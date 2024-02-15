Why are Japan's vulnerable young women leaving for foreign shores

Many are getting entangled in the complex web of the international sex trade in countries across the globe

A man rides a bicycle past billboard advertisements for 'host clubs,' establishments that offer entertainment with male companions, along a street in the Kabukicho area of Shinjuku Ward in Tokyo. Host club operators are known for their ties with the criminal underworld. (Photo: AFP)

Historically, Japan has been a significant destination for Filipino women seeking employment in various sectors, including the entertainment industry. This migration trend, noticeable from the late 1970s through the early 2000s, was marked by a substantial number of Filipino women entering Japan on entertainer visas.

These visas were often a cover for work as hostesses in nightclubs, a practice that raised concerns about the potential for exploitation and human trafficking. The issue of trafficking of women and children from the Philippines and other countries to Japan for forced prostitution and other exploitative purposes gained recognition in the late 1980s.

However, it was not until the mid-2000s that the Japanese government took significant steps to address these concerns. In 2004, Japan began implementing measures to combat human trafficking, including revising its Penal Code and Immigration Act to penalize traffickers and provide special residence status to victims.

However, twenty years later, the tables have turned with Japanese women now becoming the victims. More and more are finding themselves lured overseas with promises of higher earnings, a phenomenon driven by the yen's depreciation and broader economic and moral challenges facing the nation.

Japanese law enforcement agencies, particularly the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), have recently intensified a crackdown on these activities. The cases unearthed reveal a distressing pattern: Japanese women, entangled in the complex web of the international sex trade, have been found working in countries as varied as the United States, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Australia.

This international dimension of the issue suggests the involvement of organized criminal networks, capable of operating across borders with alarming efficiency.

"Economic desperation and social vulnerabilities are being exploited by recruiters"

But is the lure of higher overseas pay, exacerbated by the yen's depreciation and overall economic stagnation, the driving force behind this trend?

Sure in 2023, Japan witnessed its most significant pay increases in decades, a response to inflation and a push from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for higher wages to offset rising living costs.

Top Japanese companies agreed to the largest wage hikes in about 30 years, aligning with expectations for a near 3 percent boost. However, despite these positive developments, real wages contracted as inflation continued to outpace nominal wage growth.

The reality is that economic desperation and social vulnerabilities are being exploited by recruiters, who promise substantial earnings far beyond what these women could hope to make in Japan.

The situation is further complicated by the social phenomenon of women incurring large debts at host clubs, a unique aspect of Japanese nightlife where customers pay for the company and the attention of hosts. Some women, burdened with insurmountable debts, see no other option but to turn to prostitution as a means of repayment.

Additionally, the scale of this phenomenon is influenced by a statistical element that cannot be ignored. The proportion of single women in Japan has seen significant changes over the years.

"This decline of Japan is not merely a matter of economic or political turbulence"

For instance, separate surveys conducted between 2010 and 2018 highlighted that a substantial number of Japanese women remain single as they age, with the proportion of single women aged 35 to 39 at 24.4 percent. The percentage of 50-year-olds who had never married quadrupled for men to 20.1 percent and doubled for women to 10.6 percent between 1990 and 2010.

The average age of women marrying for the first time in Japan gradually increased from 26.3 in 1995 to 29.6 in 2019.

The response from Japanese authorities and society highlights the gravity of the situation.

Kishida and members of the Japanese legislature have acknowledged the issue, pointing to the dire circumstances that lead individuals to consider such desperate measures.

This decline of Japan is not merely a matter of economic or political turbulence. It is deeply rooted in demographic challenges, notably the significant drop in the birth rate.

This demographic trend is not a mere statistic, it's a reflection of changing societal values, economic pressures, and shifts in personal priorities that have led to a decreasing interest in traditional family structures.

This trend has widespread implications in influencing the structure of the workforce, the functioning of social welfare systems, and changing women's perceptions of independence and self-fulfillment.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News