal erosion Church protests India's apathy toward coastal erosion
Timor-Leste told to drop charges against scribe Timor-Leste told to drop charges against scribe
Activists spurn newly elected Sri Lankan president Activists spurn newly elected Sri Lankan president
Korean Catholics pay tribute to 19th century martyrs Korean Catholics pay tribute to 19th century martyrs
Hunger pangs on Slave Island as Sri Lanka's food prices rocket Hunger pangs on Slave Island as Sri Lanka's food prices rocket
Malawi priest jailed for killing man with albinism dies Malawi priest jailed for killing man with albinism dies
Podacast
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Francis urges African theologians to cultivate a theology of mercy

Francis urges African theologians to cultivate a theology of mercy

Pope sends video-message to Pan-African theological congress currently underway in Nairobi

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.